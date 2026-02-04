وسط مخاوف من عودة الفوضى إلى ليبيا، بعد اغتيال سيف الإسلام القذافي، كشف مكتب النائب العام الليبي، اليوم(الأربعاء)، أن المحققين والأطباء الشرعيين الذين فحصوا جثة نجل القذافي توصلوا إلى أنه توفي متأثرا بجروح ناجمة عن طلقات نارية.

صور مفبركة لجثة نجل القذافي انتشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

صور مفبركة لجثة نجل القذافي انتشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.


تحديد هوية المشتبه بهم


وأفادت النيابة العامة بأنها تعمل على تحديد هوية المشتبه بهم واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لرفع دعوى جنائية، فيما أكد مصدر مقرب من عائلة القذافي أن كل الصور التي نشرت عن جثته«غير صحيحة».


وشارك عدد من الليبيين صورة خاطئة زعموا أنها لجثة سيف الإسلام في شاحنة، فيما ظهر إلى جانب الشاحنة عنصر أمن رافعاً جواله لتصوير المشهد.


واغتال 4 مسلحين مجهولين سيف الإسلام نجل العقيد الليبي الراحل معمر القذافي، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، في منزله بمدينة الزنتان جنوب غرب طرابلس.


وكانت مصادر ليبية كشفت، مساء الثلاثاء، تفاصيل الاغتيال، وسط ترقب ومخاوف من التداعيات السياسية والأمنية على الصعيد الداخلي.


وأكدت المصادر أن مجموعة مسلحة، تتكون من 4 أشخاص، اقتحمت مقر سيف الإسلام القذافي في مدينة الزنتان، الواقعة بالمنطقة الجبلية على بعد 160 كيلومتراً تقريباً من جنوب غرب العاصمة طرابلس. وأضافت أنه تم تعطيل كاميرات المراقبة الموجودة بالمكان قبل قتل سيف الإسلام.


خيانة أحد أفراد العشائر


وبعد نحو عشر سنوات قضاها نجل القذافي رهن الاحتجاز والتواري عن الأنظار داخل بلدة جبلية نائية، أعلن ترشحه للرئاسة في خطوة أدت إلى إرباك المشهد السياسي وعرقلة إجراء انتخابات.


وتعرض سيف الإسلام للخيانة من قبل أحد أفراد العشائر الليبية، الذي سلمه إلى المعارضة، بعدها قضى السنوات الست التالية محتجزاً في الزنتان بعيداً كل البعد عن حياة الترف التي عاشها في عهد والده، حين كان يقتني نموراً أليفة ويصطاد بالصقور ويخالط أوساط المجتمع البريطاني الراقي خلال رحلاته إلى لندن.


وفي عام 2015، حكمت عليه محكمة في طرابلس بالإعدام رمياً بالرصاص بتهمة ارتكاب جرائم حرب، و كان مطلوباً لدى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في لاهاي بتهم ارتكاب جرائم حرب. وأصدرت المحكمة مذكرة توقيف بحقه بتهمة «القتل والاضطهاد». لكن عام 2017 أطلق سراحه بموجب قانون عفو، فظل متوارياً عن الأنظار في الزنتان لسنوات خوفاً من اغتياله، قبل أن يظهر عام 2021 في مدينة سبها جنوب ليبيا وهو يرتدي الجبة الليبية والعمامة.


معارضة لترشحه للرئاسة


وأثار ترشّحه للرئاسة في 2021 الجدل وقوبل بمعارضة كثيرين ممن عانوا في ظل حكم والده. ورفضته جماعات مسلّحة قوية انبثقت عن فصائل المعارضة التي ظهرت عام 2011.


ومع تعثّر العملية الانتخابية أواخر 2021 في ظل عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق على القواعد، بات ترشّحه إحدى أبرز نقاط الخلاف. وصدر قرار باستبعاده بسبب إدانته عام 2015، لكن عندما حاول الطعن في القرار، أغلق مقاتلون المحكمة ومنعوا الوصول إليها. وتسببت الخلافات التي أعقبت هذه الأحداث في انهيار العملية الانتخابية وعودة ليبيا إلى حالة الجمود والفوضى.