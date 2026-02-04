أمير قطر يستقبل وزير الدفاع السعودي ويبحثان تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة

The Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received today (Wednesday) in his office at the Amiri Diwan, the Saudi Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the Emir of Qatar, along with their wishes for his continued health and happiness and for the Qatari people to achieve more progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Emir of Qatar conveyed his greetings to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with his wishes for their good health and well-being, and for the brotherly Saudi people to enjoy continuous elevation and growth.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with several ministers and officials.

Also present from the Saudi side were several members of the accompanying delegation.