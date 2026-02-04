The "Saudi Media Forum" has dedicated its presence as a platform that monitors the transformations of the global media landscape, through discussions that focused on the art of influence, media diplomacy, the economy of storytelling, and the role of digital infrastructure in shaping the future of content. The forum's sessions featured international and professional contributions that reflected the expanding interest in media as a tool of soft power and a growing economic industry.

During the session "Influence Diplomacy: Media and Image Formation," the Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Saudi Arabia, Diaa Al-Din Bamkhrema, confirmed that the interconnected world is now quickly influenced by compelling narratives, noting that digital media has become a fundamental pillar in our current era, surpassing traditional roles, and is no longer a lone player in the arena but a partner in shaping the balance of power. He explained that the Kingdom provides a practical model in employing soft power through art, sports, and major media platforms, considering that successful media diplomacy is based on the credibility of the message and understanding the mindset of the audience.

In the context of visual content creation, the session "Cinematic Storytelling: Story, Production, and Audience Interaction" discussed the dimensions of the transition from idea to impactful work. Executive producer Uma Kidlay emphasized that filmmaking or documentary production begins with vision and understanding the target audience, platform, time, and context, indicating that deep research and good preparation transform the initial idea into a truly impactful story, and that the strength of preparation enhances the trust between creators and the audience.

For his part, filmmaker Tawfiq Al-Zaydi stressed that preparation is the cornerstone of filmmaking, clarifying that the story is restructured multiple times before reaching its final form, and that the deeper the preparation, the greater the director's freedom in execution. Bren Holman highlighted that the story is fundamental in cinema, advertising, and brand building, affirming that success requires a deep understanding of the market and the audience, and that storytelling is no longer confined to a single platform but is built through a comprehensive multi-channel experience that creates interaction and enhances trust.

In the realm of digital transformation, Thomas Gunckel discussed the readiness of digital infrastructure to keep pace with the rapid changes in the content industry, indicating that the challenge is no longer in the availability of technology but in the speed of data utilization and its efficient use, and that the ability to adapt quickly gives institutions an advantage in competition and maintaining a leading position.

The forum sessions also addressed the professional dimension of journalism in the digital age, as the Editor-in-Chief of "Independent Arabia," Adwan Al-Ahmari, explained in the session "How Does Citizen Journalism Reshape the News Scene?" that the difference between professional journalism and citizen journalism lies in methodology and verification, emphasizing that the field reporter remains the first line of defense for the truth in the face of the influx of unreliable information, and that institutional journalism is based on standards, editing, and professional responsibility. The forum reflects, through its diverse sessions and guests, the transformation of media from merely a news transmitter to a comprehensive industry that combines cultural, economic, and technological influence, at a time when Saudi Arabia seeks to establish its global media presence and present an advanced model in content creation and international communication, in line with development goals, quality of life, and enhancing the Kingdom's soft power.