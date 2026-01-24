يرعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، غدًا (الأحد)، حفل تدشين مؤتمر الرعاية الصحية الأولية، الذي ينظمه تجمع الشرقية الصحي، ويستمر لمدة يومين، وذلك في فندق شيراتون الدمام.

ويهدف المؤتمر إلى تسليط الضوء على دور الرعاية الصحية الأولية في تعزيز جودة الخدمات الصحية وتحسين تجربة المستفيد، من خلال مناقشة أحدث الممارسات والتجارب المتقدمة في هذا المجال. ويتضمن المؤتمر 4 جلسات علمية، بمشاركة 12 مشاركًا، وأكثر من 20 متحدثًا من الخبراء والمختصين على مستوى المملكة.

كما يشهد المؤتمر عرض أكثر من 30 مشروعًا وبحثًا تحسينيًا من مختلف أقسام ومنشآت تجمع الشرقية الصحي، تستعرض مبادرات تطويرية وتجارب نوعية تسهم في رفع كفاءة الأداء وتحسين مخرجات الرعاية الصحية الأولية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات التحول الصحي ورؤية السعودية 2030.

يُذكر أن عدد مراكز الرعاية الصحية الأولية التابعة لتجمع الشرقية الصحي يبلغ 120 مركزًا، من بينها 8 مراكز استشارية في كلٍ من مدينة الدمام ومحافظة الخبر ومحافظة القطيف.