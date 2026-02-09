Today (Sunday) in the city of Jeddah, the 19th Asian Conference on Talent and Creativity 2026 kicks off, one of the largest global scientific events specialized in nurturing talent and developing creativity, under the patronage of Minister of Education Yusuf Abdullah Al-Bunyan, with the participation of a select group of experts, researchers, and decision-makers from various countries around the world. The conference will continue until February 11.

The preliminary scientific sessions began yesterday (Saturday), while today marks the official opening, signaling the start of the main program of the conference, which serves as an international platform for shaping the future of gifted education, exchanging experiences, and building cross-border knowledge partnerships.

The conference features representatives from more than 40 countries, with attendance exceeding 1,200 participants, along with over 100 international speakers and experts. The scientific program includes discussions on 350 working papers and research studies, 50 workshops and specialized sessions, in addition to 30 accompanying seminars, making it one of the largest global conferences in its field.

This year's conference is held under the slogan "Towards the Future: A Vision for Gifted Education 2050," where it discusses the challenges and opportunities related to gifted education in light of rapid technological and cognitive transformations, and the role of educational systems in enhancing creativity and building human capital capable of competing globally.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al-Khudairis, Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), affirmed that Saudi gifted individuals have achieved qualitative accomplishments that make them among the most prominent contributors to shaping the future of the nation, noting that "Mawhiba" has harnessed its expertise for all partners in a spirit of teamwork to support the gifted sector and develop human capabilities.

The Kingdom's hosting of this global event comes at a time when it is witnessing a qualitative leap in discovering and nurturing talent; "Mawhiba" announced the discovery of 29,133 gifted individuals in 2025, while the number of participants in the "Creativity Olympiad 2026" exceeded 357,000 students.

On the international front, the Kingdom has continued its prominent presence in global forums, with Saudi students achieving 107 international awards between September 2023 and September 2024, raising the total number of international awards in the field of talent and creativity to more than 842 global awards, reflecting the maturity of the national system for nurturing gifted individuals and the integration of efforts from educational and research institutions.