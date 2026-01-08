نجح مستشفى دله النخيل للأطفال بالرياض في إجراء جراحة دقيقة ونادرة لطفل يبلغ من العمر عاماً واحداً، باستخدام أحدث تقنيات منظار الصدر، دون الحاجة إلى أي فتح جراحي تقليدي، في تأكيد على مكانته كأحد أكثر المستشفيات التخصصية في المملكة العربية السعودية.
ودخل الطفل إلى مستشفى دله النخيل بالرياض وهو يعاني من التهابات صدرية متكررة وضيق مستمر في التنفس. وبعد إجراء الفحوصات الطبية والأشعة اللازمة، تبيّن وجود فتق مع ارتخاء في الحجاب الحاجز من الجهة اليمنى، ما أدى إلى صعود جزء كبير من الكبد إلى داخل تجويف الصدر الأيمن، متسبباً في تقلص حجم الرئة اليمنى ودفع القلب عن موضعه الطبيعي، وهي حالة نادرة ومعقدة في طب الأطفال.
وتمكّن الفريق الطبي من إجراء جراحة دقيقة باستخدام منظار الصدر عبر فتحات جراحية صغيرة، إذ جرى إرجاع الكبد إلى موضعه الطبيعي داخل البطن، مع التأكد من عودة الرئة إلى حجمها الطبيعي واستقرار القلب في مكانه الصحيح، دون أي تدخل جراحي مفتوح. وعقب العملية، نُقل الطفل إلى العناية المركزة للأطفال لمتابعة حالته الصحية، قبل أن يغادر المستشفى بعد أيام قليلة وهو يتمتع بحالة صحية ممتازة ولله الحمد.
وأوضح الدكتور أحمد خيري، استشاري جراحة الأطفال بمستشفى دله النخيل، أن هذه الحالة تُعد من الحالات النادرة التي تتطلب تدخلاً جراحياً عالي الدقة، مؤكداً أن استخدام تقنيات منظار الصدر في مثل هذه الجراحات المعقدة يمثل نقلة نوعية في جراحات الأطفال، ويغني عن الفتح الجراحي التقليدي الذي قد يحمل مضاعفات. وأشاد بالتعاون مع فريق التخدير بقيادة الدكتور شريف العقدة، رئيس قسم التخدير، والدكتور سرحان، استشاري التخدير، حيث أن العمل التكاملي كان عنصراً أساسياً في نجاح التدخل الطبي المتقدم.
وأكدت دله الصحية أن الاستثمار في أحدث التقنيات الجراحية واستقطاب الكفاءات الطبية المتخصصة يأتي ضمن أولوياتها الاستراتيجية، بهدف تقديم رعاية صحية متقدمة وآمنة.
وتقدّم دلّه الصحية خدماتها لأكثر من 4 ملايين مراجع سنوياً من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.
Dallah Hospital for Children in Al-Nakheel, Riyadh, successfully performed a precise and rare surgery on a one-year-old child, using the latest techniques in thoracoscopic surgery, without the need for any traditional surgical opening, confirming its status as one of the most specialized hospitals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The child was admitted to Dallah Hospital in Al-Nakheel, Riyadh, suffering from recurrent chest infections and persistent shortness of breath. After conducting the necessary medical examinations and imaging, it was found that there was a hernia with relaxation of the diaphragm on the right side, which caused a large part of the liver to rise into the right chest cavity, resulting in a reduction in the size of the right lung and pushing the heart out of its normal position, a rare and complex condition in pediatric medicine.
The medical team was able to perform a precise surgery using thoracoscopy through small surgical openings, where the liver was returned to its normal position within the abdomen, ensuring that the lung returned to its normal size and the heart stabilized in its correct position, without any open surgical intervention. Following the operation, the child was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit to monitor his health condition, before leaving the hospital a few days later in excellent health, thank God.
Dr. Ahmed Khairy, a pediatric surgery consultant at Dallah Hospital in Al-Nakheel, explained that this case is considered one of the rare cases that require highly precise surgical intervention, emphasizing that the use of thoracoscopic techniques in such complex surgeries represents a qualitative leap in pediatric surgeries, eliminating the need for traditional surgical openings that may carry complications. He praised the collaboration with the anesthesia team led by Dr. Sherif Al-Aqda, head of the anesthesia department, and Dr. Sarhan, anesthesia consultant, noting that the integrative work was a key element in the success of the advanced medical intervention.
Dallah Health confirmed that investing in the latest surgical technologies and attracting specialized medical competencies is among its strategic priorities, aiming to provide advanced and safe healthcare.
Dallah Health provides services to more than 4 million patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the first reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.