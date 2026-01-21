أقرّ مجلس الوزراء، برئاسة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (الثلاثاء)، تشكيل لجنة وزارية تُعنى بالتنسيق لمواءمة الخدمات المقدمة لمرضى طيف التوحد، ودراسة التحديات التي تواجه المرضى وأسرهم، وإيجاد الحلول اللازمة لمعالجتها. ويأتي هذا القرار في سياق الخدمات الكبيرة التي تقدمها الدولة لمرضى طيف التوحد في جوانب التشخيص والتعليم والتأهيل والتوظيف، فضلاً عن الإعانات المالية للمرضى وأسرهم، إذ تتولى وزارات عدة هذه المهمات الإنسانية التي لا تنتهي بالدعم فحسب، بل تمضي إلى دمج المرضى في مجتمعهم، وتوفير فرص العمل المناسبة لهم، ومنع التمييز في كافة جوانب الحياة والمجتمع.
لقد عكفت الدولة على وضع كل الآليات وتذليل كل السُّبل التي تخفف الأعباء المادية والنفسية على المرضى وأسرهم ووضع البرامج التي تحدد كيفية التعامل مع المصابين بالتوحد.
ويؤكد قرار مجلس الوزراء على النهج السعودي الذي يضع هموم المواطن في الصحة والتعليم في صدارة أولوياته، ويحرص على كل ما من شأنه توفير الخدمات في المجالات كافة.. فالإنسان في المملكة العربية السعودية أولاً.
The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, approved yesterday (Tuesday) the formation of a ministerial committee dedicated to coordinating the alignment of services provided to individuals with autism spectrum disorder, studying the challenges faced by patients and their families, and finding the necessary solutions to address them. This decision comes in the context of the extensive services the state provides to individuals with autism spectrum disorder in areas such as diagnosis, education, rehabilitation, and employment, in addition to financial assistance for patients and their families. Several ministries are responsible for these humanitarian tasks, which not only provide support but also work towards integrating patients into their communities, offering suitable job opportunities, and preventing discrimination in all aspects of life and society.
The state has been focused on establishing all mechanisms and removing all obstacles that alleviate the financial and psychological burdens on patients and their families, and on implementing programs that define how to deal with individuals with autism.
The Council of Ministers' decision emphasizes the Saudi approach that prioritizes the concerns of citizens in health and education, and is keen on everything that can provide services in all fields.. for the individual in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comes first.