«المدينة فيها راحة نفسية»، ليست مجرد عبارة، بل إحساس عظيم يتسلّل إلى القلب دون استئذان. شعور لا يدركه إلا من عاش على أرضها أو زارها، تغمرها الروحانية وتفوح منها رياحين السكينة التي تجذب الناس للعيش فيها، لما لها من مكانة راسخة في نفوس المسلمين.

فالمدينة المنورة، مختلفة في كل شيء؛ هي موطن الهجرة النبوية، وأول عاصمة إسلامية، وفي أركانها تنزّلت الآيات، وعلى طرقاتها مشى النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، لذلك أحبها المسلمون في كل أصقاع الأرض، ويقودهم الشوق إليها لينعموا براحة نفسية تعمّ أرجاءها، وبأنس يعيشه كل من يقيم فيها.

سكينة تحس ولا توصف

تقول الباحثة في التاريخ مرام ضيف الله الحربي، إن الراحة التي يشعر بها الناس في المدينة المنورة ليست أمراً يُشرح بقدر ما يُحس. فكثيرون يأتون إليها مثقلين أو متعبين، وما إن تطأ أقدامهم أرضها حتى يهدأ الداخل دون سبب ظاهر. ربما لأن المدينة ارتبطت بالسكينة منذ بداياتها؛ فهي المكان الذي عاش فيه النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، وارتبط عبر التاريخ بالأمان والطمأنينة.

وتضيف، أن بساطة أهل المدينة ولطف تعاملهم ينعكس مباشرة على شعور الزائر بالراحة، إلى جانب كثرة المساجد، وسهولة العبادة، وقرب الأماكن ذات المعنى الديني والتاريخي، مما يجعل الروح في حالة اتصال دائم وطمأنينة مستمرة. ولهذا تبقى المدينة المنورة مدينة لا تقاس بما يرى فيها، بل بما تتركه في القلب.. سكينة صادقة ترافق الإنسان حتى بعد مغادرتها.

طيبة.. ارتباط نفسي وروحي

الأخصائية النفسية أمل المطيري، تؤكد أن المدينة المنورة، تمثّل نموذجاً واضحاً لما يعرف بـ«الارتباط بالمكان»، إذ يتكوّن لدى الإنسان شعور عميق بالأمان والانتماء والمعنى. فالطابع الروحي للمدينة ينعكس مباشرة على سكانها وزائريها، ويمنحهم إحساساً بالطمأنينة ينبع من جذور نفسية عميقة، مدعومة بذاكرة وجدانية مشتركة وتجربة دينية حاضرة في تفاصيل الحياة اليومية.

وتشير إلى أن هذا الأثر النفسي لا يقتصر على وجود الفرد في المكان، بل يستمر بعد مغادرته، فيتحوّل إلى سكينة داخلية واشتياق متكرر للعودة.