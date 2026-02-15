The approval of the Minister of Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Non-Profit Sector Development Center, Engineer Ahmed Al-Rajhi, has been issued for the regulations of the Support Fund for Associations, which specifies investment prohibitions. The fund is prohibited from engaging in investments that violate Sharia, investments in companies or assets that contravene the regulations of securities investment that are suspended from trading in financial markets, and investments outside the Kingdom.

The regulations emphasize the cases of prohibition, allowing the fund to withhold support from an association if one or more cases of prohibition are present, including violating the conditions or regulations of support as determined by the approved policies, providing inaccurate or incomplete data, or submitting the required data or documents after the specified deadline.

Support is also prohibited if the association applies for support that it has previously received, as this is considered one-time support for the association. If the association applies for more than one support at the same time, this is at the discretion of the fund.

The fund may withhold support from the association if one or more cases of withholding are present, including suspicion of financial or administrative violations or illegal associations that have not been addressed, misuse of the fund's name or the supporting entity in a way that harms its reputation.

Other cases include non-compliance with the regulations and laws in force in Saudi Arabia, or if a decision is issued by the relevant authorities against the association that suspends its activities or affects its organizational status, and when the support is used for purposes other than those specified without prior approval. Cases of withholding also include failure to submit periodic reports or final reports according to the specified timelines, or if it is proven that false or misleading information or documents have been submitted.

According to the regulations, the fund has the right to recover any remaining support provided to the association if a final decision is issued by the fund to withhold or deny support, or if the association is voluntarily or involuntarily dissolved.

Monitoring Mechanisms for the Fund

Among the monitoring mechanisms in the regulations for the fund are adherence to the provisions stipulated by the applicable laws in Saudi Arabia, including the Anti-Money Laundering Law and the Anti-Terrorism Financing Law. Therefore, it must retain at its headquarters financial records, documents, account files, financial correspondence, and copies of national identity documents for members, committee members, employees, and those who deal with it financially directly, for a period of no less than ten years from the date of the end of the transaction. The fund also has the right to withhold support if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that the funds, or some of them, represent the proceeds of criminal activity, or are linked to money laundering operations, or terrorism financing, or that they will be used in the aforementioned operations. In such cases, it must immediately and directly notify the Financial Investigation Unit at the Ministry of Interior and prepare a detailed report that includes all available data and information about that case and the relevant parties, and provide this report to the Financial Investigation Unit.

Conditions for Support

The regulations stipulate that support must be provided through funding programs and projects that contribute to the growth and development of associations, enhance their institutional capacities, and their developmental contributions, as well as support programs and projects that contribute to the development and sustainability of the financial resources of associations. Additionally, support is provided for programs that contribute to the development and qualification of workers in associations and enhance their functional capabilities, support studies and research that contribute to the development of the work of associations and their programs, and support voluntary initiatives related to associations that contribute to improving the level of volunteer work in associations and support emerging associations that contribute to building their institutional capacities and achieving their goals.