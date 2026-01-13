أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ (14) قطعة عقارية في حيّين بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، والتسجيل لقطعة عقارية واحدة في: (جزء من حي المحبوبة) بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، ابتداءً من 18 يناير 2026، الموافق 29 رجب 1447هـ، وحتى نهاية يوم 23 أبريل 2026، الموافق 5 من ذي القعدة 1447هـ.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الحي المستفيد من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة يشمل: (جزءًا من حي أجياد)، وفي محافظة جدة يشمل التسجيل: (جزءًا من حي الوادي)، مبينةً أنَّ اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيُعلن تباعًا عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.

وأشارت هيئة العقار إلى أنَّ التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحًا عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa/، أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مشيرةً إلى أنّ التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوف للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل. ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعدادًا لبدء التسجيل.

ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.