Today (Sunday), the formation of thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds continues over parts of the highlands in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, extending to parts of the highlands in the Madinah region, with a chance of fog formation over parts of those areas and parts of the Eastern Province.

A report from the meteorological department issued today stated that the surface wind conditions over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northeasterly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 12 - 28 km/h, and southerly to southwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 15 - 40 km/h, reaching up to 52 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from one meter to two meters in the southern part, reaching two and a half meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is light to moderate in the northern and central parts and moderate in the southern part, becoming rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The surface winds over the Arabian Gulf are southeasterly to easterly in the northern part and southeasterly to southwesterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light.