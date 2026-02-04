The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, left Riyadh today (Wednesday) along with his accompanying delegation, following an official visit to the Kingdom.

He was bid farewell at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi (the accompanying minister), the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Turkey, Fahd bin As'ad Abu al-Nasr, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Kingdom, Amrullah Ashlar, the Director of the Regional Police, Major General Mansour bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, and the Royal Protocol Officer, Fahd Al-Suhail.



الرئيس التركي يغادر الرياض وفي مقدمة مودعيه نائب أمير المنطقة