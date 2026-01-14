The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted a vehicle belonging to the Pakistani police forces in the northwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, resulting in the death and injury of several individuals.

The embassy confirmed in a statement on its account on platform X the Kingdom's firm stance in rejecting terrorism and all forms of violence, and expressed its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, both government and people, in this painful tragedy.