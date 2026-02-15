رصدت هيئة الطرق 12,157 ملاحظة على طرق المملكة على مدار 5 أيام من حملة «طرق متميزة آمنة»، بمشاركة 620 عضواً يمثلون وزارة النقل، وطلاب الجامعات، ومنسوبي القوات الخاصة لأمن الطرق، إضافة إلى ممثلين من وزارة الاتصالات، موزعين على 61 فريقاً في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
وأظهرت الإحصاءات الإجمالية للحملة، أن منطقة الرياض سجلت 2,059 ملاحظة، تلتها منطقة المدينة المنورة بـ1,578 ملاحظة. فيما رصدت الفرق المشاركة نحو 1,511 ملاحظة في منطقة مكة المكرمة، و1,421 ملاحظة في منطقة القصيم، و604 ملاحظات في منطقة عسير، و964 ملاحظة في منطقة الجوف.
وبينت الإحصاءات رصد 731 ملاحظة في منطقة تبوك، وسجلت الفرق 1,040 ملاحظة في المنطقة الشرقية، و473 ملاحظة في منطقة جازان، و725 ملاحظة في طرق حائل، و375 ملاحظة في طرق الباحة.
واستهدفت حملة «طرق متميزة آمنة» للعام السادس، مسح شبكة الطرق خارج النطاق العمراني، ورفع مستوى السلامة والصيانة على شبكات الطرق السعودية.
The Roads Authority recorded 12,157 observations on the roads of the Kingdom over 5 days of the "Outstanding Safe Roads" campaign, with the participation of 620 members representing the Ministry of Transport, university students, and personnel from the Special Forces for Road Security, in addition to representatives from the Ministry of Communications, distributed across 61 teams in various regions of the Kingdom.
The overall statistics of the campaign showed that the Riyadh region recorded 2,059 observations, followed by the Medina region with 1,578 observations. The participating teams recorded approximately 1,511 observations in the Makkah region, 1,421 observations in the Qassim region, 604 observations in the Asir region, and 964 observations in the Al-Jawf region.
The statistics indicated that 731 observations were recorded in the Tabuk region, with teams recording 1,040 observations in the Eastern region, 473 observations in the Jazan region, 725 observations on the roads of Hail, and 375 observations on the roads of Al-Baha.
The "Outstanding Safe Roads" campaign, now in its sixth year, aimed to survey the road network outside urban areas and enhance safety and maintenance on Saudi road networks.