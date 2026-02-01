يستمر اليوم ( الاحد) تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، تمتدّ إلى أجزاء من مرتفعات منطقة المدينة المنورة مع فرصة تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق وأجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية.

وأفاد تقرير الارصاد الصادر اليوم أن حالة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 12 - 28 كم/ساعة وجنوبية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15 - 40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 52 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مترين ونصف باتجاه مضيق باب المندب وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومتوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

وتكون الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الشمالي وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 10 - 28 كم/ساعة وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.