In the presence of a number of those interested in literary and writing affairs, and as part of cultural programs aimed at supporting creators and enhancing awareness of writing, the literary partner of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, the Cultural Association in the Tabuk region, organized a cultural meeting titled "How a Book is Born in the Writer's Mind."

The meeting addressed a range of topics that opened a window to creativity regarding the concept of book authorship, starting from the birth of the idea, through the writer's voice and style, to the construction and formulation of the text. The topics concluded with a discussion on the transition from writing to publishing, and the challenges faced by the writer in transforming their internal idea into a book that sees the light and reaches the reader.