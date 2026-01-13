سجل «مؤشر البيتزا» قفزة دراماتيكية غير مسبوقة في المناطق المحيطة بمقارّ صنع القرار العسكري والأمني في الولايات المتحدة، وتحديداً حول مبنى «البنتاجون»، ليلامس 1250% في بعض المطاعم.
ويُعد هذا الارتفاع، الذي رُصد أمس (الإثنين)، مؤشراً استخباراتياً مفتوح المصدر، يعكس حالة استنفار قصوى وإدارة أزمات شاملة داخل أروقة المؤسسة العسكرية الأمريكية.
وارتفع مؤشر حجم الطلبات في أحد الماركات المعروفة بنسبة 1000% مقارنة بالمعدلات الطبيعية، منذ مساء (الأحد) الماضي وحتى الساعات الأولى من يوم (الإثنين)، وهو ما قد يشير إلى انتقال الوتيرة العملياتية داخل الوزارة، التي يطلق عليها الرئيس الأمريكي «دونالد ترمب» حالياً اسم «وزارة الحرب»، من نمط العمل الروتيني إلى حالة التعبئة القصوى، وفقا لـ«أرقام».
وأظهرت بيانات الرصد قفزات متزامنة في عدة منافذ أخرى؛ حيث سجل في إحدى الماركات طفرة في الطلبات بنسبة 213%، كما صعد النشاط في ماركة أخرى بنسبة بلغت 217%، بينما سجل في مطعم ثالث زيادة قدرها 192%.
ويأخذ المحللون هذا الارتفاع بجدية بالغة، بالنظر إلى السابقة التاريخية التي حدثت قبل 9 أيام فقط، وتحديداً في 3 يناير، عندما رُصدت طفرة بنسبة 700% في الطلبات حول البنتاجون، سبقت بساعات قليلة إعلان «ترمب» عن عملية في كاراكاس، أسفرت عن اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته.
The "Pizza Index" recorded an unprecedented dramatic surge in the areas surrounding military and security decision-making centers in the United States, specifically around the Pentagon, reaching 1250% in some restaurants.
This increase, which was observed yesterday (Monday), is an open-source intelligence indicator reflecting a state of extreme alert and comprehensive crisis management within the corridors of the American military establishment.
The order volume index for one well-known brand increased by 1000% compared to normal rates, from the evening of last (Sunday) until the early hours of (Monday), which may indicate a shift in the operational pace within the department, which U.S. President Donald Trump currently refers to as the "Department of War," from routine work to a state of maximum mobilization, according to "Arqam."
Monitoring data showed simultaneous jumps in several other outlets; one brand recorded a surge in orders of 213%, while activity in another brand rose by 217%, and a third restaurant saw an increase of 192%.
Analysts are taking this rise very seriously, considering the historical precedent that occurred just 9 days ago, specifically on January 3, when a surge of 700% in orders around the Pentagon was recorded, shortly before Trump's announcement of an operation in Caracas that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.