نفى نقيب المهن التمثيلية في مصر الفنان أشرف زكي، ما تردد خلال الساعات الماضية بشأن سفر فنانين مصريين لمساندة منتخب مصر في بطولة كأس الأمم الإفريقية أمام السنغال ، مؤكداً أن تلك الأنباء «لا أساس لها من الصحة».

لا رحلات رسمية

وأوضح زكي، في بيان صحفي، أن النقابة لم تنسق أو تنظم أي رحلات للفنانين لحضور المباراة، مشيراً إلى أن دعم الفنانين للمنتخب يقتصر على المساندة المعنوية والدعاء من داخل القاهرة، دون الحاجة للتواجد في المدرجات.

دعم معنوي كامل

وشدد نقيب المهن التمثيلية على الوقوف الكامل خلف المنتخب الوطني والجهاز الفني في هذه المرحلة المهمة من البطولة، متمنياً لهم التوفيق وتحقيق النتائج التي تليق بالكرة المصرية.

شائعات متداولة

وكانت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي قد شهدت تداول أنباء عن سفر عدد من الفنانين لمؤازرة المنتخب خارج البلاد، قبل أن يخرج أشرف زكي لينفي تلك الشائعات، مؤكداً أنها لا تعكس الواقع.