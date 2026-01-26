تشارك وزارة الداخلية في منافسات مسابقة روح الفريق العسكرية الدولية في نسختها التاسعة، التي ستقام خلال الفترة (4 - 9) فبراير 2026 في باكستان، بفريق مشترك من الأمن العام والمديرية العامة لحرس الحدود.

ويخوض فريق وزارة الداخلية منافسات هذه النسخة، بتنفيذ سيناريوهات ميدانية وتكتيكية متنوعة، في سباق ممتد لمسافات طويلة وظروف عملياتية دقيقة، بمشاركة (24) فريقاً يمثلون (16) دولة.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة تجسيداً لما وصلت إليه المملكة من مكانة متقدمة في المجالات العسكرية والأمنية، وتعزيزاً لمهارات القدرات البشرية للتعامل مع مختلف السيناريوهات بكفاءة واقتدار، وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية.