The Prince of Al-Jouf Region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, received in his office the CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Dr. Hisham Al-Judai.



During the reception, he was briefed on the Authority's key efforts in areas related to its competencies, as well as its regulatory and awareness activities in the Al-Jouf Region to ensure the safety of food, medicine, medical devices, and cosmetic products, and to raise the level of compliance with regulations and laws, which contributes to protecting the community and enhancing the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.



The Prince of Al-Jouf Region emphasized the importance of integrating efforts among relevant entities to enhance the safety system and maintain the health of the community, praising the role played by the Authority in this regard.



For his part, Dr. Al-Judai expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the region for his support and follow-up.