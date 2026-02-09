تنطلق اليوم (الأحد) في مدينة جدة، أعمال المؤتمر الآسيوي التاسع عشر للموهبة والإبداع 2026، أحد أكبر الفعاليات العلمية العالمية المتخصصة في رعاية الموهوبين وتنمية الإبداع، وذلك برعاية وزير التعليم يوسف عبدالله البنيان، وبمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والباحثين وصنّاع القرار من مختلف دول العالم. ويستمر المؤتمر حتى 11 فبراير الجاري.

وكانت الجلسات العلمية التمهيدية، بدأت أمس (السبت)، فيما يشهد اليوم الافتتاح الرسمي إيذاناً بانطلاق البرنامج الرئيس للمؤتمر، الذي يُعد منصة دولية لرسم مستقبل تعليم الموهوبين، وتبادل الخبرات، وبناء شراكات معرفية عابرة للحدود.

ويشارك في المؤتمر ممثلون من أكثر من 40 دولة، وبحضور يتجاوز 1,200 مشارك، إلى جانب أكثر من 100 متحدث وخبير دولي. ويتضمن البرنامج العلمي مناقشة 350 ورقة عمل وبحثاً، و50 ورشة عمل وجلسة تخصصية، إضافة إلى 30 ندوة مصاحبة، ما يجعله من أضخم المؤتمرات العالمية في مجاله.

ويُقام المؤتمر هذا العام تحت شعار «نحو المستقبل: رؤية لتعليم الموهوبين 2050»، حيث يناقش التحديات والفرص المرتبطة بتعليم الموهوبين في ظل التحولات التقنية والمعرفية المتسارعة، ودور الأنظمة التعليمية في تعزيز الإبداع وبناء رأسمال بشري قادر على المنافسة عالمياً.

من جانبه، أكد عبدالعزيز الكريديس، أمين عام مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع (موهبة)، أن الموهوبين السعوديين حققوا إنجازات نوعية جعلتهم من أبرز المساهمين في صناعة مستقبل الوطن، مشيراً إلى أن «موهبة» سخّرت خبراتها لجميع الشركاء بروح الفريق الواحد، لدعم قطاع الموهوبين وتنمية القدرات البشرية.

وتأتي استضافة المملكة لهذا الحدث العالمي في وقت تشهد فيه طفرة نوعية في اكتشاف ورعاية الموهبة؛ إذ أعلنت «موهبة» اكتشاف 29,133 موهوباً وموهوبة خلال 2025، فيما تجاوز عدد المشاركات في أولمبياد «إبداع 2026» أكثر من 357 ألف طالب وطالبة.

وعلى الصعيد الدولي، واصلت المملكة حضورها البارز في المحافل العالمية، بعد تحقيق الطلبة السعوديين 107 جوائز دولية بين سبتمبر 2023 وسبتمبر 2024، ليرتفع إجمالي الجوائز الدولية في مجال الموهبة والإبداع إلى أكثر من 842 جائزة عالمية، في مؤشر يعكس نضج المنظومة الوطنية لرعاية الموهوبين وتكامل جهود المؤسسات التعليمية والبحثية.