As life returns to school sessions today (Sunday) after the nine-day holiday, the Ministry of Education revealed that the total number of actual school days in the second semester will be 92 days across various regions of Saudi Arabia, excluding areas that are subject to special arrangements outlined in the school calendar for 19 weeks, which take into account the spiritual nature of the month of Ramadan by reducing school days. The second semester, which begins today (Sunday), will continue until Thursday, 10 Muharram 1448 AH. The ministry has approved only 11 school days during Ramadan, as published by "Okaz" last week, in consideration of the nature of fasting and worship. The ministry disclosed that the semester schedule includes 3 diverse holidays totaling 28 days, aimed at creating an ideal balance between academic discipline and break periods. The academic calendar for the second semester includes 4 official holidays: the first on the fifth of Ramadan, which is the Foundation Day holiday; the second is the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, the seventeenth of Ramadan; the third is the Eid al-Adha holiday, starting at the end of the workday on Thursday, the fourth of Dhu al-Hijjah, and lasting for ten days, except for the education departments in Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif, where the Eid al-Adha holiday will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, the twenty-seventh of Dhu al-Qi'dah. The end-of-year holiday, the summer vacation, will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, the tenth of Muharram, 1448 AH, while the summer vacation for the four exempted departments will start at the end of the workday on the seventeenth of Muharram. It is noted that male and female students will study for only 11 days during Ramadan.