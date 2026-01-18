Under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Kingdom is participating with a high-level delegation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23.

The Foreign Minister confirmed that the Kingdom, through its participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos 2026 under the slogan "Values of Dialogue," demonstrates its deep commitment to enhancing international cooperation to address global economic challenges, while emphasizing the necessity of maintaining peace and regional stability, alongside supporting sustainable development and strengthening global economic partnerships.

He explained in a statement that the Kingdom believes in the importance of cooperation between government institutions and the private sector to achieve sustainable development that ensures welfare and security for all, noting that the Kingdom will continue its efforts to expand the horizons of joint cooperation with various international parties, enhancing the ability to face economic and environmental challenges.

Developing Innovative Solutions in Technology

He indicated that the Kingdom considers the Davos Forum 2026 an important opportunity to enhance cooperation in several key areas, including supporting the development of institutional and human capacities, which are fundamental pillars for countries to adapt to rapid economic transformations. He pointed out that the Kingdom seeks to develop innovative solutions in the fields of technology and scientific research, focusing on developing new business models that contribute to increasing competitiveness and providing new investment opportunities, which aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enhance innovation as a driver of economic growth.

In conclusion, he stated: "The Davos Forum 2026 represents an important opportunity to discuss ways to enhance international cooperation in vital areas such as innovation, digital transformation, energy, trade, and supporting developing countries, contributing to building a more sustainable and equitable global economy."

The Kingdom's Delegation

The Saudi delegation includes: the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim.

The 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum comes under the slogan "Values of Dialogue," amid rapid global changes and geopolitical and technological challenges, along with the emergence of new opportunities in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and clean energy. The Kingdom's delegation aims, through its participation, to enhance effective dialogue and joint cooperation with leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society, and academia, striving to establish the foundations of international stability and prosperity.

The delegation will showcase the Kingdom's pioneering experiences and success stories stemming from Vision 2030 through a series of bilateral meetings and public sessions, reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to its responsibilities towards the international community and presenting innovative solutions to face challenges.

20 Discussion Sessions and 10 Accredited

The Kingdom's participation during the forum will witness the return of the "Saudi House" initiative, organized by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, as a platform to enhance cooperation and effective dialogue, gathering a select group of thought leaders, decision-makers, and international officials through more than 20 discussion sessions, including over 10 sessions accredited by the World Economic Forum, covering six main themes: "An Ambitious Vision," "Data for Impact," "Human and Human Capacity Development," "Quality of Life," "Investment and Cooperation," and "Welcome to the World."

The initiative will also launch a series of "NextOn" dialogues, aiming to showcase future trends and discuss anticipated transformations across various sectors, with the participation of several experts and specialists.

100 Governments and Major International Organizations

This year's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum brings together a number of heads of state and leaders from governments, the private sector, and civil society, including more than 100 governments and major international organizations, over 1,000 senior representatives from the private sector, as well as several youth change leaders and prominent thinkers from academic institutions and think tanks. The special meeting of the forum aims to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors to explore future opportunities and review solutions and developments across various economic and developmental sectors within the framework of international cooperation and joint action among different governments and institutions.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia has actively participated in previous forum meetings, continuing through this international platform to highlight its global initiatives, based on an ambitious roadmap represented by Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and open new horizons for growth and investment.