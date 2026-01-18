The Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, visited a number of truffle farms in the region today (Sunday), observing the stages of truffle production, farming methods, and care for the crop, as well as the advancements in the size and quality of production achieved by the farms.

During the visit, the Prince of Al-Qassim Region discussed with specialists and producers the ways to develop the truffle product, enhance production efficiency, and strengthen its marketing system, which contributes to achieving added economic value, supports farmers and productive families, and enhances investment opportunities in this promising sector.

The Prince of Al-Qassim Region emphasized that truffle farms represent one of the region's relative advantages, due to their natural and productive components, pointing out the importance of integrated efforts among relevant entities to develop this product and enable its access to wider markets, in alignment with the goals of sustainable agricultural and rural development.

The Prince of Al-Qassim Region highlighted the significant support and attention that the agricultural sector receives from the leadership, affirming his support for initiatives that contribute to diversifying the economy and enhancing quality investments in the region.