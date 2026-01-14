أصدرت وزارة الداخلية اليوم، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا في محمد الضيف باجوري محمد (سوداني الجنسية) لإقدامه على تهريب مادة الكوكايين إلى المملكة، وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقه حُكم يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه وقتله تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحُكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا بالجاني اليوم (الأربعاء) 25 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 14 / 1 / 2026 بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن عن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشد العقوبات المقررة نظامًا بحق مهربيها ومروجيها، لما تسببه من إزهاق للأرواح البريئة، وفساد جسيم في النشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاك لحقوقهم، وهي تحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من يقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.