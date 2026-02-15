The Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, praised the Cabinet's approval of the national policy for the Arabic language, affirming that the decision embodies the significant support that the leadership provides to the Arabic language and its commitment to enhancing its presence across various sectors.

Prince Badr explained that the adoption of the national policy represents a qualitative step added to the Saudi efforts aimed at consolidating the status of the Arabic language, developing linguistic planning, and coordinating national initiatives that support it, in line with the comprehensive development targets and Saudi Vision 2030.

The Minister of Culture indicated that the King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language will continue to fulfill its role in monitoring the implementation of the national policy, submitting periodic reports to the Board of Trustees, and working on initiatives that enhance the achievement of its goals.

He clarified that the preparation of the policy falls within the competencies of the complex in the field of linguistic planning and policies, as it serves as the national reference concerned with organizing linguistic work and enhancing its institutional presence. The complex has worked on building the general framework for the policy and formulating its principles, which affirm that Arabic is the official language of the Kingdom, while enhancing its presence in education, scientific research, media, and the business sector, and activating its role in cultural, artistic, and international fields.

The national policy for the Arabic language aims to unify visions and directions related to the language, and to enhance the Kingdom's leadership in preserving Arabic as its primary homeland and global reference, in addition to enabling its use in society and various sectors, and making the Saudi environment more attractive for those wishing to learn it and explore its culture and civilizational heritage.