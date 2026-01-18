«الأمم لا تنهض من فراغ، ولا تسقط بلا أسباب، وكما تولد الحضارات من رحم الإيمان والوعي والعزيمة، فإنها تموت حين يغيب عنها الوعي ويتسلل الوهن إلى روحها». بهذه العبارة التي تحمل استيعاباً لحركة التاريخ، وتراكماً وزخماً في اكتساب الخبرات، افتتح الدكتور يوسف طراد السعدون، مقدمة كتابه «من نافذة الأحداث.. الهوية العربية والإسلامية في عالم مضطرب»، الذي سطره في 263 صفحة باللغة العربية، من القطع المتوسط.

توثيق وتحليل وتأمل

يضم‭ ‬الكتاب‭ ‬خلاصة‭ ‬41‭ ‬مقالاً‭ ‬كُتبت‭ ‬على‭ ‬مدى‭ ‬نحو‭ ‬15‭ ‬عاماً‭ ‬ونُشرت‭ ‬في‭ ‬الصحافة‭ ‬السعودية،‭ ‬ثم‭ ‬أُعيدت‭ ‬صياغتها‭ ‬وتحديثها‭ ‬وتبويبها‭ ‬لتخرج‭ ‬في‭ ‬ثوب‭ ‬واحد‭ ‬يجمع‭ ‬بين‭ ‬التوثيق‭ ‬والتحليل‭ ‬والتأمل،‭ ‬وينقسم‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬جزءين‭ ‬متكاملين،‭ ‬بعناوين‭ ‬لافتة‭ ‬جذابة‭. ‬

حمل‭ ‬الجزء‭ ‬الأول‭ ‬عنوان‭ ‬اضلال‭ ‬عالم‭ ‬مضطربب،‭ ‬ويتناول‭ ‬أبرز‭ ‬الأحداث‭ ‬التي‭ ‬عصفت‭ ‬بالعالم‭ ‬العربي‭ ‬والإسلامي،‭ ‬من‭ ‬الحروب‭ ‬والصراعات‭ ‬الداخلية،‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬مشاريع‭ ‬االفوضى‭ ‬الخلاقةب،‭ ‬والتدخلات‭ ‬الأجنبية‭ ‬السياسية‭ ‬والعسكرية‭ ‬والاقتصادية،‭ ‬والقضية‭ ‬الفلسطينية،‭ ‬مروراً‭ ‬بدور‭ ‬الصهيونية،‭ ‬والإعلام‭ ‬الموجه‭ ‬في‭ ‬تشكيل‭ ‬الوعي‭ ‬وإدارة‭ ‬الفتن،‭ ‬والحملات‭ ‬المغرضة‭ ‬التي‭ ‬استهدفت‭ ‬الدين‭ ‬الإسلامي‭ ‬والأخلاق‭. ‬

ولم‭ ‬يكتفِ‭ ‬السعدون،‭ ‬بوصف‭ ‬تلك‭ ‬الأحداث،‭ ‬بل‭ ‬سعى‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬تأصيل‭ ‬جذورها‭ ‬وبيان‭ ‬مكامن‭ ‬خطرها‭ ‬واقتراح‭ ‬السبل‭ ‬الممكنة‭ ‬للتعامل‭ ‬معها‭. ‬

النهضة تبدأ من الداخل

الجزء‭ ‬الثاني،‭ ‬حمل‭ ‬عنوان‭ ‬اإشكالية‭ ‬الهوية‭ ‬ومستقبل‭ ‬الأمةب،‭ ‬حيث‭ ‬يغوص‭ ‬في‭ ‬الداخل‭ ‬العربي‭ ‬والإسلامي،‭ ‬محللاً‭ ‬مواطن‭ ‬الخلل‭ ‬الذاتي،‭ ‬التي‭ ‬جعلت‭ ‬الأمة‭ ‬عرضةً‭ ‬للانكشاف؛‭ ‬من‭ ‬ضعف‭ ‬الهوية،‭ ‬وهجر‭ ‬اللغة‭ ‬العربية،‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬التناحر‭ ‬السياسي‭ ‬والاجتماعي،‭ ‬وتغلغل‭ ‬التأثير‭ ‬الأجنبي‭ ‬في‭ ‬مفاصل‭ ‬الحياة‭ ‬العامة،‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬الصراعات‭ ‬الفكرية‭ ‬التي‭ ‬مزقت‭ ‬النسيج‭ ‬الاجتماعي‭. ‬

ويؤكد‭ ‬أن‭ ‬النهضة‭ ‬الحقيقية‭ ‬تبدأ‭ ‬من‭ ‬إصلاح‭ ‬الداخل‭ ‬قبل‭ ‬صد‭ ‬الخارج،‭ ‬وأن‭ ‬المعركة‭ ‬الكبرى‭ ‬هي‭ ‬معركة‭ ‬وعي‭ ‬وإيمان‭ ‬قبل‭ ‬أن‭ ‬تكون‭ ‬معركة‭ ‬سلاح‭. ‬

المستقبل يُنتزع بالإرادة

ويخلص‭ ‬الكتاب‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬عدة‭ ‬حقائق،‭ ‬منها‭: ‬

‬المستقبل‭ ‬لا‭ ‬يُمنح‭ ‬للأمم،‭ ‬إنما‭ ‬تنتزعه‭ ‬بإرادتها‭ ‬وتكتسبه‭ ‬بوعيها‭ ‬وصدق‭ ‬أبنائها‭. ‬

يجب‭ ‬أن‭ ‬نكون‭ ‬يقظين‭ ‬في‭ ‬مواجهة‭ ‬الأحداث،‭ ‬وأن‭ ‬نقرأ‭ ‬التاريخ‭ ‬والواقع‭ ‬بعين‭ ‬فاحصة‭ ‬لا‭ ‬بعين‭ ‬غافلة‭. ‬

العدو‭ ‬الخارجي‭ ‬مهما‭ ‬بلغ‭ ‬دهاؤه‭ ‬لا‭ ‬يمكنه‭ ‬أن‭ ‬يُسقِط‭ ‬أمة‭ ‬تعرف‭ ‬ذاتها‭ ‬وتصلح‭ ‬خللها،‭ ‬وطريق‭ ‬النجاة‭ ‬يبدأ‭ ‬من‭ ‬نقد‭ ‬الذات‭ ‬بصدق،‭ ‬وبناء‭ ‬الوحدة‭ ‬الداخلية‭ ‬على‭ ‬أساس‭ ‬العدل،‭ ‬والإيمان،‭ ‬والوعي‭ ‬الحضاري،‭ ‬والاعتزاز‭ ‬بالهوية،‭ ‬والانفتاح‭ ‬على‭ ‬العصر‭. ‬

الطريق‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬المستقبل‭ ‬يبدأ‭ ‬من‭ ‬معرفة‭ ‬الذات،‭ ‬والوعي‭ ‬هو‭ ‬المعركة‭ ‬الحقيقية‭ ‬التي‭ ‬لم‭ ‬تُحسم‭ ‬بعد‭. ‬

أمة‭ ‬وُلدت‭ ‬لتكون‭ ‬اشاهدةً‭ ‬على‭ ‬الناسب‭ ‬لا‭ ‬يمكن‭ ‬أن‭ ‬تبقى‭ ‬غافلة‭ ‬أو‭ ‬منكسرة،‭ ‬فلا‭ ‬بد‭ ‬من‭ ‬النهوض‭ ‬واستعادة‭ ‬الوعي‭. ‬

وفي‭ ‬الخاتمة‭ ‬تختصر‭ ‬قصيدة‭ ‬أمير‭ ‬الشعراء‭ ‬أحمد‭ ‬شوقي‭: (‬الدهرُ‭ ‬يقظان‭ ‬والأحداثُ‭ ‬لم‭ ‬تنمِ‭) ‬جوهر‭ ‬رسالة‭ ‬هذا‭ ‬الكتاب‭ ‬للأمة‭ ‬العربية‭ ‬والإسلامية‭. ‬

اليقظة‭ ‬هي‭ ‬سبيل‭ ‬النجاة،‭ ‬والوعي‭ ‬هو‭ ‬الحصن‭ ‬المنيع‭ ‬للأمم‭. ‬

المؤلف في سطور

الدكتور‭ ‬يوسف‭ ‬طراد‭ ‬السعدون،‭ ‬حاصل‭ ‬على‭ ‬شهادة‭ ‬الدكتوراه‭ ‬في‭ ‬الاقتصاد‭ ‬عام‭ ‬1990م،‭ ‬من‭ ‬جامعة‭ ‬إنديانا،‭ ‬وعمل‭ ‬في‭ ‬القطاع‭ ‬العام‭ ‬السعودي‭ ‬لأكثر‭ ‬من‭ ‬40‭ ‬عاماً،‭ ‬عضواً‭ ‬في‭ ‬مجلس‭ ‬الشورى،‭ ‬ووكيلاً‭ ‬لوزارة‭ ‬الخارجية‭ ‬للعلاقات‭ ‬الاقتصادية‭ ‬والثقافية،‭ ‬وعضواً‭ ‬بهيئة‭ ‬التدريس‭ ‬في‭ ‬معهد‭ ‬الإدارة‭ ‬العامة‭.‬

‭‬محاولة‭ ‬لقراءة‭ ‬الأحداث‭ ‬

استعرض الدكتور السعدون فكرة الكتاب في أنه ليس صرخة غضب ولا نشيد حنين إلى الماضي، بل محاولة لقراءة الأحداث الكبرى التي عصفت بعالمنا العربي والإسلامي، قراءةً تتجاوز سطح الخبر وتبعد عن ضجيج السياسة، وتجمع بين التوثيق والتحليل، وتبحث في جذور المؤامرات التي نُسجت حولنا، وتسلط الضوء على الأخطاء التي سمحت لها أن تنجح.‭ ‬