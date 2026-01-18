نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هطول أمطار على منطقة الباحة، مصحوبة برياح نشطة، وتدني مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة الباحة ومحافظات بلجرشي، والعقيق، والقرى، وبني حسن، والمندق، والحجرة، والمخواة، وقلوة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها.

وبيَّن أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً.