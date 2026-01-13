ضمن مشروع الطوارئ في اليمن، دشن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية وصول قافلة إغاثية إلى مديريات وادي وصحراء محافظة حضرموت محملة بالخيام والحقائب الإيوائية. وتعد هذه المساعدات مخزونًا إستراتيجيًا سيتم تأمينه في مخازن المناطق المتضررة، فيما ستنطلق فرق التوزيع الميدانية في مهماتها في الوقت الذي يستدعي ذلك، وفق آليات دقيقة ومنظمة لضمان وصول المساعدات إلى الفئات الأكثر احتياجًا في المديريات المستهدفة.

ويأتي هذا الدعم، في إطار الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، للشعب اليمني للتخفيف من معاناته جراء الأزمة الإنسانية التي تمر به.