The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Insurance Authority, Abdulaziz Al-Buq, and the CEO of the Authority, Engineer Naji Al-Tamimi, expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the national strategy for the insurance sector.

Al-Buq explained that this approval comes as an extension of the unlimited support that the insurance sector in the Kingdom receives from the leadership. He pointed out that the Insurance Authority has prepared the national strategy for the insurance sector to unleash the strengths in the Saudi insurance sector and transform it into one of the fastest-growing and most developed insurance markets globally.

He said: "The national strategy for the insurance sector aligns with the aspirations of the leadership and is in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. It aims to achieve three strategic goals, which include enhancing insurance protection for individuals and businesses, developing a sustainable and effective insurance market, in addition to empowering and providing insurance coverage for national risks," emphasizing the importance of the role played by the insurance sector in enhancing comprehensive developmental pathways as it is one of the main enablers of the economic growth witnessed by the Kingdom, in addition to its active role in providing protection and enhancing stability for the national economy.

For his part, the CEO of the Insurance Authority, Engineer Naji Al-Faisal Al-Tamimi, expressed his appreciation to the leadership on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the national strategy for the insurance sector, which will be a fundamental pillar in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 and the goals of the Financial Sector Development Program, indicating that it will form a comprehensive roadmap that will guide the Saudi insurance sector in the coming years to enhance protection and economic stability, and support sustainable development, in line with the Kingdom's global economic standing.

Regarding the enablers upon which the national strategy for the insurance sector relies to achieve its goals, Al-Tamimi said: "The Insurance Authority will work in collaboration with partners and stakeholders to achieve the strategic goals, based on a number of key pillars and enablers that include 11 strategic programs and enablers linked to the objectives, and 72 initiatives related to the programs, all of which will contribute to achieving nine strategic promises linked to the objectives of Vision 2030 and represent the most important expected outcomes, as well as reflecting the contribution of insurance to the comprehensive development journey of the Kingdom."

He pointed out that among these promises are increasing the size of the insurance market, raising the insurance contribution to the GDP to 3.6% by 2030, doubling risk-based capital, increasing retention rates in property and casualty insurance, as well as increasing the number of individuals covered by health insurance to 23 million beneficiaries, increasing the number of vehicles covered by insurance to 16 million vehicles, and increasing the number of available jobs for national competencies in the insurance sector to reach 38,500 jobs.

It is worth mentioning that the preparation of the national strategy for the insurance sector is one of the main tasks for which the Insurance Authority was established by a Cabinet decision on 15/8/2023, with the support of the Financial Sector Development Program.