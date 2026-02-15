ثمَّن وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، موافقة مجلس الوزراء على السياسة الوطنية للغة العربية، مؤكداً أن القرار يجسّد الدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة للغة العربية، وحرصها على تعزيز حضورها في مختلف القطاعات.

وأوضح الأمير بدر أن اعتماد السياسة الوطنية يمثِّل خطوة نوعية تُضاف إلى الجهود السعودية الرامية إلى ترسيخ مكانة اللغة العربية، وتطوير التخطيط اللغوي، وتنسيق المبادرات الوطنية الداعمة لها، بما يواكب مستهدفات التنمية الشاملة ورؤية المملكة 2030.

وأشار وزير الثقافة إلى أن مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية سيواصل أداء دوره في متابعة تنفيذ السياسة الوطنية، ورفع التقارير الدورية لمجلس الأمناء، والعمل على المبادرات التي تعزز تحقيق أهدافها.

وبيّن أن إعداد السياسة جاء ضمن اختصاصات المجمع في مجال التخطيط والسياسات اللغوية؛ بوصفه المرجعية الوطنية المعنية بتنظيم العمل اللغوي وتعزيز حضوره المؤسسي. وقد عمل المجمع على بناء الإطار العام للسياسة وصياغة مبادئها، التي تؤكد أن العربية هي اللغة الرسمية للمملكة، مع تعزيز حضورها في التعليم والبحث العلمي والإعلام وقطاع الأعمال، وتفعيل دورها في المجالات الثقافية والفنية والدولية.

وتهدف السياسة الوطنية للغة العربية إلى توحيد الرؤى والتوجهات المتعلقة باللغة، وتعزيز ريادة المملكة في الحفاظ على العربية؛ بوصفها موطنها الأول ومرجعيتها العالمية، إضافة إلى تمكين استخدامها في المجتمع والقطاعات المختلفة، وجعل البيئة السعودية أكثر جاذبية للراغبين في تعلمها والاطلاع على ثقافتها وإرثها الحضاري.