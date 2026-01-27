في الوقت الذي يتواصل توافد الشخصيات الجنوبية إلى العاصمة السعودية الرياض، تجري شخصيات قبلية ومكونات سياسية وشبابية على مستوى المحافظات الجنوبية لليمن -كلٌّ على حدة- لقاءات لتحديد رؤيتهم للحل والأفكار التي يمكن طرحها في الحوار الجنوبي.

وفي ظل هذه اللقاءات التي تعبر عن حكمة وعقلية الإنسان اليمني الناضجة والحريصة على تغليب لغة الحوار ونبذ العنف والإرهاب، وبرعاية حكيمة من المملكة، يبذل تحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة السعودية على الأرض جهوداً كبيرة بالتنسيق مع الحكومة لتحسين المستوى المعيشي للإنسان اليمني في المحافظات المحررة، وصرف المرتبات، واستعادة الكهرباء والمياه وكافة الخدمات، فضلاً عن إعادة ترتيب الأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية وفرض الأمن والاستقرار.

لقد أثبت الواقع اليوم في عدن وحضرموت وكل المحافظات المحررة أن هناك طرفاً كان المعرقل الوحيد للتنمية والبناء.. وبفراره تمكن أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية والشرقية لليمن من تلمُّس التحسن الملحوظ، لكن المطلوب اليوم من كل القوى السياسية والحزبية وقادة القوات العسكرية، نبذ الخلافات التي يستغلها أعداء اليمن، والعمل بكل إخلاص لتنفيذ تعهداتهم سواءً القسم الدستوري أو التعهدات العسكرية لتنفيذ مخرجات اتفاق الرياض، المتمثلة بتوحيد كافة القوات العسكرية والأمنية تحت قيادة وزارتي الداخلية والدفاع ورئاسة هيئة الأركان ودمجها بما يقضي على الشعارات المناطقية والولاءات الشخصية والفئوية، ويعيد للجيش والأمن والدولة اليمنية اعتباراتها ومكانتها، ويؤسس لجيش قوي يواجه كل التحديدات وداعم لأي عملية مستقبلية تعيد للإنسان اليمني كرامته وكامل مؤسساته.