Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, is progressing on the path of development and economic prosperity, gaining new momentum with each passing day. The pace of achievement and construction has accelerated in massive projects across various fields, as the importance of tourism and sports has been established in enhancing the renaissance that the Kingdom is witnessing, solidifying its position in the global economy and its partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries. The capital, Riyadh, hosts a global exhibition, seminar, or conference every day, attracting political and military leaders, as well as CEOs from overseas to attend. Just days after the global art auction where a painting by pioneering Saudi artist Safia Binzagr was sold for a price exceeding that of Picasso's works and those of other masters in the art world; Riyadh is now opening its gates to welcome participants in the third edition of the Global Defense Exhibition, which kicks off today, amid great eagerness from arms manufacturing companies to secure a share of the Saudi and regional market. In addition to the unprecedented preparations at the exhibition site to host and experience aircraft and defense systems, both land and air; the exhibition comes as Saudi Arabia is determined to achieve the goal set by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to reduce defense imports for the Kingdom by 50% by the year 2030. This strategy aims to localize military industries in the Kingdom and provide hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for citizens. This will culminate in making Saudi Arabia a producer of several military industries necessary for modernizing military systems in the Kingdom and the region and the world. All these plans and ideas stem from Vision 2030, which the Crown Prince has been able to use to elevate the Kingdom's economy to new horizons that have impressed countries around the world, inspiring Gulf and Arab nations to follow suit. It is certain that Saudi Arabia is on its way to achieving its grand dream by 2030, embarking on a new journey of modernization, advancement, and reaching higher ranks in technology, construction, sports, and the economy.