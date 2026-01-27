ترأس رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، وفد المملكة المشارك في أعمال الاجتماع الـ16 للجمعية البرلمانية الآسيوية، الذي انطلق في مملكة البحرين تحت عنوان: «دور البرلمانات الآسيوية في تعزيز الحوار بين الثقافات والحضارات في آسيا: الفرص والتحديات والمسارات المستقبلية»، بمشاركة واسعة تجاوزت 190 ممثلاً من 27 دولة وبرلماناً واتحاداً دولياً.

وفي الجلسة الافتتاحية، رحّب رئيس مجلس النواب البحريني رئيس الجمعية البرلمانية الآسيوية أحمد سلمان المسلم بالوفود المشاركة، معرباً عن تقديره للثقة البرلمانية الآسيوية بتولي الشعبة البرلمانية البحرينية رئاسة الجمعية لعام 2026.

كما أشاد المسلم بالاعتراف الدولي بالدولة الفلسطينية، مثمناً الجهود المشتركة التي بذلتها المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية الفرنسية في هذا الملف، ومؤكداً ترحيب البحرين باعتماد الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة «إعلان نيويورك» المتعلق بالتسوية السلمية للقضية الفلسطينية وتنفيذ حل الدولتين.

وتناول الاجتماع الرئيس للجمعية سلسلة من الجلسات الرسمية؛ شملت المجلس التنفيذي واللجان الدائمة، بهدف تعزيز التنسيق البرلماني، وتبادل الخبرات التشريعية، وتطوير العمل المؤسسي بين الدول الآسيوية.

وضمّ وفد مجلس الشورى المرافق لرئيس المجلس كلاً من عضوي المجلس عضوي الجمعية البرلمانية الآسيوية الدكتور علي سعد العلي والدكتور فارس عبدالله العصيمي.