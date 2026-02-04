أمير قطر يستقبل وزير الدفاع السعودي ويبحثان تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة

استقبل أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني اليوم (الأربعاء) في مكتبه بالديوان الأميري، وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، والوفد المرافق، وذلك بمناسبة زيارته للبلاد.
وفي بداية المقابلة، نقل وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز إلى أمير قطر، وتمنياتهما له بدوام الصحة والسعادة وللشعب القطري المزيد من التقدم والرخاء.
ومن جانبه، حمّل أمير قطر، الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تحياته لأخيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وتمنياته لهما بموفور الصحة والعافية وللشعب السعودي الشقيق دوام الرفعة والنماء.
جرى خلال المقابلة استعراض العلاقات الأخوية الوطيدة بين البلدين الشقيقين وأوجه تعزيزها وتطويرها، إضافة إلى تطورات الأحداث في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة بشأنها، وعدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر المقابلة الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية، وعدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين.
كما حضرها من الجانب السعودي عدد من أعضاء الوفد المرافق.
The Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received today (Wednesday) in his office at the Amiri Diwan, the Saudi Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
At the beginning of the meeting, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the Emir of Qatar, along with their wishes for his continued health and happiness and for the Qatari people to achieve more progress and prosperity.
For his part, the Emir of Qatar conveyed his greetings to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with his wishes for their good health and well-being, and for the brotherly Saudi people to enjoy continuous elevation and growth.
During the meeting, they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with several ministers and officials.
Also present from the Saudi side were several members of the accompanying delegation.