أصدرت وزارة الداخلية اليوم، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا في محمد الضيف باجوري محمد (سوداني الجنسية) لإقدامه على تهريب مادة الكوكايين إلى المملكة، وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقه حُكم يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه وقتله تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحُكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.
وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا بالجاني اليوم (الأربعاء) 25 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 14 / 1 / 2026 بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.
ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن عن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشد العقوبات المقررة نظامًا بحق مهربيها ومروجيها، لما تسببه من إزهاق للأرواح البريئة، وفساد جسيم في النشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاك لحقوقهم، وهي تحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من يقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.
The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of the capital punishment against Mohammed Al-Daif Bajouri Mohammed (of Sudanese nationality) for his involvement in smuggling cocaine into the Kingdom. Thanks to God, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned criminal, and the investigation led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined.
The capital punishment was carried out against the criminal today (Wednesday) 25 / 7 / 1447 AH corresponding to 14 / 1 / 2026 in the Makkah region.
The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to protecting the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the harshest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and dealers, due to the loss of innocent lives they cause, the severe corruption they bring to youth, individuals, and society, and the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such activities that they will face legal consequences.