كشفت أمانة المنطقة الشرقية أبرز المنجزات والأرقام، التي تحققت لأعمال تحسين المشهد الحضري بالمنطقة خلال عام 2025، وذلك في إطار جهودها المستمرة للارتقاء بجودة الخدمات البلدية، وتحسين جودة الحياة وتوفير بيئة حضرية متكاملة تلبي تطلعات المجتمع بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
من جهته أوضح المتحدث باسم أمانة المنطقة الشرقية فيصل الزهراني أن الأرقام التي حققتها الأمانة ساهمت في تعزيز جودة الحياة، والمشهد الحضري، والحفاظ على بيئة صحية ونظيفة، من خلال أعمال النظافة، وصيانة الطرق، والتشجير والإنارة والمرافق العامة وغيرها، مما يسهم في التحسين والعمل على تطوير الأداء البلدي بما يتماشى مع تطلعات المجتمع.
وأشار إلى أن الأعمال والجهود التي بذلت شملت، إصلاح وتأهيل 5,780,758.00 متر مربع، من الحدائق وملاعب الأطفال، وتنسيق وزراعة 8,637,489.00 من الأشجار والورود، إضافة إلى إزالة 1,602,851.62 متر مكعب، من مخلفات البناء والهدم، ودهان 816,843.00 متر طولي من الأرصفة، ومعالجة وضع 187,531.00 حاوية نظافة، وإصلاح 957,215.43 متر مربع من حفر الشوارع، و255,283.00 متر مربع من تآكل الأرصفة المتهالكة، وإزالة 25,103.00 متر مربع من الكتابات المشوهة، و39,443.00 تحويلة وحاجز خرساني، وإصلاح 27,403.00 عمود إنارة متهالك، وإزالة 3,841.00 لوحة إعلانية مخالفة، وإصلاح 3,014.00 لوحة إرشادية، ومعالجة وضع 3,216.00 من الباعة الجائلين، وإصلاح 1,002.00 محول كهربائي، وإزالة 3,892.00 سيارة تالفة أو مهملة، وكذلك إزالة 1,056.00 مظلة وهنجر داحل الأحياء، وإزالة 1,213.00 حوش واستراحة ومخيمات عشوائية، بالإضافة إلى إصلاح1,279.00 واجهات مبانٍ.
ونوه فيصل الزهراني باستمرار جهود تحسين المشهد الحضري خلال العام الحالي للارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للسكان والزوار، وذلك في إطار حرصها وعملها المستمر.
The Eastern Province Municipality revealed the most significant achievements and figures that were accomplished for urban landscape improvement in the region during the year 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of municipal services, improve the quality of life, and provide an integrated urban environment that meets the aspirations of the community in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.
For his part, the spokesperson for the Eastern Province Municipality, Faisal Al-Zahrani, explained that the figures achieved by the municipality contributed to enhancing the quality of life, the urban landscape, and maintaining a healthy and clean environment, through cleanliness operations, road maintenance, tree planting, lighting, public facilities, and more, which contributes to improvement and works to develop municipal performance in line with community aspirations.
He pointed out that the efforts and work undertaken included the repair and rehabilitation of 5,780,758.00 square meters of parks and playgrounds, the coordination and planting of 8,637,489.00 trees and flowers, in addition to the removal of 1,602,851.62 cubic meters of construction and demolition waste, painting 816,843.00 linear meters of sidewalks, addressing the condition of 187,531.00 waste containers, repairing 957,215.43 square meters of street potholes, 255,283.00 square meters of deteriorated sidewalk erosion, removing 25,103.00 square meters of defaced writings, 39,443.00 diversions and concrete barriers, repairing 27,403.00 deteriorated light poles, removing 3,841.00 illegal advertising signs, repairing 3,014.00 directional signs, addressing the situation of 3,216.00 street vendors, repairing 1,002.00 electrical transformers, removing 3,892.00 damaged or abandoned vehicles, as well as removing 1,056.00 canopies and hangars within neighborhoods, and removing 1,213.00 random yards, rest areas, and camps, in addition to repairing 1,279.00 building facades.
Faisal Al-Zahrani emphasized the continuation of efforts to improve the urban landscape during the current year to elevate the quality of services provided to residents and visitors, as part of its commitment and ongoing work.