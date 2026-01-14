استقبل نائب أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير خالد بن سعود بن عبدالله بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، في القصر الحكومي مساء أمس، المواطن زايد سالم خضر العطوي، الذي تنازل عن قاتل ابنه لوجه الله تعالى.

وثمّن نائب أمير منطقة تبوك هذه المبادرة النبيلة، مشيرًا إلى أن ما قام به المواطن زايد العطوي من تنازل لوجه الله تعالى عمل عظيم وأجره كبير سيناله في الدنيا والآخرة، وهي بادرة إنسانية تدل على صفات التسامح التي يتحلى بها أبناء المجتمع السعودي.

من جانبه أعرب العطوي عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة تبوك ونائبه على اهتمامهم المستمر بأهالي المنطقة، سائلًا المولى القدير أن يتقبل منه هذا العمل ويجعله خالصًا لوجهه الكريم.