كشفت أمانة المنطقة الشرقية أبرز المنجزات والأرقام، التي تحققت لأعمال تحسين المشهد الحضري بالمنطقة خلال عام 2025، وذلك في إطار جهودها المستمرة للارتقاء بجودة الخدمات البلدية، وتحسين جودة الحياة وتوفير بيئة حضرية متكاملة تلبي تطلعات المجتمع بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

من جهته أوضح المتحدث باسم أمانة المنطقة الشرقية فيصل الزهراني أن الأرقام التي حققتها الأمانة ساهمت في تعزيز جودة الحياة، والمشهد الحضري، والحفاظ على بيئة صحية ونظيفة، من خلال أعمال النظافة، وصيانة الطرق، والتشجير والإنارة والمرافق العامة وغيرها، مما يسهم في التحسين والعمل على تطوير الأداء البلدي بما يتماشى مع تطلعات المجتمع.

وأشار إلى أن الأعمال والجهود التي بذلت شملت، إصلاح وتأهيل 5,780,758.00 متر مربع، من الحدائق وملاعب الأطفال، وتنسيق وزراعة 8,637,489.00 من الأشجار والورود، إضافة إلى إزالة 1,602,851.62 متر مكعب، من مخلفات البناء والهدم، ودهان 816,843.00 متر طولي من الأرصفة، ومعالجة وضع 187,531.00 حاوية نظافة، وإصلاح 957,215.43 متر مربع من حفر الشوارع، و255,283.00 متر مربع من تآكل الأرصفة المتهالكة، وإزالة 25,103.00 متر مربع من الكتابات المشوهة، و39,443.00 تحويلة وحاجز خرساني، وإصلاح 27,403.00 عمود إنارة متهالك، وإزالة 3,841.00 لوحة إعلانية مخالفة، وإصلاح 3,014.00 لوحة إرشادية، ومعالجة وضع 3,216.00 من الباعة الجائلين، وإصلاح 1,002.00 محول كهربائي، وإزالة 3,892.00 سيارة تالفة أو مهملة، وكذلك إزالة 1,056.00 مظلة وهنجر داحل الأحياء، وإزالة 1,213.00 حوش واستراحة ومخيمات عشوائية، بالإضافة إلى إصلاح1,279.00 واجهات مبانٍ.

ونوه فيصل الزهراني باستمرار جهود تحسين المشهد الحضري خلال العام الحالي للارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للسكان والزوار، وذلك في إطار حرصها وعملها المستمر.