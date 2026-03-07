The Jordanian artist Iyad Nassar confirmed that his Ramadan series "Sahab Al-Ard" did not seek to achieve "trending" status or "highest viewership," but rather focused on presenting a human story that reflects the suffering of a people living these events daily, pointing out that the work carries a strong message in confronting the pessimistic voices that try to diminish genuine feelings of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

A true test for the actors

Nassar explained, in a special statement to "Okaz," that the characters portrayed in the work posed a significant challenge for the actors, as they do not represent just one individual, but rather express the human experience of an entire people with all its suffering and daily details.



A project that transcends Ramadan drama

The artist indicated that he agreed to participate in the series "Sahab Al-Ard" after feeling that it was a project larger than just a dramatic work presented during the Ramadan season, affirming that it carries an important humanitarian message. He also mentioned that what encouraged him was the connection to the cause, stemming from his personal experience as a Jordanian of Palestinian descent.

Documenting what is happening in Gaza through drama

He added that the series aimed to document what happened in Gaza through drama, with the goal of conveying a part of the reality that its residents live, rather than just presenting a traditional television story.



The creators and stars of the work

The series "Sahab Al-Ard" brought together a large group of Egyptian artists, including Menna Shalaby, and Arab artists, including the Palestinian Kamel Al-Basha and his compatriot Adam Bakri, in addition to Tara Aboud, and several stars from Jordan and Palestine. The work is written by Ammar Sabri and directed by Peter Mimi.