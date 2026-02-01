يستمر اليوم ( الاحد) تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، تمتدّ إلى أجزاء من مرتفعات منطقة المدينة المنورة مع فرصة تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق وأجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية.
وأفاد تقرير الارصاد الصادر اليوم أن حالة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 12 - 28 كم/ساعة وجنوبية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15 - 40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 52 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مترين ونصف باتجاه مضيق باب المندب وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومتوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
وتكون الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الشمالي وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 10 - 28 كم/ساعة وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
Today (Sunday), the formation of thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds continues over parts of the highlands in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, extending to parts of the highlands in the Madinah region, with a chance of fog formation over parts of those areas and parts of the Eastern Province.
A report from the meteorological department issued today stated that the surface wind conditions over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northeasterly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 12 - 28 km/h, and southerly to southwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 15 - 40 km/h, reaching up to 52 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from one meter to two meters in the southern part, reaching two and a half meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is light to moderate in the northern and central parts and moderate in the southern part, becoming rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The surface winds over the Arabian Gulf are southeasterly to easterly in the northern part and southeasterly to southwesterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light.