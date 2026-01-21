رفع رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة التأمين عبد العزيز البوق، والرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة المهندس ناجي التميمي، شكرهما وتقديرهما لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، بمناسبة صدور موافقة مجلس الوزراء على الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين.

وأوضح البوق أن هذه الموافقة تأتي امتداداً لما يحظى به قطاع التأمين في المملكة من دعم غير محدود من القيادة. مشيراً إلى أن هيئة التأمين قامت بإعداد الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين لإطلاق مكامن القوى في قطاع التأمين السعودي وتحويله إلى أحد أكثر أسواق التأمين العالمية نمواً وتطوراً.

وقال: «إن الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين تواكب تطلعات القيادة وتتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وتسعى إلى تحقيق ثلاثة أهداف إستراتيجية، تشتمل على تعزيز الحماية التأمينية لأفراد المجتمع وقطاع الأعمال، وتطوير سوق تأمين مستدام وفعّال، بالإضافة إلى التمكين وتوفير التغطية التأمينية للمخاطر الوطنية»، مؤكداً أهمية الدور الذي يقوم به قطاع التأمين في تعزيز المسارات التنموية الشاملة كونه أحد أهم الممكنات الرئيسة للنمو الاقتصادي الذي تشهده المملكة، إضافة إلى دوره الفاعل في توفير الحماية وتعزيز الاستقرار للاقتصاد الوطني.

من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة التأمين المهندس ناجي الفيصل التميمي عن تقديره للقيادة بمناسبة موافقة مجلس الوزراء على الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين لتكون ركيزة أساسية في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وأهداف برنامج تطوير القطاع المالي، مبيناً أنها ستشكل خارطة طريق شاملة تقود قطاع التأمين السعودي خلال السنوات القادمة لتعزيز الحماية والاستقرار الاقتصادي، ودعم التنمية المستدامة، بما يواكب مكانة المملكة الاقتصادية عالمياً.

وحول الممكّنات التي تستند عليها الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين لتحقيق أهدافها، قال التميمي: «إن هيئة التأمين ستعمل بالتعاون مع الشركاء وأصحاب المصلحة على تحقيق الأهداف الإستراتيجية، بالاستناد على عدد من الركائز والممكنات الرئيسة التي تشمل 11 برنامجاً إستراتيجياً وممكناً مرتبطاً بالأهداف، و72 مبادرة مرتبطة بالبرامج، ستسهم جميعها في تحقيق تسعة وعود إستراتيجية مرتبطة بمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وتمثل أهم النتائج المتوقعة، كما تعكس إسهام التأمين في رحلة التنمية الشاملة للمملكة».

وأشار إلى أن من أبرز هذه الوعود، زيادة حجم سوق التأمين، وزيادة نسبة مساهمة التأمين في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي إلى 3.6% بحلول عام 2030، ومضاعفة رؤوس الأموال المبنية على المخاطر، وزيادة معدلات الاحتفاظ في تأمين الممتلكات والحوادث، بالإضافة إلى زيادة عدد المشمولين بالتأمين الصحي إلى 23 مليون مستفيد، وزيادة عدد المركبات المشمولة بالتأمين إلى 16 مليون مركبة، وزيادة عدد الوظائف المتاحة للكفاءات الوطنية في مجال التأمين لتصل إلى 38,500 وظيفة.

يذكر أن إعداد الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين يعد من أبرز المهمات التي تأسست من أجلها هيئة التأمين بقرار مجلس الوزراء في 15/ 8/ 2023م وبدعم من برنامج تطوير القطاع المالي.