The General Authority for Real Estate announced the commencement of the land registration activities for (14) real estate plots in two neighborhoods in the Makkah region, and the registration for one real estate plot in: (part of Al-Mahbuba neighborhood) in the Madinah region, starting from January 18, 2026, corresponding to 29 Rajab 1447 AH, until the end of April 23, 2026, corresponding to 5 Dhul-Qi'dah 1447 AH.

The authority clarified that the neighborhood benefiting from the real estate registry at this stage in the Makkah region includes: (part of Al-Ajiad neighborhood), and in Jeddah Governorate, the registration includes: (part of Al-Wadi neighborhood), indicating that the selection of neighborhoods was made based on specific criteria, and the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to land registration activities in various regions of the Kingdom will be announced subsequently.

The Real Estate Authority pointed out that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa/, or through service centers, noting that land registration requires the existence of a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process. The authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to land registration to verify their property title deed and ensure the necessary conditions are met in preparation for the start of registration.

Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.