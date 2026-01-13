As part of the emergency project in Yemen, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched the arrival of a relief convoy to the districts of Wadi and Desert in Hadhramaut Governorate, loaded with tents and shelter bags. These aids are considered a strategic stock that will be secured in warehouses in the affected areas, while field distribution teams will commence their missions as needed, following precise and organized mechanisms to ensure that assistance reaches the most vulnerable groups in the targeted districts.

This support comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to the Yemeni people, aiming to alleviate their suffering due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.