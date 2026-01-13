لم تكن هيئة الترفيه قطاعاً كمالياً مقارنةً بغيرها من القطاعات المعنيّة بجودة حياة المواطنين والمقيمين، بل أسفرت التجربة والتقييم عن أنها ضرورة لا غنى لأي مجتمع في العالم عن وجودها، ووصيفاتها من المؤسسات، التي ترفع كفاءة وطاقة البشر، بتوفير وسائل ترويح تنتشلهم من ضغوطات العمل الروتيني، ورتابة اليوميات.

ومنذ تم إطلاق الهيئة العامة للترفيه، لتتولى مهمة تطوير وتنظيم قطاع الترفيه، وتوفّر خيارات ترفيهية نوعية وشاملة تثري تجربة الأفراد وترسم البهجة، وتحسّن جودة الحياة، وتتماشى مع المعايير العالمية، وتلائم كل شرائح المجتمع من المواطنين والمقيمين، وتناسب مستويات الدخل المختلفة، ونحن نلمس فنيّة التراكمية على مستوى الإنجازات، والتغذية الراجعة، والمردود الاقتصادي، إضافة إلى إستراتيجية الجذب والتسويق للمملكة مدناً وجهات.

ولعلّ أبرز ما لاحظناه ونلحظه خلال رصد نشاط الهيئة؛ تسليط الضوء على حالات فريدة في العطاء، وشخصيات عفوية في المشهد، ومواقف نبيلة في الحياة، والاعتناء بها، بدءاً من التواصل، ومروراً بالتكريم والاستضافة والإشادة، وليس انتهاءً بحفظ مبادرات النُّبل والوفاء، لتغدو نموذجاً وقدوات في عمل الخير، وتصبح الهيئة نموذجاً في تأصيل أنسنة الرؤى والإستراتيجيات، تحت مظلّة رؤية جعلت من الإنسان منطلقاً وغايةً وشريكاً في ضرب أروع الأمثلة في تمثّل قِيَم ديننا وعروبتنا.