بدعم سعودي.. تسيير أول رحلة جوية بين جدة وسقطرى منذ 11 عاماً

With Saudi support, the Vice President of Yemen Airways, Mohsen Haidra, launched today (Tuesday) in Jeddah the first flights to Socotra.

Positive Impacts on the Island

Haidra expressed his gratitude in a statement to "Okaz" to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for their support and directives to assist the Yemeni people by operating weekly flights from Jeddah to Socotra.



He spoke about the importance of Socotra Island and its global fame, predicting that the operation of these flights would have positive repercussions for the island, its residents, expatriates, students, and the future of the Yemeni people, for whom tourism represents a vital resource.

He pointed out that the flights will serve tourists from both Arab and foreign countries, noting that most passengers on today's flight are foreigners from various nationalities, and he expects tourism to positively impact the economic situation on the island.

Haidra expressed his gratitude to "Okaz" newspaper for responding to the invitation and participating in the launch of the flight to Socotra, affirming that it has been and continues to be the media supporter of the Yemeni government and the platform through which the Yemeni people convey their concerns.



First International Flight Since 2015

For his part, the President of the Yemeni Tourism Federation, Basel Hazem, told "Okaz": Today we are launching the first international flight since 2015 to the Socotra Archipelago, marking a new beginning for the revival of tourism in Yemen with significant Saudi support. He mentioned that this island re-establishes the importance of tourism in Yemen and supports the national economy, reviving the activity of travel and tourism agencies after more than a decade of stagnation, expressing his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its ongoing support for Yemen and the Yemeni people.

The launch event at Jeddah Airport included a grand ceremony attended by Saudi officials, including representatives from the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.

Jeddah Airport officials showed great hospitality to tourists and travelers heading to Socotra Island. Several Yemeni and foreign travelers expressed their satisfaction with the facilities provided by Saudi Arabia for travelers to Socotra.

One traveler (a Canadian national who came to Jeddah to travel to Socotra for tourism) stated that the launch of the route to Socotra would encourage many Yemeni and Arab expatriates, instead of going to other countries, to head to Socotra, expressing his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for the significant facilities it provides to travelers.

It is worth noting that there will be a reception and celebration in Socotra Island for the return of flights from Jeddah to Socotra after a hiatus of more than a decade.

