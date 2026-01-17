The Yemeni Attorney General, Judge Qaher Mustafa, issued a decision today (Saturday) to assign the judicial committee to investigate the corruption and illicit enrichment cases and all crimes attributed to the accused, Aidrous Qasim Al-Zubaidi, and to act in accordance with the law.

Documented Yemeni reports have shown the involvement of the fugitive Al-Zubaidi in crimes of gross and illicit enrichment through the abuse of power, land grabbing, oil trade, and commercial companies, contributing to a state of political and popular division in the southern governorates due to corruption and injustices.

**media«2648005»**

Land, Warehouses, and Storage Facilities

Reports indicated that Al-Zubaidi seized a vast area of land in the free zone in Aden, designated as warehouses and storage facilities for the Port of Aden. The land extending from the Kaltex roundabout in Al-Mansoura to the Al-Hasswa station in the City of the People was documented in the name of his brother-in-law, Jihad Al-Shudhabi. It was noted that Al-Zubaidi took possession of a plot of land on Workers Island directly overlooking the sea, belonging to the Aden Ports Authority, and the land was registered in the name of Jihad Al-Shudhabi, who is dividing it into several plots to distribute among Aidrous Al-Zubaidi and a group of his close associates.

**media«2648002»**

The report mentioned that Al-Zubaidi seized about 100 acres in Bir Fadr in Aden, belonging to a person from the northern governorates named "Al-Dafeef," who is being coerced and extorted to either relinquish it or enter into a partnership with Jihad Al-Shudhabi to establish a residential city or sell this area as cash land.

**media«2648004»**

The report stated that Al-Zubaidi also seized 4,000 acres in the Ras Imran area in Aden, documented in the name of Mohammed Qasim Al-Zubaidi. He also took over the land transport yard in the Al-Dareen area in Sheikh Othman under a lease agreement for a very low amount paid to the state, while the beneficiary of this operation is Al-Zubaidi's office manager, Imad Abu Al-Rijal.

The report indicated that Al-Zubaidi acquired approximately 1,000 acres in Lahij Governorate, documented in the name of an intermediary for Al-Zubaidi, while he took over the engineering institute in Al-Tawahi and several plots of land near it in Jabal Hill, even though this institute is designated for training students and engineers, in addition to seizing a yard belonging to the Yemeni Oil Company in Khormaksar.

Oil Theft and Punishing the People

Regarding the oil file, pressure was exerted on the Yemeni Oil Company and its director, Tarek Al-Waleedi, to prevent the import of petroleum except through a company affiliated with Jihad Al-Shudhabi and Minister of Transport Abdul Salam Hamid. For about two years, Al-Shudhabi has been the sole supplier, with significant profits going to the treasury of Aidrous Al-Zubaidi.

**media«2648003»**

From time to time over the past two years, oil shipments have been delivered to the Qena port in Shabwa Governorate for the benefit of Al-Zubaidi and Al-Shudhabi, and there were two oil quantities with a person from the southern leadership.

The Yemeni journalist and editor-in-chief of Aden Al-Ghad newspaper, Fathi Ben Lazraq, published an extensive report on Al-Zubaidi's corruption on his social media accounts.

**media«2648007»**

Ben Lazraq stated that what is known as the dissolved Transitional Council is illegally seizing no less than half a billion Yemeni riyals for every fuel ship entering the oil port in Aden, at a rate of 12 riyals for every liter of fuel for several months, which was then raised to 25 riyals before traders announced their intention to stop importing altogether and retreated.

**media«2648008»**

He pointed out that more than 20 fuel ships entered per month during the "peak" months, amounting to 10 billion Yemeni riyals monthly from this source alone, and these transactions are conducted through the "Esnad" company owned by Aidrous Al-Zubaidi personally.

Theft of Employee Salaries

Ben Lazraq noted that Al-Zubaidi's council imposed 3 million riyals on every oil truck coming from Marib, and 2 million riyals on every gas truck entering Aden, and all this money was transferred to the account of what is called the "Economic Committee" owned by Al-Zubaidi. He also imposed 300,000 riyals on every container exiting the port, and 900,000 riyals on every container heading to the northern governorates.

He pointed out that this money amounts to 10 billion riyals directly entering Al-Zubaidi's accounts from the government, 10 billion from the oil port, and 10 billion from various levies, which were sufficient to pay the majority of state employee salaries. He explained that these amounts were deposited in private commercial banks before being converted to foreign currencies and smuggled abroad, which directly contributed to the collapse of the exchange rate.

The newspaper "Okaz" had published a previous report on January 10, detailing the nature of Al-Zubaidi's and his brother-in-law's corruption in Aden.