زار النائب العام الشيخ سعود بن عبدالله المعجب، فعاليات «هذه جازان» المقامة ضمن مهرجان جازان 2026، إذ اطّلع على أركان محافظات المنطقة المشاركة وما تقدمه من معروضات تعكس المزايا النسبية لكل محافظة.

النائب العام يزور «هذه جازان» ويطّلع على مزايا محافظات المنطقة ضمن مهرجان جازان 2026


وتجوّل في الأجنحة، مستمعاً إلى شروحات عن الموروث الثقافي، والأنشطة الاقتصادية، والحرف اليدوية، والمنتجات المحلية التي تبرز تنوّع منطقة جازان وثراءها الطبيعي والتراثي، ودورها في تعزيز الهوية الوطنية ودعم التنمية السياحية.

وشاهد النائب العام المحتوى النوعي الذي يعكس ما تشهده المنطقة من حراك تنموي وثقافي. وتسهم هذه الفعاليات في إبراز المقومات المحلية ودعم مشاركة المجتمع في مسيرة التنمية.
