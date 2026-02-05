Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, chaired the thirteenth meeting of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts on Geospatial Information Management, which was held in the Republic of Tunisia on February 3 and 4, 2026, with the participation of representatives from Arab countries and relevant regional and international organizations.

The meeting discussed several agenda items, including the annual report of the Arab Committee, contributions from the United Nations and international organizations in the field of geospatial information, in addition to discussions on the work of the Geodetic Framework Team, the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework Team, and the Geospatial Governance Team.

The agenda also included presentations of several national experiences from member states; the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia showcased its experience in measuring geospatial maturity, as the Kingdom holds a leading global position in the field of geospatial information, striving for excellence in this area.

The Republic of Tunisia presented a report on the adoption of the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework, along with an overview of the National Geographic Information Infrastructure project, national standards, and training programs in the geospatial field. The Republic of Iraq also shared its national plan for implementing the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework, in addition to presentations on international cooperation and partnership opportunities with member states.

The meeting witnessed the participation of several officials, experts, and specialists from the member Arab countries, representatives of the Secretariat of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management, as well as experts and international organizations related to the sector, where trends and best regional and international practices were exchanged, and the level of progress in the work of the task forces emanating from the committee was monitored.

During the meeting, the Kingdom emphasized the importance of follow-up and coordination among Arab countries, enhancing the application of geospatial governance, and developing geospatial infrastructures, which contributes to improving the efficiency of geospatial information management and supporting decisions based on accurate and reliable data.