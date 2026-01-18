فيما تعود الحياة مجدداً إلى الفصول المدرسية، اليوم (الأحد)، بعد انتهاء عطلة الأيام التسعة، كشفت وزارة التعليم، أن إجمالي أيام الدراسة الفعلية في الفصل الثاني سيبلغ 92 يوماً في مختلف مناطق السعودية، باستثناء المناطق التي تخضع لترتيبات خاصة نص عليها التقويم المدرسي لـ 19 أسبوعاً تراعي فيها الخصوصية الروحانية لشهر رمضان بتقليص أيام الدراسة، وتستمر الدراسة للفصل الثاني الذي يبدأ اليوم (الأحد) حتى الخميس 10 محرم 1448هـ، وأقرت الوزارة الاكتفاء بـ 11 يوماً دراسياً فقط خلال رمضان، كما نشرت «عكاظ» الأسبوع الماضي، وذلك مراعاةً لطبيعة الصيام والعبادات، وكشفت الوزارة، أن الجدول الزمني للفصل يتضمن 3 إجازات متنوعة بإجمالي 28 يوماً، بغرض خلق توازن مثالي بين الانضباط الدراسي وفترات الاستراحة، ويتضمن التقويم الدراسي للفصل الثاني 4 إجازات رسمية: الأولى في الخامس من رمضان وهي إجازة يوم التأسيس، والثانية إجازة عيد الفطر التي ستبدأ بنهاية دوام الخميس السابع عشر من رمضان، والثالثة إجازة عيد الأضحى وتبدأ بنهاية دوام الخميس الرابع من ذي الحجة وتستمر لمدة عشرة أيام عدا إدارات التعليم في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والطائف، إذ ستبدأ إجازة عيد الأضحى لديهم بنهاية دوام يوم الخميس السابع والعشرين من ذي القعدة، فيما ستكون إجازة نهاية العام الدراسي الإجازة الصيفية بنهاية دوام الخميس العاشر من محرم لعام 1448هـ، فيما ستبدأ الإجازة الصيفية للإدارات الأربع المستثناة بنهاية دوام يوم السابع عشر من محرم. يشار إلى أن الطلاب والطالبات سيدرسون خلال رمضان 11 يوماً فقط.