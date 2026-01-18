The Ministry of Interior has reiterated that facilitating the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, or transporting them within it, or providing them with shelter, or offering them any assistance or service in any form, is considered a serious crime that warrants detention and is detrimental to honor and integrity. The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom from 08/01/2026 to 14/01/2026, resulted in the apprehension of 18,054 violators; among them, 11,343 were violators of the residence system, 3,858 were violators of the border security system, and 2,853 were violators of the labor system.

A total of 1,491 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom; 40% of them were of Yemeni nationality, 59% were of Ethiopian nationality, and 1% were of other nationalities. Additionally, 18 individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.

Furthermore, 23 individuals were apprehended for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations and for concealing them.

The total number of individuals currently undergoing enforcement procedures is 27,518 violators; among them, 25,552 are men and 1,966 are women.

A total of 19,835 violators have been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, and 3,936 violators have been referred to complete their travel bookings, while 14,621 violators have been deported.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, or transports them within it, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and accommodation used for shelter, in addition to public shaming.