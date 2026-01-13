The "Pizza Index" recorded an unprecedented dramatic surge in the areas surrounding military and security decision-making centers in the United States, specifically around the Pentagon, reaching 1250% in some restaurants.



This increase, which was observed yesterday (Monday), is an open-source intelligence indicator reflecting a state of extreme alert and comprehensive crisis management within the corridors of the American military establishment.



The order volume index for one well-known brand increased by 1000% compared to normal rates, from the evening of last (Sunday) until the early hours of (Monday), which may indicate a shift in the operational pace within the department, which U.S. President Donald Trump currently refers to as the "Department of War," from routine work to a state of maximum mobilization, according to "Arqam."



Monitoring data showed simultaneous jumps in several other outlets; one brand recorded a surge in orders of 213%, while activity in another brand rose by 217%, and a third restaurant saw an increase of 192%.



Analysts are taking this rise very seriously, considering the historical precedent that occurred just 9 days ago, specifically on January 3, when a surge of 700% in orders around the Pentagon was recorded, shortly before Trump's announcement of an operation in Caracas that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.