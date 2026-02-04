A Florida court today sentenced Ryan Roth to life in prison for attempting to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump less than two months before the 2024 elections.

A jury convicted Roth (59 years old) last September on five criminal charges, including attempted assassination, after he represented himself during the trial. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, in the Fort Pierce court in Florida, issued the life sentence.

The prosecution had recommended a life sentence, while Roth requested the judge, who was appointed by Trump, to impose a 27-year prison term.

The prosecution stated in a memorandum to the court: "Roth's crimes undoubtedly warrant a life sentence because he planned the assassination for several months and was prepared to kill anyone who stood in his way, and he expressed no remorse or regret."

In court documents, Roth denied that he intended to kill Trump, stating that he was willing to undergo psychological treatment for a personality disorder while in prison, adding that the jurors were misled about the facts of the case due to his inability to provide an adequate legal defense during the trial.

Roth was also convicted on three charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm and one charge of obstructing a federal officer during his arrest. Secret Service agents spotted Roth hiding in bushes a few hundred meters from a location where Trump was playing golf at the club named after him in West Palm Beach on September 15, 2024. Roth fled the scene, leaving behind an assault rifle, but authorities later apprehended him.