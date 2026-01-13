سجل «مؤشر البيتزا» قفزة دراماتيكية غير مسبوقة في المناطق المحيطة بمقارّ صنع القرار العسكري والأمني في الولايات المتحدة، وتحديداً حول مبنى «البنتاجون»، ليلامس 1250% في بعض المطاعم.


ويُعد هذا الارتفاع، الذي رُصد أمس (الإثنين)، مؤشراً استخباراتياً مفتوح المصدر، يعكس حالة استنفار قصوى وإدارة أزمات شاملة داخل أروقة المؤسسة العسكرية الأمريكية.


وارتفع مؤشر حجم الطلبات في أحد الماركات المعروفة بنسبة 1000% مقارنة بالمعدلات الطبيعية، منذ مساء (الأحد) الماضي وحتى الساعات الأولى من يوم (الإثنين)، وهو ما قد يشير إلى انتقال الوتيرة العملياتية داخل الوزارة، التي يطلق عليها الرئيس الأمريكي «دونالد ترمب» حالياً اسم «وزارة الحرب»، من نمط العمل الروتيني إلى حالة التعبئة القصوى، وفقا لـ«أرقام».


وأظهرت بيانات الرصد قفزات متزامنة في عدة منافذ أخرى؛ حيث سجل في إحدى الماركات طفرة في الطلبات بنسبة 213%، كما صعد النشاط في ماركة أخرى بنسبة بلغت 217%، بينما سجل في مطعم ثالث زيادة قدرها 192%.


ويأخذ المحللون هذا الارتفاع بجدية بالغة، بالنظر إلى السابقة التاريخية التي حدثت قبل 9 أيام فقط، وتحديداً في 3 يناير، عندما رُصدت طفرة بنسبة 700% في الطلبات حول البنتاجون، سبقت بساعات قليلة إعلان «ترمب» عن عملية في كاراكاس، أسفرت عن اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته.