التقى أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، طلاب وطالبات تعليم المنطقة الفائزين بجوائز عالمية، من أبرزها جوائز معرض سيؤول الدولي للاختراعات (SIIF) 2025، بحضور مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة، ناصر بن عبدالله العبدالكريم.

وخلال اللقاء، أشاد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة بالمنجزات النوعية التي حققها الطلاب والطالبات، التي تعكس مستوى الكفاءة والتميز الذي وصل إليه طلاب المنطقة في المحافل الدولية، مؤكداً أن هذه النجاحات تأتي امتداداً للدعم غير المحدود الذي توليه القيادة لقطاع التعليم، داعياً أبناءه وبناته إلى مواصلة الإبداع والمثابرة ورفع راية الوطن عالياً في مختلف الميادين العلمية.

كما شكر أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة جميع من أسهموا في تحقيق هذه الإنجازات العلمية من المعلمين والمعلمات، والقيادات التعليمية، وأسر الطلاب والطالبات.

من جانبه، ثمّن مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة، ناصر بن عبدالله العبدالكريم، دعم أمير المنطقة المتواصل ورعايته أبناء وبنات المنطقة، وحرصه الدائم على تحفيز الموهوبين والمبدعين.

وأكد العبدالكريم أن هذا الإنجاز يعكس جودة المخرجات التعليمية بالمنطقة، وثمرة البرامج الداعمة للموهبة والابتكار، وما يبذله المعلمون والمعلمات من جهود، مشيراً إلى أن مشاركة الطلاب في معرض سيؤول الدولي للاختراعات وتحقيقهم نتائج متميزة تمثل حافزاً لمواصلة تنمية القدرات العلمية وتعزيز ثقافة البحث والابتكار في مدارس المنطقة.