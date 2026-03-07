أكد الفنان الأردني إياد نصار أن مسلسله الرمضاني «صحاب الأرض» لم يسعَ إلى تحقيق «الترند» أو «أعلى نسب مشاهدة»، بقدر ما ركز على تقديم قصة إنسانية تعكس معاناة شعب يعيش هذه الأحداث يومياً، مشيراً إلى أن العمل حمل رسالة قوية في مواجهة الأصوات المتشائمة التي تحاول التقليل من مشاعر التضامن الحقيقي مع الشعب الفلسطيني.

اختبار حقيقي للممثلين

وأوضح نصار، في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن الشخصيات التي تناولها العمل حملت تحدياً كبيراً للممثلين، لأنها لا تجسد فرداً واحداً فقط، بل عبرت عن تجربة إنسانية لشعب كامل بكل ما يحمله من معاناة وتفاصيل يومية.
الفنان الأردني إياد نصار

مشروع يتجاوز الدراما الرمضانية

وأشار الفنان إلى أنه وافق على المشاركة في مسلسل «صحاب الأرض» بعدما شعر بأنه مشروع أكبر من مجرد عمل درامي يعرض خلال موسم رمضان، مؤكداً أنه يحمل رسالة إنسانية مهمة، مشيراً إلى أن ما شجعه أيضاً هو ارتباطه بالقضية نابع أيضاً من تجربته الشخصية، كونه أردنياً من أصول فلسطينية.

توثيق درامي لما يحدث في غزة

وأضاف أن المسلسل سعى إلى توثيق ما حدث في غزة من خلال الدراما، بهدف نقل جانب من الواقع الذي يعيشه سكانها، وليس مجرد تقديم قصة تلفزيونية تقليدية.
صنّاع ونجوم العمل

وجمع مسلسل «صحاب الأرض» مجموعة كبيرة من الفنانين المصريين منهم منة شلبي والعرب بينهم الفلسطيني كامل الباشا، ومواطنه آدم بكري، إضافة إلى تارا عبود، وعدد من نجوم الأردن وفلسطين، العمل من تأليف عمار صبري، وإخراج بيتر ميمي.