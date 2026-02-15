صدرت موافقة وزير الموارد رئيس مجلس إدارة مركز تنمية القطاع غير الربحي، المهندس أحمد الراجحي، على لائحة صندوق دعم الجمعيات، وحددت محظورات الاستثمار، إذ يمنع على الصندوق الدخول في الاستثمارات المخالفة للشريعة، والاستثمارات في شركات أو أصول مخالفة للأنظمة الاستثمار في الأوراق المالية التي يُعلق التعامل بها في أسواق الأوراق المالية والاستثمار خارج المملكة.

وشددت اللائحة على حالات المنع، وللصندوق منع الدعم عن الجمعية عند توفر حالة أو أكثر من حالات المنع منها الإخلال بشروط أو ضوابط الدعم، وفق ما تحدده السياسات المعتمدة، تقديم بيانات غير دقيقة أو ناقصة أو تقديم البيانات أو المستندات المطلوبة بعد انتهاء المدة الزمنية المحددة لتقديمها.

كما تمنع من الدعم إذا قدمت الجمعية على طلب دعم سبق لها الحصول عليه، ويعد من الدعم الذي يمنح لمرة واحدة للجمعية، إذا قدمت الجمعية على أكثر من دعم في ذات الوقت حسب تقدير الصندوق.

وللصندوق حجب الدعم عن الجمعية عند توفر حالة أو أكثر من حالات الحجب؛ ومنها اشتباه وجود مخالفات مالية أو إدارية أو ارتباطات غير مشروعة لم تُعالج، إساءة استخدام اسم الصندوق أو الجهة الداعمة بما يضر بالسمعة.

ومن الحالات عدم الالتزام بالأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة في السعودية، أو عند صدور قرار من الجهات ذات الاختصاص بحق الجمعية، يقضي بتعليق أعمالها أو يؤثر على مركزها التنظيمي، وعند استخدام الدعم في غير الأغراض المحددة دون موافقة مسبقة. ومن حالات الحجب عدم الالتزام بتقديم التقارير الدورية أو التقارير الختامية وفق المتطلبات الزمنية المحددة، أو عند ثبوت تقديم معلومات أو وثائق مزورة أو مُضلّلة.

وطبقاً للائحة يحق للصندوق استرداد ما بقي من الدعم المقدم للجمعية في حال صدور قرار نهائي من الصندوق بحجب الدعم أو منعه، أو في حال تم حل الجمعية اختيارياً أو إجبارياً.

آليات الرقابة على الصندوق

من آليات الرقابة في اللائحة على الصندوق؛ مراعاة الأحكام التي تقضي بها الأنظمة السارية في السعودية، ومنها نظام مكافحة غسل الأموال ونظام مكافحة الإرهاب وتمويله، وعليه الاحتفاظ في مقره بالسجلات والمستندات المالية وملفات الحسابات والمراسلات المالية وصور وثائق الهويات الوطنية للمنتسبين، وأعضاء اللجنة، والعاملين فيه، والمتعاملين معه مالياً بشكل مباشر، لمدة لا تقل عن عشر سنوات من تاريخ انتهاء التعامل. كما يحق للصندوق حجب الدعم إذا توافرت لديه أسباب معقولة للاشتباه في أن الأموال أو بعضها تمثل حصيلة نشاط إجرامي، أو مرتبطة بعمليات غسل أموال، أو تمويل إرهاب، أو أنها ستستخدم في العمليات السابقة فعليه إبلاغ وحدة التحريات المالية لدى وزارة الداخلية فوراً وبشكل مباشر، و إعداد تقرير مفصل يتضمن جميع البيانات والمعلومات المتوافرة لديه عن تلك الحالة والأطراف ذات الصلة، وتزويد وحدة التحريات المالية به.

شروط الدعم

اشترطت اللائحة أن يكون الدعم عن طريق دعم البرامج والمشاريع التي تسهم في نمو وتطوير الجمعيات وتعزيز قدراتها المؤسسية وإسهاماتها التنموية، ودعم البرامج والمشاريع التي تسهم في تنمية واستدامة الموارد المالية للجمعيات، بالإضافة إلى دعم البرامج التي تسهم في تطوير وتأهيل العاملين في الجمعيات وتنمية قدراتهم الوظيفية ودعم الدراسات والبحوث التي تسهم في تطوير أعمال الجمعيات وبرامجها، و دعم المبادرات التطوعية ذات العلاقة بالجمعيات التي تسهم في تحسين مستوى العمل التطوعي في الجمعيات ودعم الجمعيات الناشئة والمسهمة في بناء قدراتها المؤسسية وتحقيق أهدافها.