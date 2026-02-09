تمضي السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في طريق التنمية والازدهار الاقتصادي، وتكتسب زخماً جديداً مع مرور كل يوم. فقد تسارعت وتيرة الإنجاز والتشييد في مشاريع عملاقة في شتى المجالات، بعدما رسخت مكانة السياحة والرياضة في تعزيز النهضة التي تشهدها المملكة، وترسيخ مكانتها في الاقتصاد العالمي، وشراكاتها مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة. وتستضيف العاصمة الرياض كل يوم معرضاً عالمياً، أو ندوة، أو مؤتمراً يفد القادة السياسيون والعسكريون، والرؤساء التنفيذيون مما وراء البحار لحضوره. وبعد أيام من المزاد الفني العالمي الذي بيعت فيه لوحة لرائدة التشكيليين السعوديين صفية بن زقر بمبلغ فاق أسعار لوحات بيكاسو ونظرائه من أساطين التشكيل في العالم؛ ها هي الرياض تفتح بواباتها لاستقبال المشاركين في معرض الدفاع العالمي، في نسخته الثالثة، التي تنطلق اليوم، وسط حرص كبير من شركات صنع منظومات التسلح على الفوز بنصيب من السوق السعودية والمنطقة. وعلاوة على التجهيزات غير المسبوقة في موقع المعرض لاستضافة وتجربة الطائرات والأنظمة الدفاعية والبرية والجوية؛ فإن المعرض يأتي والسعودية عاقدة العزم على تحقيق الهدف الذي حدده ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بتقليص واردات الدفاع للمملكة بنسبة 50% بحلول العام 2030. وهي إستراتيجية تهدف إلى توطين الصناعات العسكرية في المملكة، وتوفير مئات الآلاف من فرص العمل للمواطنين والمواطنات. وسينتهي ذلك بجعل السعودية منتِجاً لعدد من الصناعات العسكرية اللازمة لتحديث المنظومات العسكرية في المملكة ودول المنطقة والعالم. ونبعت هذه الخطط والأفكار جميعها من رؤية 2030، التي استطاع ولي العهد أن ينقل بها اقتصاد المملكة إلى آفاق جديدة أثارت إعجاب دول العالم، واقتدت بها دول خليجية وعربية. ومن المؤكد، أن السعودية في طريقها إلى تحقيق حلمها الكبير بحلول 2030، لتبدأ مسيرة جديدة للمواكبة، والتحديث، والعبور إلى مراتب أرفع شأناً في التكنولوجيا، والتشييد، والرياضة والاقتصاد.