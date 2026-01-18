برئاسة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، تشارك المملكة بوفد رفيع المستوى في الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026 بمدينة دافوس السويسرية، خلال الفترة من 19 إلى 23 يناير الجاري.
وأكد وزير الخارجية أنّ المملكة تُظهر من خلال مشاركتها في أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس 2026 تحت شعار «قيم الحوار»، التزامها العميق بتعزيز التعاون الدولي لمواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية العالمية، مع التأكيد على ضرورة الحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار الإقليمي، إلى جانب دعم التنمية المستدامة وتعزيز الشراكات الاقتصادية العالمية.
وأوضح في تصريح أنَّ المملكة تؤمن بأهمية التعاون بين المؤسسات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص؛ وذلك لتحقيق التنمية المستدامة التي تضمن الرفاه والأمن للجميع، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة ستواصل مساعيها لتوسيع آفاق التعاون المشترك مع مختلف الأطراف الدولية، بما يعزز القدرة على مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والبيئية.
تطوير حلول مبتكرة بمجالات التقنية
وبيّن أن المملكة تعد منتدى دافوس 2026 فرصةً مهمةً لتعزيز التعاون في عدة مجالات رئيسية؛ من بينها دعم بناء القدرات المؤسسية والبشرية التي تُعد من الركائز الأساسية لتكيف الدول مع التحولات الاقتصادية السريعة، مفيداً بأن المملكة تسعى إلى تطوير حلول مبتكرة في مجالات التقنية والبحث العلمي، مع التركيز على تطوير نماذج أعمال جديدة تسهم في زيادة التنافسية وتوفر فرصاً استثمارية جديدة، وهو ما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030 لتعزيز الابتكار بوصفه محركاً للنمو الاقتصادي.
وقال في ختام تصريحه: «إن منتدى دافوس 2026، يمثل فرصة مهمة لبحث سُبل تعزيز التعاون الدولي في مجالات حيوية مثل: الابتكار، والتحول الرقمي، والطاقة، والتجارة، ودعم الدول النامية، بما يسهم في بناء اقتصاد عالمي أكثر استدامة وعدلاً».
وفد المملكة
ويضم وفد السعودية: سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي، ووزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، ووزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح، ووزير المالية محمد الجدعان، ووزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة، ووزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريّف، ووزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل الإبراهيم.
ويأتي الاجتماع السنوي الـ56 للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي تحت شعار «قيم الحوار»، في ظل متغيرات عالمية متسارعة وتحديات جيوسياسية وتقنية، وبروز فرص جديدة في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتقنية الحيوية، والطاقة النظيفة، حيث يهدف وفد المملكة، من خلال مشاركته، إلى تعزيز الحوار الفعّال والتعاون المشترك مع قادة الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمجتمع المدني والأوساط الأكاديمية، سعياً لترسيخ دعائم الاستقرار والازدهار الدوليين.
وسيستعرض الوفد عبر سلسلة من الاجتماعات الثنائية والجلسات العامة تجارب المملكة الريادية وقصص نجاحها المنبثقة من رؤية المملكة 2030، التي باتت نموذجاً عالمياً لدفع عجلة النمو الشامل، ليؤكد التزام المملكة بمسؤولياتها تجاه المجتمع الدولي وطرح الحلول المبتكرة لمواجهة التحديات.
20 جلسة حوارية و10 معتمدة
وتشهد مشاركة المملكة خلال أعمال المنتدى، عودة مبادرة جناح «Saudi House»، الذي تنظمه وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، كمنصة لتعزيز التعاون والحوار الفعال، حيث سيجمع نخبة من رواد الفكر وصنّاع القرار والمسؤولين الدوليين من خلال أكثر من 20 جلسة حوارية؛ منها ما يزيد على 10 جلسات معتمدة من قبل المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي، تتناول ستة محاور رئيسية تشمل: «رؤية طموحة»، و«البيانات لصناعة الأثر»، و«الإنسان وتنمية القدرات البشرية»، و«جودة الحياة»، و«الاستثمار والتعاون»، و«مرحباً بالعالم».
كما ستطلق المبادرة سلسلة حوارات «NextOn»، التي تهدف إلى استعراض التوجهات المستقبلية ومناقشة التحولات المرتقبة في مختلف القطاعات، وذلك بمشاركة عدد من الخبراء والمختصين.
100 حكومة ومنظمات دولية كبرى
ويجمع الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي لهذا العام عدداً من رؤساء الدول والقادة من الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمجتمع المدني، تشمل أكثر من 100 حكومة ومنظمات دولية كبرى، وأكثر من 1000 من كبار ممثلي القطاع الخاص، بالإضافة إلى عدد من قادة التغيير الشباب وكبار المفكرين في المؤسسات الأكاديمية ودور الفكر، كما يهدف الاجتماع الخاص للمنتدى إلى تعزيز التعاون بين القطاعين العام والخاص لاستكشاف الفرص المستقبلية، ومراجعة الحلول والتطورات في مختلف القطاعات الاقتصادية والتنموية ضمن إطار التعاون الدولي والعمل المشترك بين الحكومات والمؤسسات المختلفة.
يذكر أن السعودية شاركت بفعالية في الاجتماعات السابقة للمنتدى، حيث تواصل من خلال هذا المحفل الدولي تسليط الضوء على مبادراتها العالمية، مستندة إلى خارطة طريق طموحة تتمثل في رؤية 2030 التي تهدف إلى تنويع الاقتصاد وفتح آفاق جديدة للنمو والاستثمار.
Under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Kingdom is participating with a high-level delegation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23.
The Foreign Minister confirmed that the Kingdom, through its participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos 2026 under the slogan "Values of Dialogue," demonstrates its deep commitment to enhancing international cooperation to address global economic challenges, while emphasizing the necessity of maintaining peace and regional stability, alongside supporting sustainable development and strengthening global economic partnerships.
He explained in a statement that the Kingdom believes in the importance of cooperation between government institutions and the private sector to achieve sustainable development that ensures welfare and security for all, noting that the Kingdom will continue its efforts to expand the horizons of joint cooperation with various international parties, enhancing the ability to face economic and environmental challenges.
Developing Innovative Solutions in Technology
He indicated that the Kingdom considers the Davos Forum 2026 an important opportunity to enhance cooperation in several key areas, including supporting the development of institutional and human capacities, which are fundamental pillars for countries to adapt to rapid economic transformations. He pointed out that the Kingdom seeks to develop innovative solutions in the fields of technology and scientific research, focusing on developing new business models that contribute to increasing competitiveness and providing new investment opportunities, which aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enhance innovation as a driver of economic growth.
In conclusion, he stated: "The Davos Forum 2026 represents an important opportunity to discuss ways to enhance international cooperation in vital areas such as innovation, digital transformation, energy, trade, and supporting developing countries, contributing to building a more sustainable and equitable global economy."
The Kingdom's Delegation
The Saudi delegation includes: the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim.
The 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum comes under the slogan "Values of Dialogue," amid rapid global changes and geopolitical and technological challenges, along with the emergence of new opportunities in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and clean energy. The Kingdom's delegation aims, through its participation, to enhance effective dialogue and joint cooperation with leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society, and academia, striving to establish the foundations of international stability and prosperity.
The delegation will showcase the Kingdom's pioneering experiences and success stories stemming from Vision 2030 through a series of bilateral meetings and public sessions, reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to its responsibilities towards the international community and presenting innovative solutions to face challenges.
20 Discussion Sessions and 10 Accredited
The Kingdom's participation during the forum will witness the return of the "Saudi House" initiative, organized by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, as a platform to enhance cooperation and effective dialogue, gathering a select group of thought leaders, decision-makers, and international officials through more than 20 discussion sessions, including over 10 sessions accredited by the World Economic Forum, covering six main themes: "An Ambitious Vision," "Data for Impact," "Human and Human Capacity Development," "Quality of Life," "Investment and Cooperation," and "Welcome to the World."
The initiative will also launch a series of "NextOn" dialogues, aiming to showcase future trends and discuss anticipated transformations across various sectors, with the participation of several experts and specialists.
100 Governments and Major International Organizations
This year's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum brings together a number of heads of state and leaders from governments, the private sector, and civil society, including more than 100 governments and major international organizations, over 1,000 senior representatives from the private sector, as well as several youth change leaders and prominent thinkers from academic institutions and think tanks. The special meeting of the forum aims to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors to explore future opportunities and review solutions and developments across various economic and developmental sectors within the framework of international cooperation and joint action among different governments and institutions.
It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia has actively participated in previous forum meetings, continuing through this international platform to highlight its global initiatives, based on an ambitious roadmap represented by Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and open new horizons for growth and investment.