استقبل نائب أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير خالد بن سعود بن عبدالله بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، في القصر الحكومي مساء أمس، المواطن زايد سالم خضر العطوي، الذي تنازل عن قاتل ابنه لوجه الله تعالى.
وثمّن نائب أمير منطقة تبوك هذه المبادرة النبيلة، مشيرًا إلى أن ما قام به المواطن زايد العطوي من تنازل لوجه الله تعالى عمل عظيم وأجره كبير سيناله في الدنيا والآخرة، وهي بادرة إنسانية تدل على صفات التسامح التي يتحلى بها أبناء المجتمع السعودي.
من جانبه أعرب العطوي عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة تبوك ونائبه على اهتمامهم المستمر بأهالي المنطقة، سائلًا المولى القدير أن يتقبل منه هذا العمل ويجعله خالصًا لوجهه الكريم.
The Deputy Emir of the Tabuk Region, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, received yesterday evening at the government palace the citizen Zayed Salem Khudr Al-Attawi, who forgave his son's killer for the sake of Allah Almighty.
The Deputy Emir of the Tabuk Region praised this noble initiative, pointing out that what citizen Zayed Al-Attawi did by forgiving for the sake of Allah Almighty is a great act, and he will receive a significant reward in this world and the Hereafter. It is a humanitarian gesture that reflects the qualities of forgiveness that the people of Saudi society possess.
For his part, Al-Attawi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the Tabuk Region and his deputy for their continuous concern for the people of the region, asking the Almighty to accept this deed from him and make it sincere for His noble face.