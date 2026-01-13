The Egyptian actress Sawsan Badr is currently in the filming stage of her scenes for the second season of the Gulf series "The Letter Has a Dot," which is set to be aired as part of the Ramadan 2026 drama lineup, following the positive reception of the first part of the work.

Sawsan Badr has been keen to share behind-the-scenes footage from the work with her followers on her official Instagram account, appearing alongside several actresses from the series, including Lubna Abdelaziz and Mais Al-Qamar, amidst widespread interaction in the comments from the audience.

New Female Characters in the Work

The second season of the series will introduce new female characters and present amusing stories inspired by issues of education and literacy, offering social topics within a comedic and human framework.

The series tells the story of a group of women who stopped their education at an early age, who then joined a literacy school to face the challenges of learning and discipline, with comedic situations interspersed throughout their journey.

The cast of the work includes a selection of stars, most notably Sawsan Badr, Fatima Al-Hosni, Jaber Naghmoush, Shukran Murtaja, Iman Al-Sayed, Mira Taleb, Saeed Al-Saadi, Mohammad Khair Al-Jarrah, Athari Al-Suwaidi, Reem Al-Faisal, and Khawla, in a work written by Mona Al-Zahri and directed by Hiba Al-Sayyagh.