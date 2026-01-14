أعربت سفارة المملكة العربية السعودية في باكستان عن إدانة المملكة للهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف مركبة تابعة لقوات الشرطة الباكستانية شمال غرب جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، مما أدى إلى وفاة وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص.

وأكدت السفارة في بيان لها في حسابها على منصة X موقف المملكة الثابت في نبذ الإرهاب ورفضها لجميع أشكال العنف، وعبرت عن خالص تعازيها وصادق مواساتها لأسر الضحايا ولجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الصديقة حكومة وشعباً في هذا المصاب الأليم.