فيما تعود الحياة مجدداً إلى الفصول المدرسية، اليوم (الأحد)، بعد انتهاء عطلة الأيام التسعة، كشفت وزارة التعليم، أن إجمالي أيام الدراسة الفعلية في الفصل الثاني سيبلغ 92 يوماً في مختلف مناطق السعودية، باستثناء المناطق التي تخضع لترتيبات خاصة نص عليها التقويم المدرسي لـ 19 أسبوعاً تراعي فيها الخصوصية الروحانية لشهر رمضان بتقليص أيام الدراسة، وتستمر الدراسة للفصل الثاني الذي يبدأ اليوم (الأحد) حتى الخميس 10 محرم 1448هـ، وأقرت الوزارة الاكتفاء بـ 11 يوماً دراسياً فقط خلال رمضان، كما نشرت «عكاظ» الأسبوع الماضي، وذلك مراعاةً لطبيعة الصيام والعبادات، وكشفت الوزارة، أن الجدول الزمني للفصل يتضمن 3 إجازات متنوعة بإجمالي 28 يوماً، بغرض خلق توازن مثالي بين الانضباط الدراسي وفترات الاستراحة، ويتضمن التقويم الدراسي للفصل الثاني 4 إجازات رسمية: الأولى في الخامس من رمضان وهي إجازة يوم التأسيس، والثانية إجازة عيد الفطر التي ستبدأ بنهاية دوام الخميس السابع عشر من رمضان، والثالثة إجازة عيد الأضحى وتبدأ بنهاية دوام الخميس الرابع من ذي الحجة وتستمر لمدة عشرة أيام عدا إدارات التعليم في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والطائف، إذ ستبدأ إجازة عيد الأضحى لديهم بنهاية دوام يوم الخميس السابع والعشرين من ذي القعدة، فيما ستكون إجازة نهاية العام الدراسي الإجازة الصيفية بنهاية دوام الخميس العاشر من محرم لعام 1448هـ، فيما ستبدأ الإجازة الصيفية للإدارات الأربع المستثناة بنهاية دوام يوم السابع عشر من محرم. يشار إلى أن الطلاب والطالبات سيدرسون خلال رمضان 11 يوماً فقط.
As life returns to school sessions today (Sunday) after the nine-day holiday, the Ministry of Education revealed that the total number of actual school days in the second semester will be 92 days across various regions of Saudi Arabia, excluding areas that are subject to special arrangements outlined in the school calendar for 19 weeks, which take into account the spiritual nature of the month of Ramadan by reducing school days. The second semester, which begins today (Sunday), will continue until Thursday, 10 Muharram 1448 AH. The ministry has approved only 11 school days during Ramadan, as published by "Okaz" last week, in consideration of the nature of fasting and worship. The ministry disclosed that the semester schedule includes 3 diverse holidays totaling 28 days, aimed at creating an ideal balance between academic discipline and break periods. The academic calendar for the second semester includes 4 official holidays: the first on the fifth of Ramadan, which is the Foundation Day holiday; the second is the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, the seventeenth of Ramadan; the third is the Eid al-Adha holiday, starting at the end of the workday on Thursday, the fourth of Dhu al-Hijjah, and lasting for ten days, except for the education departments in Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif, where the Eid al-Adha holiday will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, the twenty-seventh of Dhu al-Qi'dah. The end-of-year holiday, the summer vacation, will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, the tenth of Muharram, 1448 AH, while the summer vacation for the four exempted departments will start at the end of the workday on the seventeenth of Muharram. It is noted that male and female students will study for only 11 days during Ramadan.