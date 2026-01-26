The Ministry of Interior is participating in the ninth edition of the International Military Team Spirit Competition, which will be held from February 4 to 9, 2026, in Pakistan, with a joint team from the Public Security and the General Directorate of Border Guard.

The Ministry of Interior's team will compete in this edition by executing various field and tactical scenarios in a long-distance race under precise operational conditions, with the participation of 24 teams representing 16 countries.

This participation reflects the advanced position the Kingdom has reached in military and security fields, and enhances the skills of human capabilities to deal with various scenarios efficiently and effectively, according to the highest global standards.