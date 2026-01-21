The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, approved yesterday (Tuesday) the formation of a ministerial committee dedicated to coordinating the alignment of services provided to individuals with autism spectrum disorder, studying the challenges faced by patients and their families, and finding the necessary solutions to address them. This decision comes in the context of the extensive services the state provides to individuals with autism spectrum disorder in areas such as diagnosis, education, rehabilitation, and employment, in addition to financial assistance for patients and their families. Several ministries are responsible for these humanitarian tasks, which not only provide support but also work towards integrating patients into their communities, offering suitable job opportunities, and preventing discrimination in all aspects of life and society.

The state has been focused on establishing all mechanisms and removing all obstacles that alleviate the financial and psychological burdens on patients and their families, and on implementing programs that define how to deal with individuals with autism.

The Council of Ministers' decision emphasizes the Saudi approach that prioritizes the concerns of citizens in health and education, and is keen on everything that can provide services in all fields.. for the individual in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comes first.