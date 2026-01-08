Dallah Hospital for Children in Al-Nakheel, Riyadh, successfully performed a precise and rare surgery on a one-year-old child, using the latest techniques in thoracoscopic surgery, without the need for any traditional surgical opening, confirming its status as one of the most specialized hospitals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The child was admitted to Dallah Hospital in Al-Nakheel, Riyadh, suffering from recurrent chest infections and persistent shortness of breath. After conducting the necessary medical examinations and imaging, it was found that there was a hernia with relaxation of the diaphragm on the right side, which caused a large part of the liver to rise into the right chest cavity, resulting in a reduction in the size of the right lung and pushing the heart out of its normal position, a rare and complex condition in pediatric medicine.

The medical team was able to perform a precise surgery using thoracoscopy through small surgical openings, where the liver was returned to its normal position within the abdomen, ensuring that the lung returned to its normal size and the heart stabilized in its correct position, without any open surgical intervention. Following the operation, the child was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit to monitor his health condition, before leaving the hospital a few days later in excellent health, thank God.

Dr. Ahmed Khairy, a pediatric surgery consultant at Dallah Hospital in Al-Nakheel, explained that this case is considered one of the rare cases that require highly precise surgical intervention, emphasizing that the use of thoracoscopic techniques in such complex surgeries represents a qualitative leap in pediatric surgeries, eliminating the need for traditional surgical openings that may carry complications. He praised the collaboration with the anesthesia team led by Dr. Sherif Al-Aqda, head of the anesthesia department, and Dr. Sarhan, anesthesia consultant, noting that the integrative work was a key element in the success of the advanced medical intervention.

Dallah Health confirmed that investing in the latest surgical technologies and attracting specialized medical competencies is among its strategic priorities, aiming to provide advanced and safe healthcare.

Dallah Health provides services to more than 4 million patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the first reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.