Amid fears of a return to chaos in Libya following the assassination of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the Libyan Public Prosecutor's Office revealed today (Wednesday) that investigators and forensic doctors who examined the body of Gaddafi's son concluded that he died from gunshot wounds.

صور مفبركة لجثة نجل القذافي انتشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.



Identifying the Suspects



The Public Prosecutor's Office reported that it is working to identify the suspects and take necessary measures to file a criminal lawsuit, while a source close to the Gaddafi family confirmed that all the images published of his body are "incorrect."



A number of Libyans shared a false image claiming it was of Saif al-Islam's body in a truck, while a security personnel was seen next to the truck raising his phone to capture the scene.



Saif al-Islam, the son of the late Libyan Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, was assassinated by four unknown gunmen last night (Tuesday) at his home in the city of Zintan, southwest of Tripoli.



Libyan sources revealed details of the assassination on Tuesday evening, amid anticipation and fears of the political and security repercussions on the domestic front.



The sources confirmed that an armed group consisting of four individuals stormed Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's residence in the city of Zintan, located in the mountainous region about 160 kilometers southwest of the capital Tripoli. They added that the surveillance cameras at the location were disabled before Saif al-Islam was killed.



Betrayal by a Tribal Member



After nearly ten years in detention and hiding in a remote mountainous town, Gaddafi's son announced his candidacy for the presidency, a move that led to confusion in the political scene and hindered the holding of elections.



Saif al-Islam was betrayed by a member of the Libyan tribes, who handed him over to the opposition; he then spent the next six years detained in Zintan, far removed from the luxurious life he led during his father's reign, when he owned tame tigers, hunted with falcons, and mingled with the elite British society during his trips to London.



In 2015, a court in Tripoli sentenced him to death by firing squad for war crimes, and he was wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of committing war crimes. The court issued an arrest warrant against him for "murder and persecution." However, in 2017, he was released under an amnesty law, and he remained in hiding in Zintan for years out of fear of assassination, before appearing in 2021 in the city of Sebha in southern Libya wearing a Libyan robe and turban.



Opposition to His Presidential Candidacy



His candidacy for the presidency in 2021 sparked controversy and faced opposition from many who suffered under his father's rule. It was rejected by powerful armed groups that emerged from the opposition factions that appeared in 2011.



With the electoral process stumbling in late 2021 due to the failure to reach an agreement on the rules, his candidacy became one of the main points of contention. A decision was made to exclude him due to his conviction in 2015, but when he attempted to appeal the decision, fighters closed the court and prevented access. The disputes that followed these events led to the collapse of the electoral process and a return of Libya to a state of stagnation and chaos.