ترأست السعودية، ممثلةً بالهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية، الاجتماع الثالث عشر للجنة العربية لخبراء الأمم المتحدة لإدارة المعلومات الجيومكانية، الذي عُقد في الجمهورية التونسية خلال يومي 3 و4 فبراير 2026، بمشاركة ممثلي الدول العربية والمنظمات الإقليمية والدولية ذات العلاقة.

ناقش الاجتماع عدداً من الموضوعات في جدول الأعمال، تضمن التقرير السنوي للجنة العربية، وإسهامات منظمة الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في مجال المعلومات الجيومكانية، إضافةً إلى مناقشة أعمال فريق الإطار الجيوديسي، وفريق الإطار المتكامل للمعلومات الجيومكانية، وفريق الحوكمة الجيومكانية.

كما تضمن جدول الأعمال عرض عدد من التجارب الوطنية للدول الأعضاء؛ حيث استعرضت المملكة العربية السعودية تجربتها في قياس النضج الجيومكاني، حيث تتبوأ المملكة مكانة عالمية متقدمة في مجال المعلومات الجيومكانية، سعياً منها إلى التميز في هذا المجال.

وقدمت الجمهورية التونسية عرضاً حول اعتماد الإطار المتكامل للمعلومات الجيومكانية، إلى جانب استعراض مشروع البنية التحتية الوطنية للمعلومات الجغرافية والمعايير الوطنية وبرامج التكوين في المجال الجيومكاني، كما شاركت جمهورية العراق خطتها الوطنية لتطبيق الإطار المتكامل للمعلومات الجيومكانية، إضافةً إلى عروض حول التعاون الدولي وفرص الشراكة مع الدول الأعضاء.

وشهد الاجتماع مشاركة عددٍ من المسؤولين والخبراء والمختصين من الدول العربية الأعضاء، وممثلي سكرتارية لجنة خبراء الأمم المتحدة لإدارة المعلومات الجيومكانية العالمية، إضافةً إلى خبراء ومنظمات دولية ذات صلة بالقطاع، حيث تم تبادل التوجهات وأفضل الممارسات الإقليمية والدولية، ومتابعة مستوى التقدم في أعمال فرق العمل المنبثقة عن اللجنة.

وأكدت المملكة خلال الاجتماع أهمية المتابعة والتنسيق بين الدول العربية، وتعزيز تطبيق الحوكمة الجيومكانية، وتطوير البنى التحتية الجيومكانية، بما يُسهم في رفع كفاءة إدارة المعلومات الجيومكانية ودعم القرارات المبنية على بيانات دقيقة وموثوقة.