جددت وزارة الداخلية التأكيد أن تسهيل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة، أو نقلهم داخلها، أو من يوفر لهم المأوى، أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعدّ من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلّة بالشرف والأمانة. وأسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة للفترة من 08/ 01/ 2026م إلى 14/ 01/ 2026م، عن ضبط 18054 مخالفاً؛ منهم 11343 مخالفاً لنظام الإقامة، و3858 مخالفاً لنظام أمن الحدود، و2853 مخالفاً لنظام العمل.

وبلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة 1491 شخصاً؛ 40% منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و59% إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى 01%، كما تم ضبط 18 شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.

كما تم ضبط 23 متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.

فيما بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حالياً لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة 27518 وافداً مخالفاً؛ منهم 25552 رجلاً، و1966 امرأة.

وأحيل 19835 مخالفاً لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، وإحالة 3936 مخالفاً لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل 14621 مخالفاً.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أنّ كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرّض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير.