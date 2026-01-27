The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has announced the start of the second phase of the decision to raise the localization rates for dental professions in the private sector, effective from the date 20/26/01/27.

This decision comes as part of the efforts of both ministries aimed at enhancing the participation of national competencies in the labor market and providing stimulating and productive job opportunities for citizens in various regions of the Kingdom, in support of the objectives of the labor market strategy, and to enhance the quality of health services in line with the targets of the Health Sector Transformation Program, which is derived from the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The second phase applies to all private sector establishments that employ 3 or more workers in dental specialties with a localization rate of 55%. According to the procedural guide, to count a Saudi doctor within the localization rates, their monthly salary registered with social insurance must not be less than 9,000 riyals, and they must hold a valid professional license from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development confirmed that it has published the procedural guide on its website to clarify the details of the decision and the required localization rates, urging all establishments to comply with the implementation to avoid the legal penalties imposed on violators.

For its part, the Ministry of Health confirmed its continued support for and development of national competencies in the health sector, as part of its strategic objectives to establish a sustainable health system and enhance the resilience of the health workforce and the quality of services provided.

This decision comes as a continuation of efforts to localize health professions, with the Ministry of Health overseeing the implementation of the decision in accordance with the needs of the labor market, while private sector establishments benefit from the support and incentives programs provided by the Human Resources and Social Development system.