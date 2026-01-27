The Joint Committee of Experts from the World Health Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization on Food Additives (JECFA) has announced the appointment of Najla Al-Harbi, Head of the Chemical Risk Department at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, to the roster of international experts, representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This step reflects the Kingdom's leadership in setting international food standards.

This selection embodies the scientific status achieved by national competencies in the fields of risk assessment and food safety, and it reflects the level of professionalism that the Authority has reached in representing the Kingdom within influential global scientific platforms in food policies and standards.

The Authority's presence in the committee extends the Kingdom's role in shaping scientific decisions related to international standards, through proactive efforts to develop food standards and align national frameworks with the latest globally recognized reference practices to protect public health and regulate food safety. This achievement also reflects international confidence in the Authority's efforts to ensure food safety and community health.

This progress is part of the strategic directions of the Authority aimed at developing risk assessment methodologies, building specialized national capacities, and employing scientific and technical tools to support regulatory decision-making, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the food safety system, increasing consumer confidence, and contributing to achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.