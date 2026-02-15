The Roads Authority recorded 12,157 observations on the roads of the Kingdom over 5 days of the "Outstanding Safe Roads" campaign, with the participation of 620 members representing the Ministry of Transport, university students, and personnel from the Special Forces for Road Security, in addition to representatives from the Ministry of Communications, distributed across 61 teams in various regions of the Kingdom.

The overall statistics of the campaign showed that the Riyadh region recorded 2,059 observations, followed by the Medina region with 1,578 observations. The participating teams recorded approximately 1,511 observations in the Makkah region, 1,421 observations in the Qassim region, 604 observations in the Asir region, and 964 observations in the Al-Jawf region.

The statistics indicated that 731 observations were recorded in the Tabuk region, with teams recording 1,040 observations in the Eastern region, 473 observations in the Jazan region, 725 observations on the roads of Hail, and 375 observations on the roads of Al-Baha.

The "Outstanding Safe Roads" campaign, now in its sixth year, aimed to survey the road network outside urban areas and enhance safety and maintenance on Saudi road networks.