The National Center of Meteorology has warned of rainfall in the Al-Baha region, accompanied by active winds, reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorm activity, affecting the city of Al-Baha and the governorates of Baljurashi, Al-Aqiq, Al-Qura, Bani Hassan, Al-Mandaq, Al-Hajrah, Al-Mikhwah, Qalwa, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas.

It was indicated that the condition will continue - God willing - until 7:00 PM.