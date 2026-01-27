The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, headed the Kingdom's delegation participating in the 16th meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which kicked off in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the title: "The Role of Asian Parliaments in Promoting Dialogue Between Cultures and Civilizations in Asia: Opportunities, Challenges, and Future Pathways," with wide participation exceeding 190 representatives from 27 countries, parliaments, and international unions.

During the opening session, the Speaker of the Bahraini Parliament and Chairman of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, Ahmed Salman Al-Musallam, welcomed the participating delegations, expressing his appreciation for the Asian parliamentary trust in the Bahraini parliamentary group taking over the presidency of the assembly for 2026.

Al-Musallam also praised the international recognition of the Palestinian state, valuing the joint efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the French Republic in this regard, and confirming Bahrain's welcome for the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the "New York Declaration" related to the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution.

The main meeting of the assembly addressed a series of official sessions, including the executive council and permanent committees, aimed at enhancing parliamentary coordination, exchanging legislative experiences, and developing institutional work among Asian countries.

The delegation accompanying the Chairman of the Council included members of the council, members of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, Dr. Ali Saad Al-Ali and Dr. Fares Abdullah Al-Asimi.