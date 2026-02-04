A joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the visit of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to the Kingdom. Below is its text:

Based on the brotherly ties, distinguished relations, and deep historical links that unite the leaderships of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey and their brotherly peoples, the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, made an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 15/8/1447 AH, corresponding to 3/2/2026.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, met with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, and conveyed to His Excellency the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his wishes for His Excellency continued health and wellness, and for the Republic of Turkey and its brotherly people further progress and prosperity. His Excellency requested the Crown Prince to convey his greetings and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for continued health and wellness, and for the brotherly Saudi people growth and prosperity. They held an official discussion session, during which they reviewed the historical relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop them in all fields.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Turkish side appreciated the efforts made by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, praising the level of coordination between the two countries to ensure the comfort of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors from the Republic of Turkey.

Both sides praised the positive outcomes achieved during the visit of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to the Republic of Turkey on 23/11/1443 AH, corresponding to 22/6/2022, and the visit of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 29/12/1444 AH, corresponding to 17/7/2023, which contributed to expanding the scope of cooperation and developing relations between the two countries.

In the economic, commercial, and investment fields, both sides praised the strength of the economic ties between the two countries, agreeing on the importance of enhancing them, especially in sectors of mutual priority, and benefiting from the investment opportunities provided by (Saudi Vision 2030) and (Turkey's Century Vision), to yield mutual benefits for the economies of both countries. They praised the level of trade exchange and emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to develop the volume of non-oil trade exchange, intensifying mutual visits between officials in the public and private sectors, and holding commercial events in both countries through the (Saudi-Turkish Business Council). They confirmed the importance of completing negotiations on the (Free Trade Agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Republic of Turkey).

Both sides praised the level of mutual investments, including Saudi investments in the Republic of Turkey in the sectors of finance and insurance, renewable energy, real estate, manufacturing, and services, and the vital role of Turkish companies operating in the Kingdom across various sectors, including engineering, construction, real estate development, and manufacturing industries. The Saudi side praised the projects implemented by Turkish construction and consulting companies in the Kingdom. Both sides expressed their readiness to enhance cooperation to implement more infrastructure projects within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

Both sides praised the positive results of the (Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum) held in Riyadh on 15/8/1447 AH, corresponding to 3/2/2026, which witnessed wide participation from major companies in both countries to showcase promising investment opportunities and exchange experiences in various fields, including tourism and hospitality, construction, information and communications technology, life sciences, and healthcare.

In the field of energy, both sides affirmed the importance of their role in contributing to the provision of energy for the region and global markets. The Turkish side highlighted the Kingdom's leading role in enhancing the reliability and stability of global oil markets, serving the interests of producers and consumers, and supporting global economic growth. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of oil supply, petroleum products, and petrochemicals, and to work together to benefit from investment opportunities in the fields of petrochemicals and agricultural nutrients, and to cooperate in innovative uses of hydrocarbon materials.

Both sides confirmed their desire to enhance cooperation in the fields of electricity and renewable energy, benefiting from the extensive experience of both countries in integrating renewable energy and the significant investments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the energy sector. They expressed their commitment to expedite feasibility studies for the electrical interconnection between the two countries, exchange experiences in electricity and renewable energy technologies, network automation, electrical network security and resilience, renewable energy projects and their integration into the grid, and energy storage technologies, and to enhance the participation of companies from both sides in implementing their projects. They emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in energy efficiency, rationalizing consumption, raising awareness of its importance, and exchanging experiences in the energy services sector and capacity building in this area.

Both sides welcomed exploring ways to cooperate in the field of clean hydrogen, developing technologies related to its transport and storage, and exchanging experiences and practices to apply best practices in this field. They agreed on the necessity of enhancing their cooperation in developing supply chains for energy sectors and their sustainability, enabling cooperation between companies in both countries to benefit from local resources in both countries, contributing to the resilience and efficiency of energy supplies.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of mineral resource exploration, extraction, and processing, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and joint projects in the field of critical minerals to ensure the security of supply chains necessary for global energy transitions.

Regarding climate change issues, both sides affirmed the importance of adhering to the principles of the (Framework Convention on Climate Change) and the (Paris Agreement), and the necessity of developing and implementing climate agreements focusing on emissions rather than sources. The Saudi side welcomed the Republic of Turkey's presidency and hosting of the (31st session) of the (Conference of the Parties on Climate Change) (COP31) scheduled to be held in November 2026 in Antalya, as part of international efforts to address climate change. The Turkish side praised the Kingdom's approach and efforts in the field of climate change. Both sides stressed the importance of joint cooperation to develop applications for the circular carbon economy by promoting policies that utilize the circular carbon economy as a tool for managing emissions and achieving climate goals, along with other mitigation methods.

Both sides praised the level of coordination and cooperation within the framework of the (Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council) to achieve common interests and push them to new horizons in all fields. They emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation and partnership in the following areas: (1) digital economy, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and space technologies. (2) Transport, logistics, and civil aviation. (3) Judiciary and justice. (4) Culture. (5) Tourism. (6) Sports and youth. (7) Scientific and educational cooperation. (8) Media. (9) Environment, water, agriculture, and food security. (10) Customs. (11) Health. (12) Military industries.

Both sides emphasized the importance of financing developmental projects and the continuation of cooperation between the two countries in international forums and organizations, and multilateral financial and economic institutions. The Turkish side affirmed its support for the Kingdom's desire to host the (G20 Summit) in 2030.

In the defense and security field, both sides agreed on the necessity of activating the agreements signed between the two countries in the fields of defense cooperation, and they affirmed their desire to enhance and develop their defense relations in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and contributes to achieving security and stability in the region, including through multilateral cooperation platforms. They emphasized the importance of enhancing existing security cooperation and coordination regarding issues of mutual interest, including combating crimes in all their forms, combating terrorism and extremism and their financing, exchanging experiences and training, and enhancing cooperation in the field of cybersecurity to achieve the interests and national security of both countries.

Both sides welcomed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding during this visit in various fields, including energy, justice, space, research, development, and innovation.

On the international front, both sides renewed their determination to continue coordination and intensify efforts aimed at preserving international peace and security. They exchanged views on issues of concern to both countries on the regional and international arenas, expressing their concern over conflicts and tensions and the risk of escalation in the region. They affirmed their determination to enhance cooperation and joint coordination in this regard. They stressed the importance of regional cooperation and initiatives aimed at ensuring regional stability, peace, and prosperity.

Regarding the developments in Palestine, both sides expressed their deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the ongoing Israeli aggression, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid and the opening of border crossings. They stressed the importance of intensifying relief efforts in Gaza and pushing for the opening of all crossings without any obstacles to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip, and for the international community to play its role in pressuring the Israeli occupation authorities to ensure the protection of civilians, refrain from targeting vital facilities, and adhere to international law and humanitarian law. They emphasized the necessity of establishing a ceasefire, ending the occupation in Gaza, and paving the way for the Palestinian National Authority to assume its responsibilities in the Strip, leading to the end of the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

Both sides expressed their welcome for the accession of the two countries to the (Peace Council) to support the peace efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump, and they welcomed the launch of the (second) phase of the comprehensive peace plan in Gaza, and the commencement of the independent national committee to manage the Strip's tasks, appreciating the international efforts made in this regard. The Saudi side praised the mediation efforts made by the Republic of Turkey alongside the guarantor countries of the peace agreement and the achievements made. The Turkish side praised the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its participation in chairing the (High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Issue and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution), and the resulting successive international recognitions of the Palestinian state.

Both sides reiterated the vital role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in defending the Palestinian cause, and praised the work of the (Arab-Islamic Contact Group on Gaza). They agreed to encourage the enhancement of dialogue and cooperation between the Republic of Turkey and the Arab League.

Both sides renewed their affirmation of the pivotal and important role played by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in providing essential services to the Palestinian people, expressing their condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces' demolition of buildings belonging to the agency in occupied Jerusalem, and their complete rejection of the violations of the Israeli occupation authorities of international norms and laws, calling on the international community to confront these practices and crimes against international relief organizations.

In the Yemeni issue, both sides affirmed their support for the Yemeni legitimacy represented by His Excellency the President of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen and his government, emphasizing the importance of preserving Yemen's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and the necessity of confronting any attempts aimed at dividing Yemen and supporting internal entities to destabilize its security and stability. The Turkish side expressed its support for the important role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Yemen and its efforts aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis, including responding to the request of His Excellency the President of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen to host a comprehensive conference in Riyadh for all components of the south, aimed at resolving the crisis and enhancing national consensus in Yemen.

In the Somali issue, both sides affirmed their steadfast support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity and integrity of its territory, and their rejection of the declaration of mutual recognition between the Israeli occupation authorities and the so-called (Somaliland) region affiliated with the Federal Republic of Somalia, as it constitutes a consolidation of unilateral secessionist measures that contravene international law and exacerbate tensions in the region. They expressed their rejection of any attempts to impose parallel entities that contradict the unity of Somalia.

In the Sudanese issue, both sides affirmed their steadfast positions supporting the unity of Sudan and maintaining its security, stability, and sovereignty, and their rejection of the formation of any illegitimate or parallel entities outside the framework of the legitimate Sudanese state institutions, and the prevention of the flow of illegal external arms, and turning Sudan into a battleground for conflicts and illegal activities, and the necessity of committing to protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian and relief assistance throughout Sudan, in accordance with (international humanitarian law) and the (Jeddah Declaration) signed on May 11, 2023, and emphasizing the importance of preserving the institutions of the Sudanese state and launching a political process led by Sudanese people through the establishment of a civilian government that does not include extremist groups and entities that have committed crimes against the Sudanese people.

The Turkish side praised the Kingdom's efforts to achieve peace in Sudan, work to stop the war in Sudan, maintain its unity, security, and stability, and end the suffering of the Sudanese people. The Saudi side praised the Republic of Turkey's efforts in responding to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. Both sides welcomed the decision of the Sudanese Armed Forces to extend the opening of the Adre border crossing with Chad, and to open the airports of Kassala, Dongola, and Al-Obeid, in addition to the Kadugli crossing to deliver humanitarian aid.

In the Syrian issue, both sides praised the efforts of the Syrian government, and the responsible steps and measures it has taken to maintain Syria's security, stability, and the integrity and unity of its territory, and appreciated the efforts made by the international community to support the Syrian government and lift the sanctions imposed on it. They expressed their support for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the announced integration on 30/1/2026, and affirmed their full support for the efforts made by the Syrian government in promoting civil peace, cutting off the path for terrorist organizations that threaten the stability of Syria and the entire region, maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and achieving the aspirations of the Syrian people towards development and prosperity. They condemned the repeated violations and transgressions of the Israeli occupation authorities against Syrian territory and sovereignty, which represent a clear violation of international law, a threat to regional security and stability, and open the door to the rise of violence and extremism, and called for the immediate withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Syrian territories.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, both sides affirmed their support for a comprehensive settlement through negotiations in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, ensuring lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for the warm reception and generous hospitality he and the accompanying delegation received. He expressed his anticipation to welcome the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on an official visit to the Republic of Turkey at a mutually convenient time for both sides. He also expressed his acceptance of the invitation and his eagerness to visit the Republic of Turkey, and conveyed his best wishes for His Excellency's continued health and wellness, and for further progress and prosperity for the brotherly Turkish people.