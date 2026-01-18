جددت وزارة الداخلية التأكيد أن تسهيل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة، أو نقلهم داخلها، أو من يوفر لهم المأوى، أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعدّ من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلّة بالشرف والأمانة. وأسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة للفترة من 08/ 01/ 2026م إلى 14/ 01/ 2026م، عن ضبط 18054 مخالفاً؛ منهم 11343 مخالفاً لنظام الإقامة، و3858 مخالفاً لنظام أمن الحدود، و2853 مخالفاً لنظام العمل.
وبلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة 1491 شخصاً؛ 40% منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و59% إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى 01%، كما تم ضبط 18 شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.
كما تم ضبط 23 متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.
فيما بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حالياً لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة 27518 وافداً مخالفاً؛ منهم 25552 رجلاً، و1966 امرأة.
وأحيل 19835 مخالفاً لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، وإحالة 3936 مخالفاً لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل 14621 مخالفاً.
وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أنّ كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرّض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير.
The Ministry of Interior has reiterated that facilitating the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, or transporting them within it, or providing them with shelter, or offering them any assistance or service in any form, is considered a serious crime that warrants detention and is detrimental to honor and integrity. The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom from 08/01/2026 to 14/01/2026, resulted in the apprehension of 18,054 violators; among them, 11,343 were violators of the residence system, 3,858 were violators of the border security system, and 2,853 were violators of the labor system.
A total of 1,491 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom; 40% of them were of Yemeni nationality, 59% were of Ethiopian nationality, and 1% were of other nationalities. Additionally, 18 individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.
Furthermore, 23 individuals were apprehended for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations and for concealing them.
The total number of individuals currently undergoing enforcement procedures is 27,518 violators; among them, 25,552 are men and 1,966 are women.
A total of 19,835 violators have been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, and 3,936 violators have been referred to complete their travel bookings, while 14,621 violators have been deported.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, or transports them within it, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and accommodation used for shelter, in addition to public shaming.