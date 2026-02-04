الرئيس التركي يغادر الرياض وفي مقدمة مودعيه نائب أمير المنطقة

غادر الرياض، اليوم (الأربعاء)، رئيس جمهورية تركيا الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان، والوفد المرافق له، وذلك بعد زيارة رسمية للمملكة.

وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك خالد الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي (الوزير المرافق)، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية تركيا فهد بن أسعد أبو النصر، وسفير جمهورية تركيا لدى المملكة أمر الله أشلر، ومدير شرطة المنطقة المكلف اللواء منصور بن ناصر العتيبي، ووكيل المراسم الملكية فهد الصهيل.
