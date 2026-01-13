The Entertainment Authority was not a luxury sector compared to other sectors concerned with the quality of life for citizens and residents. Rather, experience and evaluation have shown that it is a necessity that no society in the world can do without, along with its associated institutions, which enhance the efficiency and energy of people by providing recreational means that lift them from the pressures of routine work and the monotony of daily life.

Since the launch of the General Entertainment Authority, tasked with developing and organizing the entertainment sector, it has provided high-quality and comprehensive entertainment options that enrich individual experiences, bring joy, improve quality of life, align with global standards, cater to all segments of society, including citizens and residents, and accommodate different income levels. We have witnessed cumulative expertise in terms of achievements, feedback, and economic returns, in addition to strategies for attracting and marketing the Kingdom as a destination.

Perhaps the most notable observation we have made while monitoring the Authority's activities is the spotlight on unique cases of giving, spontaneous personalities in the scene, noble stances in life, and the care for them, starting from communication, through honoring, hosting, and praising, and not ending with preserving initiatives of nobility and loyalty, to become a model and role models in charitable work. The Authority has become a model in rooting the humanization of visions and strategies, under the umbrella of a vision that has made the human being both the starting point and the ultimate goal, and a partner in exemplifying the values of our religion and Arab identity.