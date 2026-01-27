أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، بالشراكة مع وزارة الصحة بدء تطبيق المرحلة الثانية من قرار رفع نسب التوطين لمهن طب الأسنان بالقطاع الخاص، وذلك اعتبارًا من تاريخ 2026/01/27.

ويأتي هذا القرار في إطار جهود الوزارتين الهادفة إلى تعزيز مشاركة الكفاءات الوطنية في سوق العمل، وتوفير فرص وظيفية محفزة ومنتجة للمواطنين والمواطنات في مختلف مناطق المملكة، دعمًا لأهداف إستراتيجية سوق العمل، وتعزيزًا لجودة الخدمات الصحية بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي، المنبثق عن رؤية المملكة 2030.

وتطبق المرحلة الثانية على جميع منشآت القطاع الخاص التي يعمل بها 3 عاملين فأكثر في تخصصات طب الأسنان بنسبة توطين 55%، ووفقا للدليل الإجرائي، يشترط لاحتساب الطبيب السعودي ضمن نسب التوطين ألا يقل أجره الشهري المسجل في التأمينات الاجتماعية عن 9,000 ريال، مع ضرورة حصوله على الاعتماد المهني الساري من الهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية.

وأكدت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية نشرها الأدلة الإجرائية على موقعها الإلكتروني لتوضيح تفاصيل القرار ونسب التوطين المطلوبة، داعية جميع المنشآت إلى الالتزام بالتطبيق تفاديًا للعقوبات النظامية المقررة على المخالفين.

ومن جانبها، أكدت وزارة الصحة، مواصلة دعم الكفاءات الوطنية في القطاع الصحي وتطويرها، وذلك ضمن أهدافها الإستراتيجية لترسيخ منظومة صحية مستدامة، وتعزيز استدامة القوى العاملة الصحية، وجودة الخدمات المقدمة.

ويأتي هذا القرار استكمالاً لجهود توطين المهن الصحية، حيث تتولى وزارة الصحة متابعة تنفيذ القرار بما يتناسب مع احتياجات سوق العمل، كما تستفيد منشآت القطاع الخاص من برامج الدعم والمحفزات التي تقدمها منظومة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية.