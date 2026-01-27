As southern figures continue to arrive in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, tribal leaders and political and youth components from the southern provinces of Yemen are holding separate meetings to define their vision for a solution and the ideas that can be presented in the southern dialogue.

In light of these meetings, which reflect the wisdom and mature mentality of the Yemeni people who are keen to prioritize dialogue over violence and terrorism, and under the wise sponsorship of the Kingdom, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, led by Saudi Arabia, is making significant efforts on the ground in coordination with the government to improve the living standards of the Yemeni people in the liberated provinces, disburse salaries, restore electricity and water, and all services, in addition to reorganizing the security and military apparatuses and imposing security and stability.

The reality today in Aden, Hadramout, and all the liberated provinces has proven that there is a party that has been the sole obstacle to development and construction. With its escape, the people of the southern and eastern provinces of Yemen have been able to feel the noticeable improvement. However, what is required today from all political and party forces and military leaders is to abandon the disputes that are exploited by Yemen's enemies and to work sincerely to fulfill their commitments, whether the constitutional oath or the military commitments to implement the outcomes of the Riyadh Agreement, which include unifying all military and security forces under the leadership of the Ministries of Interior and Defense and the Chief of Staff, and merging them in a way that eliminates regional slogans and personal and factional loyalties, restoring the army, security, and the Yemeni state's status and prestige, and establishing a strong army that confronts all challenges and supports any future process that restores dignity to the Yemeni people and their complete institutions.