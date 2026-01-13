The program of the "Tenth Caravans Trail" on the Zubaida Trail 2026 concluded yesterday, within the scope of the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve, in an exceptional cultural and historical event aimed at reviving one of the greatest civilizational routes in the Arabian Peninsula, and highlighting its historical depth as a lifeline for pilgrimage and trade that caravans have traversed over successive centuries, integrating paths of cultural heritage with physical activity and preserving the historical assets and landmarks associated with the Zubaida Trail, which has remained a witness to human movement, urban development, and cultural exchange in the heart of the desert.

The caravan witnessed a remarkable diversity in participation styles, as participants were distributed among walking, horseback riding, camel riding, and cycling, in addition to paragliding displays that soared in the sky of the historical trail, in a scene that revived the image of ancient caravans with a contemporary spirit.

Adventurers from Around the World

The caravan journey extended for approximately (100) kilometers over four days, interspersed with rest stops and cultural pauses, including prominent historical sites along the Zubaida Trail, such as: Al-Dhubayb, Shamat Kabd, Zarud, Al-Muhainiya, and Al-Ajfar, in a cultural event that embodied the authenticity of the place and the richness of its memory.

More than (250) adventurers from (18) countries participated in this global experience, blending the authenticity of the past with the spirit of discovery and adventure, providing a living model for rediscovering the Kingdom's rich heritage with an international touch that reflects its historical and cultural significance.