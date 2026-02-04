استقبل أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني اليوم (الأربعاء) في مكتبه بالديوان الأميري، وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، والوفد المرافق، وذلك بمناسبة زيارته للبلاد.

أمير قطر يستقبل وزير الدفاع السعودي ويبحثان تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة


وفي بداية المقابلة، نقل وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز إلى أمير قطر، وتمنياتهما له بدوام الصحة والسعادة وللشعب القطري المزيد من التقدم والرخاء.

ومن جانبه، حمّل أمير قطر، الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تحياته لأخيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وتمنياته لهما بموفور الصحة والعافية وللشعب السعودي الشقيق دوام الرفعة والنماء.

جرى خلال المقابلة استعراض العلاقات الأخوية الوطيدة بين البلدين الشقيقين وأوجه تعزيزها وتطويرها، إضافة إلى تطورات الأحداث في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة بشأنها، وعدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر المقابلة الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية، وعدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين.

كما حضرها من الجانب السعودي عدد من أعضاء الوفد المرافق.