زار أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الأحد)، عدداً من مزارع الفقع بالمنطقة، مطّلعاً على مراحل إنتاج الفقع، وأساليب الزراعة والعناية بالمحصول، وما وصلت إليه المزارع من التطور في حجم وجودة الإنتاج.

وخلال الزيارة، ناقش أمير منطقة القصيم المختصين والمنتجين السبل الكفيلة بتطوير منتج الفقع، ورفع كفاءة الإنتاج، وتعزيز المنظومة التسويقية له بما يسهم في تحقيق القيمة الاقتصادية المضافة، ويدعم المزارعين والأسر المنتجة، ويعزز من فرص الاستثمار في هذا القطاع الواعد.

وأكد أمير منطقة القصيم أن مزارع الفقع تُمثل إحدى المزايا النسبية للمنطقة، لما تتمتع به من مقومات الطبيعية والإنتاجية، مشيراً إلى أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات ذات العلاقة لتطوير هذا المنتج، وتمكين وصوله إلى أسواق أوسع، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات التنمية الزراعية والريفية المستدامة.

ونوّه أمير منطقة القصيم بما يحظى به قطاع الزراعة من دعم واهتمام كبير من القيادة، مؤكداً دعمه للمبادرات التي تُسهم في تنويع الاقتصاد وتعزيز الاستثمارات النوعية في المنطقة.