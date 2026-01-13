تخوض الفنانة المصرية سوسن بدر حالياً مرحلة تصوير مشاهدها في الموسم الثاني من المسلسل الخليجي «الباء تحتها نقطة»، المقرر عرضه ضمن خريطة دراما رمضان 2026، بعد الصدى الإيجابي الذي حققه الجزء الأول من العمل.

وحرصت سوسن بدر على مشاركة متابعيها لقطات من كواليس العمل عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إنستغرام»، وظهرت برفقة عدد من نجمات المسلسل، من بينهن لبنى عبدالعزيز وميس القمر، وسط تفاعل واسع فئ التعليقات من الجمهور.

شخصيات نسائية جديدة بالعمل

يشهد الموسم الثاني من المسلسل إضافة شخصيات نسائية جديدة، ويطرح حكايات طريفة مستوحاة من قضايا التعليم ومحو الأمية، مقدماً موضوعات اجتماعية في إطار كوميدي إنساني.

ويروي المسلسل قصة مجموعة نساء توقفن عن التعليم في سن مبكرة، فالتحقن بمدرسة لمحو الأمية لمواجهة تحديات التعلم والانضباط، وتتخلل رحلتهن مواقف كوميدية.

ويجمع في بطولة العمل نخبة من النجوم، أبرزهم سوسن بدر، فاطمة الحوسني، جابر نغموش، شكران مرتجى، إيمان السيد، ميرا طالب، سعيد السعدي، محمد خير الجراح، عذاري السويدي، ريم الفيصل، خولة، في عمل من تأليف منى الظاهري، وإخراج هبة الصياغ.