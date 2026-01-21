أقرّ مجلس الوزراء، برئاسة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (الثلاثاء)، تشكيل لجنة وزارية تُعنى بالتنسيق لمواءمة الخدمات المقدمة لمرضى طيف التوحد، ودراسة التحديات التي تواجه المرضى وأسرهم، وإيجاد الحلول اللازمة لمعالجتها. ويأتي هذا القرار في سياق الخدمات الكبيرة التي تقدمها الدولة لمرضى طيف التوحد في جوانب التشخيص والتعليم والتأهيل والتوظيف، فضلاً عن الإعانات المالية للمرضى وأسرهم، إذ تتولى وزارات عدة هذه المهمات الإنسانية التي لا تنتهي بالدعم فحسب، بل تمضي إلى دمج المرضى في مجتمعهم، وتوفير فرص العمل المناسبة لهم، ومنع التمييز في كافة جوانب الحياة والمجتمع.

لقد عكفت الدولة على وضع كل الآليات وتذليل كل السُّبل التي تخفف الأعباء المادية والنفسية على المرضى وأسرهم ووضع البرامج التي تحدد كيفية التعامل مع المصابين بالتوحد.

ويؤكد قرار مجلس الوزراء على النهج السعودي الذي يضع هموم المواطن في الصحة والتعليم في صدارة أولوياته، ويحرص على كل ما من شأنه توفير الخدمات في المجالات كافة.. فالإنسان في المملكة العربية السعودية أولاً.