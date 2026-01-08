The Eastern Province Municipality revealed the most significant achievements and figures that were accomplished for urban landscape improvement in the region during the year 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of municipal services, improve the quality of life, and provide an integrated urban environment that meets the aspirations of the community in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Eastern Province Municipality, Faisal Al-Zahrani, explained that the figures achieved by the municipality contributed to enhancing the quality of life, the urban landscape, and maintaining a healthy and clean environment, through cleanliness operations, road maintenance, tree planting, lighting, public facilities, and more, which contributes to improvement and works to develop municipal performance in line with community aspirations.

He pointed out that the efforts and work undertaken included the repair and rehabilitation of 5,780,758.00 square meters of parks and playgrounds, the coordination and planting of 8,637,489.00 trees and flowers, in addition to the removal of 1,602,851.62 cubic meters of construction and demolition waste, painting 816,843.00 linear meters of sidewalks, addressing the condition of 187,531.00 waste containers, repairing 957,215.43 square meters of street potholes, 255,283.00 square meters of deteriorated sidewalk erosion, removing 25,103.00 square meters of defaced writings, 39,443.00 diversions and concrete barriers, repairing 27,403.00 deteriorated light poles, removing 3,841.00 illegal advertising signs, repairing 3,014.00 directional signs, addressing the situation of 3,216.00 street vendors, repairing 1,002.00 electrical transformers, removing 3,892.00 damaged or abandoned vehicles, as well as removing 1,056.00 canopies and hangars within neighborhoods, and removing 1,213.00 random yards, rest areas, and camps, in addition to repairing 1,279.00 building facades.

Faisal Al-Zahrani emphasized the continuation of efforts to improve the urban landscape during the current year to elevate the quality of services provided to residents and visitors, as part of its commitment and ongoing work.