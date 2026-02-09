عكست الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التعاون بين المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية العربية السورية، البالغ عددها 80 اتفاقية بقيمة تتجاوز 40 مليار ريال، مرحلة جديدة من التعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين. وجرى توقيع هذه الاتفاقيات برعاية وحضور رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية أحمد الشرع، بمشاركة وزير الاستثمار السعودي المهندس خالد عبدالعزيز الفالح، الذي ترأس وفد المملكة الرفيع من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص خلال زيارته الرسمية إلى العاصمة دمشق.

وجرى التأكيد على أهمية تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية، ودعم مسار التعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، ويفتح آفاقاً أوسع للتنمية المستدامة. كما شهدت الزيارة توقيع مجموعة من العقود الإستراتيجية في قطاعات الطيران والاتصالات والبنية التحتية والمبادرات التنموية، إضافة إلى عقد سلسلة من الاجتماعات الرسمية رفيعة المستوى لبحث فرص الاستثمار وتعزيز الشراكات في القطاعات الحيوية ذات الأولوية.

وتُعد الخطوة تحولاً بارزاً في مسار العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين، وتمهيداً لمرحلة جديدة من الشراكة، خصوصاً في ظل الحاجة إلى جهود إعادة البناء والتنمية المستدامة.

وفي هذا السياق، أجرت «عكاظ» حواراً مع القائم بالأعمال في سفارة الجمهورية العربية السورية لدى المملكة محسن مهباش؛ للحديث عن أبعاد هذه الاتفاقيات، والقطاعات المستهدفة، وانعكاساتها المتوقعة على الاقتصاد السوري وبيئة الاستثمار، إضافة إلى الضمانات المقدمة للمستثمرين السعوديين.

رافعة حقيقية للاقتصاد

• كيف تنظرون الى الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التعاون، التي تجاوزت 40 مليار ريال؟ وما دلالاتها على مسار العلاقات بين البلدين؟

•• بدايةً، نبارك للشعب السوري هذا الإنجاز الكبير، الذي توّج تضحياته على مدى نحو عقد ونصف العقد.

وجاءت هذه الاتفاقيات ترجمةً للدعم الاستراتيجي الذي تقدمه المملكة للشعب السوري، وستكون هذه المشاريع رافعة حقيقية للاقتصاد السوري، وخطوة مهمة نحو إعادة البناء والتعافي، كما تُشكّل نقلة نوعية في مستوى الخدمات، في بلدٍ تعرّض لتدمير ممنهج من النظام البائد.

ويمكن القول إن الاتفاقيات تؤكد عملياً عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ونأمل أن تحقق الشراكة السورية-السعودية نجاحات باهرة، في ظل توافر جميع المقومات من موارد بشرية وطبيعية، وموقع جغرافي مميز، والعديد من عوامل النجاح، فضلاً عن التوافق السياسي والانسجام القائم بين قيادتي البلدين.

الموازنة بين الاحتياجات

• ما أبرز القطاعات التي شملتها الاتفاقيات، وتلك التي تحظى بالأولوية في التنفيذ؟

•• شملت الاتفاقيات التي وُقّعت قطاعات الطيران، والطاقة، والاتصالات، والصناعة، والبناء. ويجدر التنويه هنا إلى أننا أمام بلدٍ تعرّض لدمار واسع، ويحتاج إلى عمل مكثّف، وأعتقد أن أي قطاع لا يقل أهمية عن الآخر، في ظل سعي الدولة السورية إلى الموازنة بين حجم الاحتياجات الكبيرة والمتطلبات، والموارد المتاحة.

اقتصادنا واعد

• كيف يمكن لهذه الشراكات أن تُسهم في دعم التعافي الاقتصادي في سورية، وجذب المستثمرين السعوديين؟

•• نحن اليوم أمام اقتصاد واعد يمتلك جميع المقومات، لكنه يحتاج إلى بنية تحتية متينة وقوية، قادرة على مواكبة القفزات المتوقعة خلال المرحلة المقبلة، وتُمثِّل هذه الاتفاقيات حجر الأساس في تأمين بيئة مناسبة للعمل، كما ستُسهم في توفير بيئة جاذبة للمستثمرين، فجميع المشاريع الموقّع عليها تُعد أساسية وضرورية، لتسهيل عمل المستثمر الأجنبي، سواء في قطاعات الطيران، أو الاتصالات، أو التحول الرقمي، وغيرها.

بيئة استثمارية شفافة

• ما التسهيلات والضمانات التي ستقدمها الجهات السورية للمستثمرين السعوديين؛ لضمان استدامة المشاريع وحماية هذه الاستثمارات؟

•• تحرص الحكومة السورية على توفير بيئة استثمارية مستقرة وشفافة، قائمة على سيادة القانون وتكافؤ الفرص، وحماية حقوق المستثمرين.

وفي هذا الإطار، جرى العمل على تحديث الإطار التشريعي الناظم للاستثمار، بما يضمن وضوح الإجراءات، وتبسيط المعاملات، وتسريع منح التراخيص عبر مبدأ النافذة الواحدة، بما يحدُّ من البيروقراطية ويُعزِّز كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي.

وعلى صعيد استدامة المشاريع، يجري العمل على إرساء شراكات مؤسسية طويلة الأمد، وتوفير ضمانات تعاقدية وتحكيمية معترفٍ بها، بما يضمن معالجة أي نزاعات وفق الأطر القانونية المتفق عليها. كما أن التوافق السياسي القائم بين قيادتي البلدين، يشكلان مظلة داعمة لاستقرار هذه الاستثمارات، وتعزيز نجاحها على المدى البعيد.