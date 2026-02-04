قضت محكمة في فلوريدا اليوم بالسجن مدى الحياة على رايان روث المتهم بمحاولة ​اغتيال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قبل أقل من شهرين من انتخابات 2024.

وأدانت هيئة محلفين روث (59 عاماً) ​في سبتمبر الماضي بخمس تهم جنائية، ​منها محاولة الاغتيال، بعد أن تولى الدفاع عن نفسه خلال المحاكمة، وأصدرت القاضية إيلين كانون، بالمحكمة الجزئية الأمريكية في مدينة فورت بيرس بولاية فلوريدا، الحكم بسجنه مدى الحياة.

وكان الادعاء قد أوصى بالسجن مدى الحياة، في حين طلب روث من القاضية، التي عينها ترمب، عقوبة بالسجن مدة 27 عاماً.

وقال الادعاء في مذكرة إلى ​المحكمة: «إن جرائم روث تستوجب -دون شك- السجن مدى الحياة لأنه خطط للاغتيال لعدة أشهر، وكان مستعدّاً لقتل أي ‌شخص يقف في ​طريقه، ولم ‌يعبر عن أي ندم أو أسف».

وفي أوراق المحكمة نفى روث أنه كان يعتزم قتل ترمب، وقال إنه مستعد للخضوع لعلاج نفسي من اضطراب في الشخصية داخل السجن، مضيفاً أن المحلفين ضُللوا بشأن وقائع القضية بسبب عدم قدرته على تقديم دفاع قانوني مناسب خلال المحاكمة.

وأدين روث أيضاً بثلاث تهم تتعلق بحيازة سلاح ناري بصورة غير قانونية وتهمة واحدة ‌تتعلق بعرقلة عمل ضابط اتحادي أثناء اعتقاله. ورصد عملاء الخدمة السرية اختباء روث في أحراش على بعد بضع مئات الأمتار من مكان كان يلعب فيه ترمب الجولف داخل النادي ​الذي يحمل اسمه في ويست بالم بيتش في 15 سبتمبر 2024. وفر روث هارباً من مكان الواقعة، تاركاً وراءه بندقية هجومية، لكن السلطات ألقت القبض عليه لاحقاً.