The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of the capital punishment against Mohammed Al-Daif Bajouri Mohammed (of Sudanese nationality) for his involvement in smuggling cocaine into the Kingdom. Thanks to God, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned criminal, and the investigation led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined.

The capital punishment was carried out against the criminal today (Wednesday) 25 / 7 / 1447 AH corresponding to 14 / 1 / 2026 in the Makkah region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to protecting the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the harshest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and dealers, due to the loss of innocent lives they cause, the severe corruption they bring to youth, individuals, and society, and the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such activities that they will face legal consequences.