أصدر النائب العام اليمني القاضي قاهر مصطفى اليوم (السبت) قراراً قضى بتكليف اللجنة القضائية بالتحقيق في وقائع الفساد والإثراء غير المشروع وكافة الجرائم المنسوبة للمتهم عيدروس قاسم الزُبيدي، والتصرف وفقاً للقانون.

وعرضت تقارير يمنية موثقة تورط الفار الزبيدي في جرائم إثراء فاحش وغير مشروع من خلال استغلال السلطة ونهب الأراضي وتجارة النفط والشركات التجارية، ما أسهم في خلق حالة من الانقسام السياسي والشعبي في محافظات الجنوب بسبب الفساد والمظالم.

**media«2648005»**

أراضٍ ومخازن ومستودعات

وأفادت التقارير بأن الزبيدي استحوذ على مساحة شاسعة من أراضي المنطقة الحرة في عدن المخصصة كمخازن ومستودعات لميناء عدن، وتم توثيق الأرض الممتدة من جولة كالتكس في المنصورة إلى محطة الحسوة في مدينة الشعب باسم صهره جهاد الشوذبي، مبينة أن الزبيدي استولى على مساحة أرض في جزيرة العمال مطلة على البحر مباشرة، وتتبع هيئة موانئ عدن، وتم تسجيل الأرض باسم جهاد الشوذبي، ويقوم بتقسيمها إلى مجموعة أراضٍ، وتوزع على عيدروس الزبيدي ومجموعة من المقربين منه.

**media«2648002»**

وذكر التقرير أن الزبيدي استولى على نحو ١٠٠ فدان في بئر فضر بعدن تتبع لشخص من أبناء المحافظات الشمالية يدعى «الدفيف»، وتجري مساومته وابتزازه للتنازل عنها أو الدخول معه في شراكة من قبل جهاد الشوذبي لعمل مدينة سكنية أو بيع هذه المساحة كأراضٍ نقداً.

**media«2648004»**

وأفاد التقرير بأن الزبيدي استولى أيضاً على ٤ آلاف فدان في منطقة راس عمران في عدن، وتم توثيقها باسم محمد قاسم الزبيدي، كما استولى على حوش النقل البري في منطقة الدرين في الشيخ عثمان بعقد إيجار بمبلغ زهيد جداً يتم دفعه للدولة، مع أن المستفيد من هذه العملية مدير مكتب الزبيدي عماد أبو الرجال.

وقال التقرير إن الزبيدي استحوذ على ١٠٠٠ فدان تقريباً في محافظة لحج، وتم توثيقها باسم وسيط لمصلحة الزبيدي، في حين استحوذ على المعهد الهندسي في التواهي وعدد من قطع الأراضي بالقرب منه في جبل هيل، مع أن هذا المعهد مخصص لتأهيل الطلاب والمهندسين، فضلاً عن الاستيلاء على حوش تابع لشركة النفط اليمنية في خور مكسر.

سرقة النفط ومعاقبة الشعب

وفي ما يتعلق بملف النفط، فإنه تم الضغط على شركة النفط اليمنية ومديرها طارق الوليدي بمنع استيراد البترول إلا عبر شركة تتبع جهاد الشوذبي، ووزير النقل عبدالسلام حميد. ومنذ عامين تقريباً والشوذبي هو من يورد فقط بفوائد كبيرة تذهب إلى خزينة عيدروس الزبيدي.

**media«2648003»**

ومن وقت إلى آخر خلال العامين الماضيين جرى توريد شحنات نفطية إلى ميناء قنا بمحافظة شبوة لمصلحة الزبيدي والشوذبي، وهناك كميتا نفط كان معهم شخص من القيادات الجنوبية.

وكان الصحفي اليمني رئيس تحرير صحيفة عدن الغد فتحي بن لزرق قد نشر على حساباته في شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي تقريراً موسعاً عن فساد الزبيدي.

**media«2648007»**

وقال ‏بن لزرق إن ما يسمى باسم المجلس الانتقالي المنحل يستولي بصورة غير مشروعة على ما لا يقل عن نصف مليار ريال يمني عن كل سفينة وقود تدخل ميناء الزيت في عدن، بواقع 12 ريالاً عن كل لتر وقود لشهور عدة، ليتم رفع ذلك إلى 25 ريالاً قبل أن يعلن التجار نيتهم التوقف نهائياً عن الاستيراد، والتراجع.

**media«2648008»**

‏وأشار إلى أنه في الشهر الواحد كانت تدخل أكثر من 20 سفينة وقود في شهور «الذروة»، أي بواقع 10 مليارات ريال يمني شهرياً من هذا الباب وحده، كما أن هذه التعاملات تتم عبر شركة «إسناد» المملوكة لعيدروس الزُبيدي شخصياً.

سرقة رواتب الموظفين

ولفت بن لزرق إلى أن مجلس الزبيدي كان يفرض على كل قاطرة بترول قادمة من مأرب 3 ملايين ريال، وعلى كل قاطرة غاز تدخل عدن مليوني ريال، وكانت كل هذه الأموال تُحوَّل إلى حساب ما يُسمى بـ«اللجنة الاقتصادية» التي يمتلكها الزبيدي، كما يفرض على الحاويات الخارجة من الميناء 300 ألف ريال على كل حاوية، و900 ألف ريال على كل حاوية متجهة إلى المحافظات الشمالية.

‏ولفت إلى أن هذه الأموال تتلخص بأن الزبيدي كانت تدخل إلى حساباته 10 مليارات ريال مباشرة من الحكومة، و10 مليارات من ميناء الزيت، و10 مليارات من جبايات متفرقة، وهي ‏أموال كانت كفيلة بصرف الجزء الأكبر من رواتب موظفي الدولة قاطبة، مبيناً ‏أن هذه المبالغ كانت تُودع في البنوك التجارية الخاصة قبل تحويلها إلى عملات أجنبية وتهريبها إلى الخارج، ما أسهم بشكل مباشر في انهيار سعر الصرف.

وكانت صحيفة «عكاظ» قد نشرت في تقرير سابق في الـ 10 من يناير الجاري يوضح طبيعة فساد الزبيدي وصهر في عدن.