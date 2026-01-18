أكد وزير المالية محمد الجدعان أنَّ مشاركة المملكة في الاجتماع السنوي الـ(56) للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي لعام 2026، في مدينة دافوس السويسرية، تحت شعار «روح الحوار»، تأتي ضمن جهودها في تعزيز العمل والتعاون الدوليين، والإسهام في إيجاد حلول لتحديات الاقتصاد العالمي في ظل المتغيرات المتسارعة وبما يعود بالمنفعة على الاقتصاد السعودي.

وأشار، في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء السعودية (واس)، إلى تنامي دور المملكة وتأثيرها في الساحة الدولية، استناداً إلى متانة اقتصادها ومكانتها إقليمياً ودولياً، الأمر الذي يعزز من إسهامها في صياغة السياسات وتوجهات الاقتصاد العالمي، مؤكداً أنَّ المملكة ستواصل من خلال مشاركتها، بحث سبل تعزيز الاستقرار والنمو للاقتصاد العالمي، ضمن هذه المنصة العالمية التي تجمع صناع القرار من الحكومات وقطاع الأعمال والأوساط العلمية والأكاديمية.

5 تحديات عالمية

وبيّن أنَّ منتدى دافوس، لهذا العام، سيناقش خمسة تحديات عالمية رئيسية تشمل: بناء الثقة وتعزيز العمل المشترك، والبحث عن محركات جديدة للنمو الاقتصادي المستدام، والتركيز على تطوير المهارات والاستثمار في رأس المال البشري، وضمان الاستخدام المسؤول للتكنولوجيا والابتكار، ودمج الاستدامة البيئية في نماذج النمو الاقتصادي، إضافة إلى بحث قضايا الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتحول الرقمي، وأمن الفضاء السيبراني وتأثيراتها في الصناعات والمجتمعات.

وأوضح وزير المالية أنَّ النجاحات التي حققتها المملكة في مجالات التنويع الاقتصادي والاستدامة، إلى جانب الاستثمارات النوعية في قطاعات حيوية، تهم حياة الإنسان ومستقبله، مثل الطاقة المتجددة والتقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي، ستكون ضمن الحلول والرؤى التي سيطرحها الوفد السعودي، مؤكداً توافق العديد من مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 مع الموضوعات التي يناقشها المنتدى سنوياً.