The head of the Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, Ashraf Zaki, denied the rumors that circulated in recent hours about Egyptian artists traveling to support the Egyptian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations against Senegal, affirming that these reports are "baseless."

No Official Trips

Zaki explained in a press statement that the syndicate has not coordinated or organized any trips for artists to attend the match, noting that the support from artists for the national team is limited to moral support and prayers from within Cairo, without the need to be present in the stands.

Full Moral Support

The head of the Actors' Syndicate emphasized complete support for the national team and the coaching staff during this important stage of the tournament, wishing them success and the achievement of results that befit Egyptian football.

Circulating Rumors

Social media platforms had witnessed the circulation of news about several artists traveling to support the team abroad, before Ashraf Zaki came out to deny these rumors, confirming that they do not reflect reality.