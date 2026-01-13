اختُتم أمس برنامج قافلة «دروب القوافل العاشرة» على درب زبيدة 2026، ضمن نطاق محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، في فعالية ثقافية تاريخية استثنائية هدفت إلى إحياء أحد أعظم المسارات الحضارية في الجزيرة العربية، وإبراز عمقه التاريخي بوصفه شريانًا للحج والتجارة سلكته القوافل عبر قرون متعاقبة خلال دمج مسارات الإرث الثقافي بالنشاط البدني والمحافظة على الأصول التاريخية والمعالم المرتبطة بدرب زبيدة، الذي ظل شاهدًا على حركة الإنسان والعمران والتبادل الحضاري في قلب الصحراء.

شهدت القافلة تنوعًا لافتًا في أنماط المشاركة، إذ توزّع المشاركون بين المشي على الأقدام، وركوب الخيل والإبل، وركوب الدراجات، إضافة إلى عروض الطيران الشراعي التي حلّقت في سماء المسار التاريخي، في مشهد أعاد إحياء صورة القوافل القديمة بروح معاصرة.

مغامرون من دول العالم

امتدّت رحلة القافلة لمسافة (100) كيلومتر تقريباً، على مدى أربعة أيام، تخللتها محطات استراحة وتوقف ثقافي، شملت مواقع تاريخية بارزة على درب زبيدة، من بينها: جال الضبيب، وشامة كبد، وزرود، والمهينية، والأجفر، في تظاهرة ثقافية جسّدت أصالة المكان وثراء ذاكرته.

وشارك فيها أكثر من (250) مغامراً يمثلون (18) دولة، في تجربة عالمية امتزجت فيها أصالة الماضي بروح الاكتشاف والمغامرة، وقدّمت نموذجاً حيًّا لإعادة اكتشاف إرث المملكة العريق بلمسة دولية تعكس مكانته التاريخية والثقافية.