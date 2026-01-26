التقى وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، في زيارة رسمية إلى سلطنة عُمان الشقيقة، نظيره العُماني الدكتور عبدالله الحراصي، وعدداً من المسؤولين والإعلاميين العُمانيين، وذلك في إطار تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والتعاون المشترك في المجال الإعلامي.
وعقد الدوسري، خلال الزيارة جلسة مباحثات مع المسؤولين في سلطنة عُمان، تناولت سبل تعزيز التعاون الإعلامي، وتبادل الخبرات، وتطوير الشراكات بين المؤسسات الإعلامية في البلدين الشقيقين.
كما التقى عدداً من رؤساء التحرير والصحفيين العُمانيين، واطّلع على أبرز التجارب والخبرات العُمانية في مجالات الإعلام والاتصال، وبحث فرص الاستفادة منها في دعم المبادرات الإعلامية المشتركة.
وأكّد الوزير سلمان الدوسري، خلال اللقاءات عمق العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية التي تجمع المملكة العربية السعودية وسلطنة عُمان، مشيراً إلى الدور المحوري للإعلام في تعزيز هذه العلاقات وتطوير التعاون في مختلف المجالات الإعلامية، بما يحقّق تطلعات قيادتي البلدين وشعبيهما الشقيقين.
The Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, met during an official visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman with his Omani counterpart, Dr. Abdullah Al-Harasi, along with a number of Omani officials and media personnel, as part of efforts to enhance bilateral relations and mutual cooperation in the media field.
During the visit, Al-Dosari held a discussion session with officials in the Sultanate of Oman, addressing ways to strengthen media cooperation, exchange experiences, and develop partnerships between media institutions in the two brotherly countries.
He also met with several editors-in-chief and Omani journalists, gaining insight into the most prominent Omani experiences and expertise in the fields of media and communication, and explored opportunities to benefit from them in supporting joint media initiatives.
Minister Salman Al-Dosari emphasized during the meetings the depth of the brotherly and historical relations that bind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, pointing to the pivotal role of media in enhancing these relations and developing cooperation in various media fields, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and their brotherly peoples.