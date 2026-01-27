أعلنت اللجنة المشتركة لخبراء منظمة الصحة العالمية ومنظمة الأغذية والزراعة للمواد المضافة في الأغذية (JECFA) اعتماد رئيس قسم المخاطر الكيميائية في الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء السعودية نجلاء الحربي، ضمن قائمة الخبراء الدوليين (Roster of Experts)؛ ممثلةً للمملكة العربية السعودية، في خطوة تعكس ريادة المملكة في وضع المعايير الدولية للغذاء.

ويجسد هذا الاختيار المكانة العلمية التي بلغتها الكفاءات الوطنية في مجالات تقييم المخاطر وسلامة الغذاء، كما يعكس مستوى الاحترافية الذي وصلت إليه الهيئة في تمثيل المملكة داخل المنصات العلمية العالمية المؤثرة في السياسات والمعايير الغذائية.

ويمثل حضور الهيئة في اللجنة امتداداً لدور المملكة في صياغة القرارات العلمية المرتبطة بالمعايير الدولية، من خلال العمل الاستباقي على تطوير المعايير الغذائية ومواءمة الأطر الوطنية مع أحدث الممارسات المرجعية المعتمدة عالمياً لحماية الصحة العامة وتنظيم سلامة الغذاء. كما يعكس هذا الإنجاز الثقة الدولية في جهود الهيئة لضمان سلامة الغذاء وصحة المجتمع.

ويأتي هذا التقدم ضمن التوجهات الإستراتيجية للهيئة الرامية إلى تطوير منهجيات تقييم المخاطر، وبناء القدرات الوطنية المتخصصة، وتوظيف الأدوات العلمية والتقنية لدعم صناعة القرار التنظيمي، بما يعزز كفاءة منظومة سلامة الغذاء، ويرفع ثقة المستهلك، ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.