The agreements and memorandums of cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic, totaling 80 agreements worth over 40 billion riyals, reflect a new phase of economic cooperation between the two countries. These agreements were signed under the patronage and in the presence of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Shara, with the participation of the Saudi Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, who headed the Kingdom's high-level delegation from both the public and private sectors during his official visit to the capital, Damascus.

It was emphasized that enhancing bilateral relations and supporting the path of economic and investment cooperation is crucial to serving mutual interests and opening broader horizons for sustainable development. The visit also witnessed the signing of a series of strategic contracts in the sectors of aviation, telecommunications, infrastructure, and developmental initiatives, in addition to holding a series of high-level official meetings to discuss investment opportunities and enhance partnerships in priority vital sectors.

This step represents a significant transformation in the course of economic relations between the two countries and paves the way for a new phase of partnership, especially in light of the need for reconstruction efforts and sustainable development.

In this context, "Okaz" conducted an interview with the Chargé d'Affaires at the Syrian Arab Republic Embassy in the Kingdom, Mohsen Mhabash, to discuss the dimensions of these agreements, the targeted sectors, and their expected impacts on the Syrian economy and investment environment, in addition to the guarantees provided to Saudi investors.

A real lever for the economy

• How do you view the agreements and memorandums of cooperation, which exceeded 40 billion riyals? What do they signify for the course of relations between the two countries?

•• First, we congratulate the Syrian people on this great achievement, which crowns their sacrifices over nearly a decade and a half.

These agreements came as a translation of the strategic support provided by the Kingdom to the Syrian people, and these projects will be a real lever for the Syrian economy, an important step towards reconstruction and recovery, and they represent a qualitative leap in the level of services in a country that has been subjected to systematic destruction by the fallen regime.

It can be said that the agreements practically affirm the depth of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, and we hope that the Syrian-Saudi partnership will achieve remarkable successes, given the availability of all the components from human and natural resources, a distinguished geographical location, and many success factors, in addition to the political consensus and harmony between the leaderships of the two countries.

Balancing needs

• What are the most prominent sectors included in the agreements, and which ones have priority in implementation?

•• The signed agreements included the sectors of aviation, energy, telecommunications, industry, and construction. It is worth noting here that we are dealing with a country that has suffered extensive destruction and needs intensive work, and I believe that no sector is less important than another, given the Syrian state's efforts to balance between the large needs and requirements and the available resources.

Our economy is promising

• How can these partnerships contribute to supporting economic recovery in Syria and attracting Saudi investors?

•• Today, we are faced with a promising economy that possesses all the components, but it needs a solid and robust infrastructure capable of keeping pace with the expected leaps during the upcoming phase. These agreements represent the cornerstone in securing a suitable environment for work, and they will contribute to providing an attractive environment for investors, as all signed projects are essential and necessary to facilitate the work of foreign investors, whether in the sectors of aviation, telecommunications, digital transformation, and others.

A transparent investment environment

• What facilities and guarantees will the Syrian authorities provide to Saudi investors to ensure the sustainability of projects and protect these investments?

•• The Syrian government is keen to provide a stable and transparent investment environment based on the rule of law and equal opportunities, and to protect the rights of investors.

In this context, efforts have been made to update the legislative framework governing investment, ensuring clarity of procedures, simplifying transactions, and expediting the granting of licenses through the one-stop-shop principle, which limits bureaucracy and enhances institutional performance efficiency.

Regarding the sustainability of projects, work is underway to establish long-term institutional partnerships and provide recognized contractual and arbitration guarantees, ensuring the resolution of any disputes according to the agreed legal frameworks. Additionally, the existing political consensus between the leaderships of the two countries forms a supportive umbrella for the stability of these investments and enhances their success in the long term.