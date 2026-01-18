نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هطول أمطار على منطقة الباحة، مصحوبة برياح نشطة، وتدني مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة الباحة ومحافظات بلجرشي، والعقيق، والقرى، وبني حسن، والمندق، والحجرة، والمخواة، وقلوة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها.
وبيَّن أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of rainfall in the Al-Baha region, accompanied by active winds, reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorm activity, affecting the city of Al-Baha and the governorates of Baljurashi, Al-Aqiq, Al-Qura, Bani Hassan, Al-Mandaq, Al-Hajrah, Al-Mikhwah, Qalwa, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas.
It was indicated that the condition will continue - God willing - until 7:00 PM.