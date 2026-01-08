نجح مستشفى دله النخيل للأطفال بالرياض في إجراء جراحة دقيقة ونادرة لطفل يبلغ من العمر عاماً واحداً، باستخدام أحدث تقنيات منظار الصدر، دون الحاجة إلى أي فتح جراحي تقليدي، في تأكيد على مكانته كأحد أكثر المستشفيات التخصصية في المملكة العربية السعودية.

ودخل الطفل إلى مستشفى دله النخيل بالرياض وهو يعاني من التهابات صدرية متكررة وضيق مستمر في التنفس. وبعد إجراء الفحوصات الطبية والأشعة اللازمة، تبيّن وجود فتق مع ارتخاء في الحجاب الحاجز من الجهة اليمنى، ما أدى إلى صعود جزء كبير من الكبد إلى داخل تجويف الصدر الأيمن، متسبباً في تقلص حجم الرئة اليمنى ودفع القلب عن موضعه الطبيعي، وهي حالة نادرة ومعقدة في طب الأطفال.

وتمكّن الفريق الطبي من إجراء جراحة دقيقة باستخدام منظار الصدر عبر فتحات جراحية صغيرة، إذ جرى إرجاع الكبد إلى موضعه الطبيعي داخل البطن، مع التأكد من عودة الرئة إلى حجمها الطبيعي واستقرار القلب في مكانه الصحيح، دون أي تدخل جراحي مفتوح. وعقب العملية، نُقل الطفل إلى العناية المركزة للأطفال لمتابعة حالته الصحية، قبل أن يغادر المستشفى بعد أيام قليلة وهو يتمتع بحالة صحية ممتازة ولله الحمد.

وأوضح الدكتور أحمد خيري، استشاري جراحة الأطفال بمستشفى دله النخيل، أن هذه الحالة تُعد من الحالات النادرة التي تتطلب تدخلاً جراحياً عالي الدقة، مؤكداً أن استخدام تقنيات منظار الصدر في مثل هذه الجراحات المعقدة يمثل نقلة نوعية في جراحات الأطفال، ويغني عن الفتح الجراحي التقليدي الذي قد يحمل مضاعفات. وأشاد بالتعاون مع فريق التخدير بقيادة الدكتور شريف العقدة، رئيس قسم التخدير، والدكتور سرحان، استشاري التخدير، حيث أن العمل التكاملي كان عنصراً أساسياً في نجاح التدخل الطبي المتقدم.

وأكدت دله الصحية أن الاستثمار في أحدث التقنيات الجراحية واستقطاب الكفاءات الطبية المتخصصة يأتي ضمن أولوياتها الاستراتيجية، بهدف تقديم رعاية صحية متقدمة وآمنة.

وتقدّم دلّه الصحية خدماتها لأكثر من 4 ملايين مراجع سنوياً من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.