“The city brings psychological comfort,” is not just a phrase, but a profound feeling that sneaks into the heart without permission. It is a sensation only understood by those who have lived on its land or visited it, filled with spirituality and exuding the fragrances of tranquility that attract people to live there, due to its deep-rooted significance in the hearts of Muslims.

The city of Medina is different in every way; it is the home of the Prophetic migration, the first Islamic capital, where verses were revealed, and on its roads walked the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Therefore, Muslims from all corners of the earth love it, and their longing for it leads them to enjoy a psychological comfort that permeates its surroundings, along with a companionship experienced by everyone who resides there.

A tranquility felt but not described

Historian researcher Maram Dhef Allah Al-Harbi states that the comfort people feel in Medina is not something that can be explained as much as it can be felt. Many come to it burdened or tired, and as soon as their feet touch its ground, their inner selves calm down for no apparent reason. Perhaps this is because the city has been associated with tranquility since its beginnings; it is the place where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) lived, and throughout history, it has been linked with safety and reassurance.

She adds that the simplicity of the people of Medina and their kind treatment directly reflects on the visitor's feeling of comfort, along with the abundance of mosques, the ease of worship, and the proximity of places with religious and historical significance, which keeps the spirit in a state of constant connection and ongoing reassurance. Thus, Medina remains a city that cannot be measured by what is seen within it, but by what it leaves in the heart... a genuine tranquility that accompanies a person even after leaving.

Taiba... a psychological and spiritual connection

Psychologist Amal Al-Mutairi confirms that Medina represents a clear model of what is known as “attachment to place,” where a deep feeling of safety, belonging, and meaning develops within a person. The spiritual character of the city directly reflects on its residents and visitors, granting them a sense of reassurance that stems from deep psychological roots, supported by a shared emotional memory and a religious experience present in the details of daily life.

She points out that this psychological effect does not only exist while the individual is in the place, but continues after leaving, transforming into an inner tranquility and a recurring longing to return.