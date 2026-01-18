برئاسة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، تشارك المملكة بوفد رفيع المستوى في الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026 بمدينة دافوس السويسرية، خلال الفترة من 19 إلى 23 يناير الجاري.

وأكد وزير الخارجية أنّ المملكة تُظهر من خلال مشاركتها في أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس 2026 تحت شعار «قيم الحوار»، التزامها العميق بتعزيز التعاون الدولي لمواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية العالمية، مع التأكيد على ضرورة الحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار الإقليمي، إلى جانب دعم التنمية المستدامة وتعزيز الشراكات الاقتصادية العالمية.

وأوضح في تصريح أنَّ المملكة تؤمن بأهمية التعاون بين المؤسسات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص؛ وذلك لتحقيق التنمية المستدامة التي تضمن الرفاه والأمن للجميع، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة ستواصل مساعيها لتوسيع آفاق التعاون المشترك مع مختلف الأطراف الدولية، بما يعزز القدرة على مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والبيئية.

تطوير حلول مبتكرة بمجالات التقنية

وبيّن أن المملكة تعد منتدى دافوس 2026 فرصةً مهمةً لتعزيز التعاون في عدة مجالات رئيسية؛ من بينها دعم بناء القدرات المؤسسية والبشرية التي تُعد من الركائز الأساسية لتكيف الدول مع التحولات الاقتصادية السريعة، مفيداً بأن المملكة تسعى إلى تطوير حلول مبتكرة في مجالات التقنية والبحث العلمي، مع التركيز على تطوير نماذج أعمال جديدة تسهم في زيادة التنافسية وتوفر فرصاً استثمارية جديدة، وهو ما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030 لتعزيز الابتكار بوصفه محركاً للنمو الاقتصادي.

وقال في ختام تصريحه: «إن منتدى دافوس 2026، يمثل فرصة مهمة لبحث سُبل تعزيز التعاون الدولي في مجالات حيوية مثل: الابتكار، والتحول الرقمي، والطاقة، والتجارة، ودعم الدول النامية، بما يسهم في بناء اقتصاد عالمي أكثر استدامة وعدلاً».

وفد المملكة

ويضم وفد السعودية: سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي، ووزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، ووزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح، ووزير المالية محمد الجدعان، ووزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة، ووزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريّف، ووزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل الإبراهيم.

ويأتي الاجتماع السنوي الـ56 للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي تحت شعار «قيم الحوار»، في ظل متغيرات عالمية متسارعة وتحديات جيوسياسية وتقنية، وبروز فرص جديدة في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتقنية الحيوية، والطاقة النظيفة، حيث يهدف وفد المملكة، من خلال مشاركته، إلى تعزيز الحوار الفعّال والتعاون المشترك مع قادة الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمجتمع المدني والأوساط الأكاديمية، سعياً لترسيخ دعائم الاستقرار والازدهار الدوليين.

وسيستعرض الوفد عبر سلسلة من الاجتماعات الثنائية والجلسات العامة تجارب المملكة الريادية وقصص نجاحها المنبثقة من رؤية المملكة 2030، التي باتت نموذجاً عالمياً لدفع عجلة النمو الشامل، ليؤكد التزام المملكة بمسؤولياتها تجاه المجتمع الدولي وطرح الحلول المبتكرة لمواجهة التحديات.

20 جلسة حوارية و10 معتمدة

وتشهد مشاركة المملكة خلال أعمال المنتدى، عودة مبادرة جناح «Saudi House»، الذي تنظمه وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، كمنصة لتعزيز التعاون والحوار الفعال، حيث سيجمع نخبة من رواد الفكر وصنّاع القرار والمسؤولين الدوليين من خلال أكثر من 20 جلسة حوارية؛ منها ما يزيد على 10 جلسات معتمدة من قبل المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي، تتناول ستة محاور رئيسية تشمل: «رؤية طموحة»، و«البيانات لصناعة الأثر»، و«الإنسان وتنمية القدرات البشرية»، و«جودة الحياة»، و«الاستثمار والتعاون»، و«مرحباً بالعالم».

كما ستطلق المبادرة سلسلة حوارات «NextOn»، التي تهدف إلى استعراض التوجهات المستقبلية ومناقشة التحولات المرتقبة في مختلف القطاعات، وذلك بمشاركة عدد من الخبراء والمختصين.

100 حكومة ومنظمات دولية كبرى

ويجمع الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي لهذا العام عدداً من رؤساء الدول والقادة من الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمجتمع المدني، تشمل أكثر من 100 حكومة ومنظمات دولية كبرى، وأكثر من 1000 من كبار ممثلي القطاع الخاص، بالإضافة إلى عدد من قادة التغيير الشباب وكبار المفكرين في المؤسسات الأكاديمية ودور الفكر، كما يهدف الاجتماع الخاص للمنتدى إلى تعزيز التعاون بين القطاعين العام والخاص لاستكشاف الفرص المستقبلية، ومراجعة الحلول والتطورات في مختلف القطاعات الاقتصادية والتنموية ضمن إطار التعاون الدولي والعمل المشترك بين الحكومات والمؤسسات المختلفة.

يذكر أن السعودية شاركت بفعالية في الاجتماعات السابقة للمنتدى، حيث تواصل من خلال هذا المحفل الدولي تسليط الضوء على مبادراتها العالمية، مستندة إلى خارطة طريق طموحة تتمثل في رؤية 2030 التي تهدف إلى تنويع الاقتصاد وفتح آفاق جديدة للنمو والاستثمار.