بحضور عدد من المهتمين بالشأن الأدبي والكتابي، وضمن البرامج الثقافية الهادفة إلى دعم المبدعين وتنمية الوعي بالكتابة، نظّم الشريك الأدبي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الجمعية الثقافية بمنطقة تبوك، لقاءً ثقافيًا بعنوان «كيف يولد الكتاب في ذهن الكاتب».

وتناول اللقاء، مجموعة من المحاور التي فتحت نافذة الإبداع على مفهوم تأليف الكتاب، بدءًا من ولادة الفكرة ومرورًا بمحور صوت الكاتب وأسلوبه، وبناء النص وصياغته. واختُتمت المحاور بالحديث عن الانتقال من الكتابة إلى النشر، والتحديات التي تواجه الكاتب في تحويل فكرته الداخلية إلى كتاب يرى النور ويصل إلى القارئ.