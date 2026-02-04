استقبل أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء الدكتور هشام الجضعي.


واطّلع خلال الاستقبال على أبرز جهود الهيئة في المجالات المرتبطة باختصاصاتها، وما تنفذه من أعمال رقابية وتوعوية في منطقة الجوف؛ لضمان سلامة الغذاء والدواء والأجهزة الطبية ومنتجات التجميل، ورفع مستوى الامتثال للأنظمة واللوائح، بما يسهم في حماية المجتمع وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.


وأكد أمير منطقة الجوف أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يعزز منظومة السلامة ويحافظ على صحة المجتمع، مشيدًا بالدور الذي تقوم به الهيئة في هذا الجانب.


من جانبه، عبّر الدكتور الجضعي عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على دعمه ومتابعته.