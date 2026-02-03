بدعم سعودي.. تسيير أول رحلة جوية بين جدة وسقطرى منذ 11 عاماً

بدعم سعودي، دشن نائب رئيس الخطوط الجوية اليمنية محسن حيدرة، في جدة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أولى الرحلات إلى سقطرى.
انعكاسات إيجابية على الجزيرة
وأعرب حيدرة، في تصريح إلى «عكاظ»، عن شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على دعمهم وتوجيهاتهم بدعم الشعب اليمني عبر تسيير رحلات أسبوعية من جدة إلى سقطرى.
وتحدث حيدرة عن أهمية جزيرة سقطرى وشهرتها العالمية، وتوقع أن يؤدي تسيير الرحلات إلى انعكاسات إيجابية على الجزيرة وأبنائها والمغتربين والطلاب وعلى مستقبل أبناء اليمن الذي تمثل السياحة أهم مورد له.
ولفت إلى أن الرحلات ستخدم السياح من العرب والأجانب، مبيناً أن معظم الركاب في الرحلة اليوم من الأجانب ومن مختلف الجنسيات، وتوقع أن تنعكس السياحة بشكل إيجابي على الوضع الاقتصادي في الجزيرة.
وأعرب حيدرة عن شكره لصحيفة «عكاظ» على تلبيتها الدعوة ومشاركتها في تدشين الرحلة إلى سقطرى، مؤكداً أنها كانت ولا تزال الداعم الإعلامي للحكومة اليمنية والنافذة التي ينقل من خلالها الشعب اليمني همومه.
أول رحلة دولية منذ 2015
من جهته، قال رئيس الاتحاد اليمني للسياحة باسل حزام، لـ«عكاظ»: اليوم ندشن أول رحلة دولية منذ عام 2015 إلى أرخبيل سقطرى، وتعتبر انطلاقة جديدة لإعادة السياحة إلى اليمن بدعم سعودي كبير. وذكر أن هذه الجزيرة تعيد أهمية السياحة في اليمن وتدعم الاقتصاد الوطني، وتعيد لوكالات السياحة والسفر نشاطها بعد أكثر من عقد من التوقف، معرباً عن شكره للسعودية على دعمها المستمر لليمن وللشعب اليمني.
وتخلل التدشين في مطار جدة حفل كبير حضره مسؤولون سعوديون، بينهم ممثلون عن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.
وأظهر مسؤولو مطار جدة حفاوة كبيرة بالسياح والمسافرين إلى جزيرة سقطرى. وأعرب عدد من المسافرين اليمنيين والأجانب عن ارتياحهم للتسهيلات التي تقدمها السعودية للمسافرين إلى سقطرى.
وقال أحد المسافرين (يحمل الجنسية الكندية وقدم إلى جدة من أجل السفر إلى سقطرى بهدف السياحة) إن تدشين خط إلى سقطرى سيدفع الكثير من المغتربين اليمنيين والعرب، بدلاً من الذهاب إلى دول أخرى، للتوجه إلى سقطرى، معرباً عن شكره للسعودية على هذه التسهيلات الكبيرة التي تقدمها للمسافرين.
يذكر أنه سيجري في جزيرة سقطرى استقبال واحتفال بعودة رحلات الطيران من جدة إلى جزيرة سقطرى، بعد انقطاع دام أكثر من عقد من الزمن.
