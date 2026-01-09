النائب العام يزور «هذه جازان» ويطّلع على مزايا محافظات المنطقة ضمن مهرجان جازان 2026

The Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mu'ajjib visited the events of "This is Jazan" held as part of the Jazan Festival 2026, where he explored the booths of the participating provinces in the region and what they offer in terms of exhibits that reflect the relative advantages of each province.

He toured the pavilions, listening to explanations about the cultural heritage, economic activities, handicrafts, and local products that highlight the diversity and natural and cultural richness of the Jazan region, as well as its role in enhancing national identity and supporting tourism development.

The Attorney General observed the qualitative content that reflects the developmental and cultural movement taking place in the region. These events contribute to showcasing local components and supporting community participation in the development journey.

