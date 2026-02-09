تمضي السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في طريق التنمية والازدهار الاقتصادي، وتكتسب زخماً جديداً مع مرور كل يوم. فقد تسارعت وتيرة الإنجاز والتشييد في مشاريع عملاقة في شتى المجالات، بعدما رسخت مكانة السياحة والرياضة في تعزيز النهضة التي تشهدها المملكة، وترسيخ مكانتها في الاقتصاد العالمي، وشراكاتها مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة. وتستضيف العاصمة الرياض كل يوم معرضاً عالمياً، أو ندوة، أو مؤتمراً يفد القادة السياسيون والعسكريون، والرؤساء التنفيذيون مما وراء البحار لحضوره. وبعد أيام من المزاد الفني العالمي الذي بيعت فيه لوحة لرائدة التشكيليين السعوديين صفية بن زقر بمبلغ فاق أسعار لوحات بيكاسو ونظرائه من أساطين التشكيل في العالم؛ ها هي الرياض تفتح بواباتها لاستقبال المشاركين في معرض الدفاع العالمي، في نسخته الثالثة، التي تنطلق اليوم، وسط حرص كبير من شركات صنع منظومات التسلح على الفوز بنصيب من السوق السعودية والمنطقة. وعلاوة على التجهيزات غير المسبوقة في موقع المعرض لاستضافة وتجربة الطائرات والأنظمة الدفاعية والبرية والجوية؛ فإن المعرض يأتي والسعودية عاقدة العزم على تحقيق الهدف الذي حدده ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بتقليص واردات الدفاع للمملكة بنسبة 50% بحلول العام 2030. وهي إستراتيجية تهدف إلى توطين الصناعات العسكرية في المملكة، وتوفير مئات الآلاف من فرص العمل للمواطنين والمواطنات. وسينتهي ذلك بجعل السعودية منتِجاً لعدد من الصناعات العسكرية اللازمة لتحديث المنظومات العسكرية في المملكة ودول المنطقة والعالم. ونبعت هذه الخطط والأفكار جميعها من رؤية 2030، التي استطاع ولي العهد أن ينقل بها اقتصاد المملكة إلى آفاق جديدة أثارت إعجاب دول العالم، واقتدت بها دول خليجية وعربية. ومن المؤكد، أن السعودية في طريقها إلى تحقيق حلمها الكبير بحلول 2030، لتبدأ مسيرة جديدة للمواكبة، والتحديث، والعبور إلى مراتب أرفع شأناً في التكنولوجيا، والتشييد، والرياضة والاقتصاد.
Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, is progressing on the path of development and economic prosperity, gaining new momentum with each passing day. The pace of achievement and construction has accelerated in massive projects across various fields, as the importance of tourism and sports has been established in enhancing the renaissance that the Kingdom is witnessing, solidifying its position in the global economy and its partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries. The capital, Riyadh, hosts a global exhibition, seminar, or conference every day, attracting political and military leaders, as well as CEOs from overseas to attend. Just days after the global art auction where a painting by pioneering Saudi artist Safia Binzagr was sold for a price exceeding that of Picasso's works and those of other masters in the art world; Riyadh is now opening its gates to welcome participants in the third edition of the Global Defense Exhibition, which kicks off today, amid great eagerness from arms manufacturing companies to secure a share of the Saudi and regional market. In addition to the unprecedented preparations at the exhibition site to host and experience aircraft and defense systems, both land and air; the exhibition comes as Saudi Arabia is determined to achieve the goal set by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to reduce defense imports for the Kingdom by 50% by the year 2030. This strategy aims to localize military industries in the Kingdom and provide hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for citizens. This will culminate in making Saudi Arabia a producer of several military industries necessary for modernizing military systems in the Kingdom and the region and the world. All these plans and ideas stem from Vision 2030, which the Crown Prince has been able to use to elevate the Kingdom's economy to new horizons that have impressed countries around the world, inspiring Gulf and Arab nations to follow suit. It is certain that Saudi Arabia is on its way to achieving its grand dream by 2030, embarking on a new journey of modernization, advancement, and reaching higher ranks in technology, construction, sports, and the economy.