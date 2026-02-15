رصدت هيئة الطرق 12,157 ملاحظة على طرق المملكة على مدار 5 أيام من حملة «طرق متميزة آمنة»، بمشاركة 620 عضواً يمثلون وزارة النقل، وطلاب الجامعات، ومنسوبي القوات الخاصة لأمن الطرق، إضافة إلى ممثلين من وزارة الاتصالات، موزعين على 61 فريقاً في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وأظهرت الإحصاءات الإجمالية للحملة، أن منطقة الرياض سجلت 2,059 ملاحظة، تلتها منطقة المدينة المنورة بـ1,578 ملاحظة. فيما رصدت الفرق المشاركة نحو 1,511 ملاحظة في منطقة مكة المكرمة، و1,421 ملاحظة في منطقة القصيم، و604 ملاحظات في منطقة عسير، و964 ملاحظة في منطقة الجوف.

وبينت الإحصاءات رصد 731 ملاحظة في منطقة تبوك، وسجلت الفرق 1,040 ملاحظة في المنطقة الشرقية، و473 ملاحظة في منطقة جازان، و725 ملاحظة في طرق حائل، و375 ملاحظة في طرق الباحة.

واستهدفت حملة «طرق متميزة آمنة» للعام السادس، مسح شبكة الطرق خارج النطاق العمراني، ورفع مستوى السلامة والصيانة على شبكات الطرق السعودية.