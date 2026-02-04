The Prince of Medina, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, met with the male and female students of the region's education who won international awards, most notably the awards from the Seoul International Invention Fair (SIIF) 2025, in the presence of the Director General of Education in the region, Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim.

During the meeting, the Prince of Medina praised the qualitative achievements of the students, which reflect the level of competence and excellence that the region's students have reached in international forums, affirming that these successes are a continuation of the unlimited support provided by the leadership to the education sector, urging his sons and daughters to continue their creativity and perseverance and to raise the flag of the nation high in various scientific fields.

The Prince of Medina also thanked everyone who contributed to achieving these scientific accomplishments, including teachers, educational leaders, and the families of the students.

For his part, the Director General of Education in the region, Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim, appreciated the continuous support of the Prince and his care for the sons and daughters of the region, as well as his constant commitment to motivating the talented and creative individuals.

Al-Abdulkarim confirmed that this achievement reflects the quality of educational outcomes in the region and is the result of supportive programs for talent and innovation, as well as the efforts exerted by teachers. He pointed out that the participation of students in the Seoul International Invention Fair and their outstanding results represent an incentive to continue developing scientific capabilities and enhancing the culture of research and innovation in the region's schools.