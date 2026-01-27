أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، بالشراكة مع وزارة الصحة بدء تطبيق المرحلة الثانية من قرار رفع نسب التوطين لمهن طب الأسنان بالقطاع الخاص، وذلك اعتبارًا من تاريخ 2026/01/27.
ويأتي هذا القرار في إطار جهود الوزارتين الهادفة إلى تعزيز مشاركة الكفاءات الوطنية في سوق العمل، وتوفير فرص وظيفية محفزة ومنتجة للمواطنين والمواطنات في مختلف مناطق المملكة، دعمًا لأهداف إستراتيجية سوق العمل، وتعزيزًا لجودة الخدمات الصحية بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي، المنبثق عن رؤية المملكة 2030.
وتطبق المرحلة الثانية على جميع منشآت القطاع الخاص التي يعمل بها 3 عاملين فأكثر في تخصصات طب الأسنان بنسبة توطين 55%، ووفقا للدليل الإجرائي، يشترط لاحتساب الطبيب السعودي ضمن نسب التوطين ألا يقل أجره الشهري المسجل في التأمينات الاجتماعية عن 9,000 ريال، مع ضرورة حصوله على الاعتماد المهني الساري من الهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية.
وأكدت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية نشرها الأدلة الإجرائية على موقعها الإلكتروني لتوضيح تفاصيل القرار ونسب التوطين المطلوبة، داعية جميع المنشآت إلى الالتزام بالتطبيق تفاديًا للعقوبات النظامية المقررة على المخالفين.
ومن جانبها، أكدت وزارة الصحة، مواصلة دعم الكفاءات الوطنية في القطاع الصحي وتطويرها، وذلك ضمن أهدافها الإستراتيجية لترسيخ منظومة صحية مستدامة، وتعزيز استدامة القوى العاملة الصحية، وجودة الخدمات المقدمة.
ويأتي هذا القرار استكمالاً لجهود توطين المهن الصحية، حيث تتولى وزارة الصحة متابعة تنفيذ القرار بما يتناسب مع احتياجات سوق العمل، كما تستفيد منشآت القطاع الخاص من برامج الدعم والمحفزات التي تقدمها منظومة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has announced the start of the second phase of the decision to raise the localization rates for dental professions in the private sector, effective from the date 20/26/01/27.
This decision comes as part of the efforts of both ministries aimed at enhancing the participation of national competencies in the labor market and providing stimulating and productive job opportunities for citizens in various regions of the Kingdom, in support of the objectives of the labor market strategy, and to enhance the quality of health services in line with the targets of the Health Sector Transformation Program, which is derived from the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The second phase applies to all private sector establishments that employ 3 or more workers in dental specialties with a localization rate of 55%. According to the procedural guide, to count a Saudi doctor within the localization rates, their monthly salary registered with social insurance must not be less than 9,000 riyals, and they must hold a valid professional license from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development confirmed that it has published the procedural guide on its website to clarify the details of the decision and the required localization rates, urging all establishments to comply with the implementation to avoid the legal penalties imposed on violators.
For its part, the Ministry of Health confirmed its continued support for and development of national competencies in the health sector, as part of its strategic objectives to establish a sustainable health system and enhance the resilience of the health workforce and the quality of services provided.
This decision comes as a continuation of efforts to localize health professions, with the Ministry of Health overseeing the implementation of the decision in accordance with the needs of the labor market, while private sector establishments benefit from the support and incentives programs provided by the Human Resources and Social Development system.