“Nations do not rise from emptiness, nor do they fall without reasons. Just as civilizations are born from the womb of faith, awareness, and determination, they die when awareness fades and weakness seeps into their spirit.” With this statement, which embodies an understanding of the movement of history, accumulation, and momentum in acquiring experiences, Dr. Yusuf Tarad Al-Saadoun opened the introduction to his book “From the Window of Events... The Arab and Islamic Identity in a Turbulent World,” which he penned in 263 pages in Arabic, in a medium format.

Documentation, Analysis, and Reflection

The book includes a summary of 41 articles written over approximately 15 years and published in the Saudi press, which were then rephrased, updated, and categorized to emerge in a unified form that combines documentation, analysis, and reflection, divided into two complementary parts, with striking and attractive titles.

The first part is titled “The Deception of a Turbulent World,” addressing the most prominent events that have shaken the Arab and Islamic world, from wars and internal conflicts to the projects of “creative chaos,” foreign political, military, and economic interventions, and the Palestinian issue, passing through the role of Zionism, and the directed media in shaping awareness and managing seditions, as well as the malicious campaigns targeting Islamic religion and morals.

Al-Saadoun did not merely describe these events but sought to root their origins, clarify their dangers, and propose possible ways to deal with them.

Revival Begins from Within

The second part is titled “The Identity Dilemma and the Future of the Nation,” where it delves into the internal Arab and Islamic context, analyzing the points of self-failure that have made the nation vulnerable; from the weakness of identity, the abandonment of the Arabic language, to political and social strife, and the infiltration of foreign influence into the public life’s joints, to the ideological conflicts that have torn apart the social fabric.

He emphasizes that true revival begins with internal reform before addressing external challenges, and that the great battle is a battle of awareness and faith before it is a battle of arms.

The Future is Seized by Will

The book concludes with several truths, including:

The future is not granted to nations; rather, it is seized by their will and acquired through their awareness and the sincerity of their children.

We must be vigilant in facing events and read history and reality with a discerning eye, not a heedless one.

The external enemy, no matter how cunning, cannot bring down a nation that knows itself and corrects its flaws. The path to salvation begins with honest self-criticism and building internal unity based on justice, faith, cultural awareness, pride in identity, and openness to the era.

The road to the future begins with self-knowledge, and awareness is the real battle that has not yet been resolved.

A nation born to be a witness to events cannot remain heedless or broken; it must rise and regain awareness.

In conclusion, a poem by the Prince of Poets, Ahmed Shawqi, encapsulates the essence of this book’s message to the Arab and Islamic nation: (Time is awake, and events do not sleep).

Awareness is the path to salvation, and consciousness is the impregnable fortress for nations.

The Author in Brief

Dr. Yusuf Tarad Al-Saadoun holds a Ph.D. in economics obtained in 1990 from Indiana University. He has worked in the Saudi public sector for over 40 years, serving as a member of the Shura Council, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Cultural Relations, and a faculty member at the Institute of Public Administration.

An Attempt to Read Events

Dr. Al-Saadoun presents the idea of the book as not a cry of anger or a hymn of nostalgia for the past, but an attempt to read the major events that have swept through our Arab and Islamic world, a reading that goes beyond the surface of news, distances itself from the noise of politics, combines documentation and analysis, explores the roots of the conspiracies woven around us, and sheds light on the mistakes that allowed them to succeed.