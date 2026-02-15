ثمَّن وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، موافقة مجلس الوزراء على السياسة الوطنية للغة العربية، مؤكداً أن القرار يجسّد الدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة للغة العربية، وحرصها على تعزيز حضورها في مختلف القطاعات.
وأوضح الأمير بدر أن اعتماد السياسة الوطنية يمثِّل خطوة نوعية تُضاف إلى الجهود السعودية الرامية إلى ترسيخ مكانة اللغة العربية، وتطوير التخطيط اللغوي، وتنسيق المبادرات الوطنية الداعمة لها، بما يواكب مستهدفات التنمية الشاملة ورؤية المملكة 2030.
وأشار وزير الثقافة إلى أن مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية سيواصل أداء دوره في متابعة تنفيذ السياسة الوطنية، ورفع التقارير الدورية لمجلس الأمناء، والعمل على المبادرات التي تعزز تحقيق أهدافها.
وبيّن أن إعداد السياسة جاء ضمن اختصاصات المجمع في مجال التخطيط والسياسات اللغوية؛ بوصفه المرجعية الوطنية المعنية بتنظيم العمل اللغوي وتعزيز حضوره المؤسسي. وقد عمل المجمع على بناء الإطار العام للسياسة وصياغة مبادئها، التي تؤكد أن العربية هي اللغة الرسمية للمملكة، مع تعزيز حضورها في التعليم والبحث العلمي والإعلام وقطاع الأعمال، وتفعيل دورها في المجالات الثقافية والفنية والدولية.
وتهدف السياسة الوطنية للغة العربية إلى توحيد الرؤى والتوجهات المتعلقة باللغة، وتعزيز ريادة المملكة في الحفاظ على العربية؛ بوصفها موطنها الأول ومرجعيتها العالمية، إضافة إلى تمكين استخدامها في المجتمع والقطاعات المختلفة، وجعل البيئة السعودية أكثر جاذبية للراغبين في تعلمها والاطلاع على ثقافتها وإرثها الحضاري.
The Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, praised the Cabinet's approval of the national policy for the Arabic language, affirming that the decision embodies the significant support that the leadership provides to the Arabic language and its commitment to enhancing its presence across various sectors.
Prince Badr explained that the adoption of the national policy represents a qualitative step added to the Saudi efforts aimed at consolidating the status of the Arabic language, developing linguistic planning, and coordinating national initiatives that support it, in line with the comprehensive development targets and Saudi Vision 2030.
The Minister of Culture indicated that the King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language will continue to fulfill its role in monitoring the implementation of the national policy, submitting periodic reports to the Board of Trustees, and working on initiatives that enhance the achievement of its goals.
He clarified that the preparation of the policy falls within the competencies of the complex in the field of linguistic planning and policies, as it serves as the national reference concerned with organizing linguistic work and enhancing its institutional presence. The complex has worked on building the general framework for the policy and formulating its principles, which affirm that Arabic is the official language of the Kingdom, while enhancing its presence in education, scientific research, media, and the business sector, and activating its role in cultural, artistic, and international fields.
The national policy for the Arabic language aims to unify visions and directions related to the language, and to enhance the Kingdom's leadership in preserving Arabic as its primary homeland and global reference, in addition to enabling its use in society and various sectors, and making the Saudi environment more attractive for those wishing to learn it and explore its culture and civilizational heritage.