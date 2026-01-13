نفى نقيب المهن التمثيلية في مصر الفنان أشرف زكي، ما تردد خلال الساعات الماضية بشأن سفر فنانين مصريين لمساندة منتخب مصر في بطولة كأس الأمم الإفريقية أمام السنغال ، مؤكداً أن تلك الأنباء «لا أساس لها من الصحة».
لا رحلات رسمية
وأوضح زكي، في بيان صحفي، أن النقابة لم تنسق أو تنظم أي رحلات للفنانين لحضور المباراة، مشيراً إلى أن دعم الفنانين للمنتخب يقتصر على المساندة المعنوية والدعاء من داخل القاهرة، دون الحاجة للتواجد في المدرجات.
دعم معنوي كامل
وشدد نقيب المهن التمثيلية على الوقوف الكامل خلف المنتخب الوطني والجهاز الفني في هذه المرحلة المهمة من البطولة، متمنياً لهم التوفيق وتحقيق النتائج التي تليق بالكرة المصرية.
شائعات متداولة
وكانت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي قد شهدت تداول أنباء عن سفر عدد من الفنانين لمؤازرة المنتخب خارج البلاد، قبل أن يخرج أشرف زكي لينفي تلك الشائعات، مؤكداً أنها لا تعكس الواقع.
The head of the Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, Ashraf Zaki, denied the rumors that circulated in recent hours about Egyptian artists traveling to support the Egyptian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations against Senegal, affirming that these reports are "baseless."
No Official Trips
Zaki explained in a press statement that the syndicate has not coordinated or organized any trips for artists to attend the match, noting that the support from artists for the national team is limited to moral support and prayers from within Cairo, without the need to be present in the stands.
Full Moral Support
The head of the Actors' Syndicate emphasized complete support for the national team and the coaching staff during this important stage of the tournament, wishing them success and the achievement of results that befit Egyptian football.
Circulating Rumors
Social media platforms had witnessed the circulation of news about several artists traveling to support the team abroad, before Ashraf Zaki came out to deny these rumors, confirming that they do not reflect reality.