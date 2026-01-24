The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, will sponsor the launch of the Primary Healthcare Conference tomorrow (Sunday), organized by the Eastern Health Cluster, which will last for two days at the Sheraton Hotel in Dammam.

The conference aims to highlight the role of primary healthcare in enhancing the quality of health services and improving the beneficiary experience by discussing the latest practices and advanced experiences in this field. The conference will include 4 scientific sessions, with the participation of 12 participants and more than 20 speakers from experts and specialists across the Kingdom.

The conference will also showcase more than 30 improvement projects and research from various departments and facilities of the Eastern Health Cluster, presenting developmental initiatives and qualitative experiences that contribute to enhancing performance efficiency and improving the outcomes of primary healthcare, in alignment with the health transformation targets and Saudi Vision 2030.

It is noteworthy that the number of primary healthcare centers affiliated with the Eastern Health Cluster is 120 centers, including 8 consulting centers in the cities of Dammam, Khobar, and Qatif.